5 Top Classic Value Stocks to Start 2023
(1:00) - Finding Classic Value Stocks For 2023 Portfolio. (30:20) - Episode Roundup: DB, TREE, PSX, PVH, URBN. Welcome to Episode #311 of the Value Investor Podcast. Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks. Welcome...
2 Highly-Ranked Stocks to Buy for Value, Growth, & Momentum
PAG - Free Report) Penske Automotive Group is starting to stick out as a leading operator of automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the U.S., Canada, and Western Europe. Penske stock has an “A” Style Scores grade for Value which largely attributes to its overall “A” VGM grade. At $115...
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 9th
CHX - Free Report) : This company which provides chemistry solutions and engineered equipment and technologies to companies drill for and produce oil and gas, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.
Should You Retain Willis Towers (WTW) in Your Portfolio?
WTW - Free Report) has been benefiting from growing healthcare premiums, improved client retention, higher software sales and solid balance sheet. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $15.23, indicating year-over-year increases of 12.6%. The expected long-term earnings growth is pegged at 16%, better than the industry average of 11.3%.
Is Cisco Systems (CSCO) a Suitable Stock for Value Investors?
Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
Why Fortinet (FTNT) May be a Good Bet Amid Market Uncertainties
FTNT - Free Report) is one stock investors should consider adding to their portfolio to shrug off the current highly volatile market environment and benefit from its upside potential. Wall Street has been witnessing high volatility since the beginning of 2022 due to multiple factors, including the pandemic, rising inflationary...
3 Top Tech Stocks With Impressive Growth Trajectories
PAYC - Free Report) , Synopsys (. Below is a chart illustrating the performance of all three stocks over the last year, with the S&P 500 blended in as a benchmark. In addition to solid growth profiles, all three have witnessed positive earnings estimate revisions as of late. Let’s take a closer look at each one.
5 Stocks With Recent Price Strength Amid Uncertainty
Wall Street wrapped up 2022 as the worst year since 2008, terminating a three-year winning streak. Major stock indexes suffered a bloody blow last year. The Dow fell 8.8% year over year and 10.3% from its record high. The S&P 500 tumbled 19.4% year over year and more than 20% from its all-time high. The Nasdaq Composite plummeted 33.1% year over year and 32.9% from its all-time high.
Rising P/E: An Overlooked Way to Pick 5 Winning Stocks
Picking bargain stocks that have a low price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is a common phenomenon. The perception is that the lower the P/E, the higher will be the value of the stock. This inference is drawn on the simple logic that a stock’s current market price does not justify (is not equivalent to) its higher earnings and therefore has room to run.
Why This 1 Momentum Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
Should You Invest in the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)?
VDE - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 09/23/2004. While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency. Sector ETFs are also funds of...
Are Finance Stocks Lagging Aflac (AFL) This Year?
AFL - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Aflac is one of 872 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
New Strong Sell Stocks for January 9th
ADTN - Free Report) develops markets and supports high-speed network access solutions for use across Internet protocol (IP), asynchronous transfer mode (ATM) and time division multiplexed (TDM) architectures in both wireline and wireless network applications.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.3% downward over the last 60 days.
Investors Heavily Search Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA): Here is What You Need to Know
BABA - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this online retailer have returned +17.6% over the past month versus...
2 Stocks to Watch From the Challenging Computer Industry
AAPL - Free Report) and Lenovo Group (. LNVGY - Free Report) . Improving the availability of 5G-enabled smartphones has been a key catalyst for industry participants. The growing adoption of tablets among enterprises bodes well for companies like Apple and Lenovo. The launch of foldable, and AI and ML-infused smartphones, tablets, wearables and hearables is another major growth driver for the industry participants. Robust demand for production printers, materials and software bodes well for 3-D printing solution providers.
Why Sprouts Farmers (SFM) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks...
Here is What to Know Beyond Why Albemarle Corporation (ALB) is a Trending Stock
ALB - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this specialty chemicals company have returned +0.2% over the past month versus...
DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP) Soars 6.7%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
DCP - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 6.7% higher at $41.95. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 1.9% gain over the past four weeks. DCP Midstream Partners’ shares rallied on...
ADRNY or KMB: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
ADRNY - Free Report) or Kimberly-Clark (. KMB - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that...
Recent Price Trend in Coca-Cola European (CCEP) is Your Friend, Here's Why
When it comes to short-term investing or trading, they say "the trend is your friend." And there's no denying that this is the most profitable strategy. But making sure of the sustainability of a trend to profit from it is easier said than done. Often, the direction of a stock's...
