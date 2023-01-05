ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Louisiana native, Black World War II veteran passes away at 104

NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) – A World War II veteran and Louisiana native passed away. Leon Dixon was 104 years old. “He got three battle medals under his name,” said Marvin Dixon, Leon Dixon’s son. Leon Dixon was Louisiana’s oldest Black World War II veteran, a father,...
Louisiana Treasurer John Schroder announces bid for governor

BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — John Schroder will run for governor in 2023, the Louisiana State Treasurer announced to his supporters on Monday. According to an email sent to his supporters, Schroder (R) will officially launch his campaign on Thursday, Feb. 9 at the Fleur De Lis Event Center in Mandeville.
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser announces decision on governor’s race: Report

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser says he will not be running for governor, according to a report from KPEL. In a statement obtained by KPEL, Nungesser said there’s “unfinished business” in reviving the state’s tourism industry after the pandemic and storms and has decided to forgo running for governor and seek another term as lieutenant governor.
Buc-ee’s is coming to Louisiana

RUSTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana will be welcoming the state’s first Buc-ee’s travel center. The City of Ruston and Mayor Ronny Walker announced Monday that Buc-ee’s will locate its newest travel center in Ruston. This will be the first Buc-ee’s in the state of Louisiana.
Health expert says new COVID variant is ‘most transmissible yet’

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)–Health experts are calling the latest variant of COVID-19, XBB.1.5. “30 percent of our new cases of COVID are this new strain, XBB.1.5. And that fits pretty closely with what the rest of the country is seeing,” said Dr. Joseph Kanter, State Health Officer with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
Healthy Living: How to balance your plate

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A healthy eating routine is important at every stage of life. It can have positive effects that add up over time. It’s important to eat a variety of fruits, vegetables, grains, protein foods and dairy or fortified soy alternatives. When deciding what to eat or drink, choose options that are full of nutrients. Make every bite count.
