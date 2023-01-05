Read full article on original website
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Why Bryan Kohberger was charged with burglary along with four murders of University of Idaho studentsMargaret MinnicksMoscow, ID
The affidavit states that the murder suspect in Idaho had DNA detected on the knife sheath at the sceneMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Idaho Murder Suspect to Appear Back in CourtOlive BarkerMoscow, ID
Surviving Roommate of Idaho Murders Saw Masked Killer in the Home, According to AffidavitNikMoscow, ID
Friends and acquaintances are beginning to share details about Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger.The 28-year-old grad student was reportedly somewhat quiet, and struggled with obesity and drug use in the past.Recently released court documents provide further detail to the picture.An affidavit reveals that Mr Kohberger was tied to the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin after his DNA was found on a knife sheath the killer left at the scene.Cellphone data also shows Mr Kohberger appears to have stalked the home at least 12 times in the run-up to the 13 November attack –...
Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social Service
The parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher with a gun could potentially lose parental custody, leading to the child being placed under the purview of Social Services. An altercation that resulted in a six-year-old shooting a teacher could potentially end up with the parent of that child losing parental custody, according to an expert.
Police find woman, 24, shot to death, toddler unharmed inside car in Joliet alley
JOLIET, Ill (CBS) -- Police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a vehicle in Joliet Sunday morning. A 2-year-old girl was also discovered unharmed in the backseat. Around 12:21 a.m., officers responded to a parking complaint in an alley west of the 1200 block of Clement Street. Upon arrival, they found the woman in the front seat of the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. Her 2-year-old daughter was in the back seat, unharmed.Detectives and evidence technicians were called to the scene and an investigative canvas of the area was completed. A representative from the Will County Coroner's Office responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead. She has been identified as 24-year-old Maya Smith, of Joliet, and an autopsy determined she died of multiple gunshot wounds.Her 2-year-old daughter was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department for a precautionary medical evaluation. The child was released to the custody of other family members, police said.The investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/.
BBC
Dorset police renew appeal to identify man found in Weymouth
Police have renewed an appeal for help in identifying a man who could not tell them who he is or where he is from. The man was found near the seafront in Weymouth, Dorset, on 28 September and speaks with an eastern European accent. He is about 50 years old,...
BBC
Newport News: Condition of teacher shot by child improving
The condition of a Virginia teacher left seriously injured when she was shot by a six-year-old pupil has shown signs of improvement, authorities say. Abby Zwerner suffered life-threatening injuries after she was shot with a handgun at Richneck Elementary School in the city of Newport News on Friday. Mayor Phillip...
BBC
Murder charge after remains of Phillip Lewis found in Harlow pond
A man has been charged with murder after human remains were found in a pond on New Year's Eve. Lee Clark, 52, of Wedhey, Harlow, is accused of killing Phillip Lewis, 59, who lived in the town and whose remains were recovered from Oakwood Pond. Essex Police said a 23-year-old...
Chilling text revealed after American architect, his fiancée & two family members disappeared in Mexico on Christmas
AN AMERICAN architect and his fiancée still haven't been found nearly two weeks after they went missing in Mexico. Jose Gutierrez, 31 — who lives in Cincinnati, Ohio — flew to the Mexican state of Zacatecas to celebrate the holidays with his fiancee Daniela Marquez, 31. The...
BBC
Twelve people left locked inside Manchester bogus goods shop
Three men have been arrested after 12 people including a young child were locked inside a shop during a police crackdown on fake goods in Manchester. They were left trapped inside the store on Moulton Street, Strangeways, as the shopkeepers ran off with the keys to try to escape. The...
BBC
Abby Zwerner: Six-year-old who shot his teacher used mother's gun
A six-year-old child used his mother's legally purchased handgun to shoot his teacher at a US school, police say. In a news conference on Monday, police in Virginia said the child brought the pistol to school in his backpack. The child intentionally shot his teacher, Abigail 'Abby' Zwerner, during class...
BBC
Baby's welfare is priority in missing couple search, police say
Police searching for a couple and their newborn baby said they "do not wish to interrupt their family life". Constance Marten and Mark Gordon have been missing since their car broke down on the M61 near Bolton on Thursday. Police said Ms Marten had "very recently" given birth and neither...
BBC
CCTV released in search for missing couple and baby after M61 breakdown
Police searching for a missing couple and their newborn baby have released a CCTV image believed to be of the mother amid fears for their safety. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has appealed for Constance Marten to make contact and seek medical assistance. Ms Marten, Mark Gordon and their child have...
BBC
Sidney Box: Police searching for missing man find a body
Police searching for a missing 93-year-old man have found a body. Sidney Box, from Earley in Berkshire, was last seen on Thursday night and a body was found in a garden on Monday afternoon, Thames Valley Police said. Although formal identification had not yet taken place, police said they believed...
BBC
Kerala food poisoning case: Restaurant owner and cook arrested
The owner and chief cook of an eatery in the southern Indian state of Kerala have been arrested in connection with the death of a customer allegedly due to food poisoning. A nurse who worked in Kottayam district had ordered the food online. Police said 21 others also fell ill...
BBC
Rainford crash: Ambulance worker killed was perfect - family
An ambulance worker who died in a car crash on New Year's Day was "just perfect", his family has said. Ben Lightburn, 31, died when the Nissan he was driving collided with a Renault in Blind Foot Road, Rainford, St Helens, at about 10:00 GMT on 1 January. His family...
El DeBarge Arrested on Weapons and Drugs Charges: Report
Singer-songwriter El DeBarge was arrested early Sunday for alleged weapons and drug offenses, according to TMZ. The 61-year-old was reportedly detained at around 3:40 a.m. while stopped at a gas station. Burbank Police allegedly approached DeBarge’s vehicle when they noticed his tags had expired. They then spotted an “expandable metal baton”—an illegal weapon—inside the vehicle, leading to a more thorough search, which turned up suspected narcotics and pepper spray, TMZ reports, adding that DeBarge was also found not to have a valid driver’s license. He was reportedly booked on charges including possession of a leaded cane or baton, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. DeBarge has previously been arrested for drug offenses and sentenced to two years in state prison in 2008 over a narcotics arrest.Read it at TMZ
BBC
Magnet fisher pulls railway track explosives from Long Melford river
A magnet fisher checking a river for objects of interest had to call the police after explosives were pulled out of the water. Suffolk Police said it closed a section of the B1064 at Long Melford on Saturday after the railway track explosives were discovered. It is thought they were...
BBC
Northumbria Police officer sacked for gross misconduct on dancefloor
A police officer has been sacked for gross misconduct after an incident involving a woman at a nightclub. PC James Pentland has been dismissed without notice by Northumbria Police after the incident in September 2021. A hearing was told PC Pentland "grabbed hold of [the victim's] breasts and put his...
BBC
Police renew appeal for sightings of Rodrigo Falcon
Police have renewed their appeal for sightings of a man who went missing from Aviemore last month. Rodrigo Falcon, 33, was last seen walking along the village's Grampian Road at about 03:10 on Sunday 11 December. Efforts to find him have included searches made by friends of the surrounding area...
BBC
Marine pilot dies working on River Humber
A marine pilot has died while working on the River Humber, a port operator has confirmed. The man died "during operations on the water" on Sunday afternoon, Associated British Ports (ABP) said. It said the death was "being investigated by the authorities" and the man's next of kin had been...
