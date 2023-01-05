BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser says he will not be running for governor, according to a report from KPEL. In a statement obtained by KPEL, Nungesser said there’s “unfinished business” in reviving the state’s tourism industry after the pandemic and storms and has decided to forgo running for governor and seek another term as lieutenant governor.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO