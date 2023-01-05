Read full article on original website
wealthbriefingasia.com
Who’s Moving Where In Wealth Management? – Nomura
The latest moves and appointments for senior roles for Asia-Pacific wealth management. US-based Nomura Corporate Research and Asset Management announced this week that Meno Stroemer has joined the firm as head of emerging market corporate bond portfolio management. Meno, who has more than 30 years' experience of working in emerging...
wealthbriefingasia.com
Hedge Fund Launches, Closures Dipped On Q3 2022 – Data
Performance of the world's hedge fund sector has held up relatively well considering the pounding inflicted by global markets in 2022, with macro strategies being the standout performer. The number of new hedge funds entering the market fell slightly in the third quarter of 2022, but so did liquidations. Launches...
wealthbriefingasia.com
BlackRock Names New APAC Wealth Chief
James Raby has over 15 years’ experience at BlackRock across strategy, corporate development, finance and internal audit. This week, investment manager Black Rock appointed James Raby as APAC head of wealth to channel his knowledge and expertise into serving clients. Raby, who most recently served as APAC chief financial...
wealthbriefingasia.com
Leo Wealth Names Hong Kong-Based Senior Client Advisor
Leo Wealth was formed from a merger between The Capital Company, a business with a strong Asian footprint that merged with US firms LeoGroup and BFT Financial a few years ago. Leo Wealth, the international wealth firm with offices in the US and Asia, has appointed Vivian Hu as managing director and senior client advisor, based in Hong Kong.
wealthbriefingasia.com
From The Editor’s Chair: Mergers, New Regulations And Effective Impact
In another addition to our menu, the editor looks at the most recent news and flags what's in the works for coverage this week. The New Year started off pretty much as 2022 ended – with economists wondering how much further interest rate rises would go up and what the likely effect of a re-opened China economy would be. In our coverage last week, we published a raft of investment commentaries from firms such as UBS, Janus Henderson, DBS and Carmingnac, among others. In all the time that I’ve been editing this site (since March 2008), wealth managers never lose the desire to make predictions, even if they are hedged with the usual health warnings!
