Swift Creek Loop Trail at Hemlock Bluffs Nature Preserve Re-Opens After Boardwalk ReplacementJames TulianoCary, NC
North Carolina Courage re-sign Pinto to 3-year dealThe Triangle TribuneCary, NC
Former Cary Mayor Harold Ritter Passes Away at 89, Current Mayor Issues StatementJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham market forces put profit over peopleThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Highly-anticipated restaurant chain opens new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
'I have a big girl job': Durham program providing stipend to ex-offenders sees success
The pilot program has been in operation for almost a year, and not a single person in the program has reoffended.
Egg prices are leaving consumers, businesses with sticker shock
It's about supply but not the supply chain.
This North Carolina County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the longest life expectancy in the state.
C&H Cafeteria, a Beloved After-Church Gathering Spot for Regulars, Closes Permanently
In 2022, the local restaurant scene suffered the loss of institutions like Dos Perros, Garland, and Saint James Seafood. As the economy slowly regains its footing and local cities take measures to help bring foot traffic back to downtowns, 2023 looks to be brighter for restaurants. But just days into...
cbs17
Car wreck closes streets near North Raleigh Target
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A two-car wreck closed streets around Triangle Town Center in North Raleigh on Sunday afternoon. The crash was reported just before 3:30 p.m. near 7900 Old Wake Forest Road, which is at the entrance to a Target store. The wreck happened at the entrance to...
WRAL
New lanes on the horizon for 2023
The new year will bring some new lanes for Wake County drivers on one of the busiest interchanges. The Interstate 40 widening project plans to have more sections of the project completed. The North Carolina Department of Transportation has been working on the widening project since 1998, but the state...
cbs17
Durham police warn residents of ‘active’ phone scam
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is warning community members of an active phone scam in the city. Police said they received a report from a community member who said that a caller contacted them claiming to be a member of the police department. The law enforcement...
jocoreport.com
NCDOT Says All-Way Stop Coming Soon To NC 42 East Intersection
SELMA – The NC Department of Transportation says an all-way stop will be installed soon at the intersection of NC 42 East and Thanksgiving Fire Department Road. In August 2022, the NCDOT announced a contract had been awarded to install all-way stops at nine Johnston County intersections to improve safety. At the time, the NCDOT said the contractor could begin work as early as August to October 2022 with completion in seven months.
cbs17
Fayetteville police looking for family of woman found dead in hotel room
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville Police detectives are requesting the public’s assistance in finding the family of a deceased woman. Patricia Ann Sparks, 65, was found in her hotel room at Woodspring Suites on Walter Reed Road on Dec. 23. Her death does not appear suspicious, police said.
50,000 people to lose jobs in NC when recession hits in late 2023, economist warns
CARY – Fifty thousand workers in North Carolina “could lose their jobs” in a coming recession later this year, N.C. State economist Dr. Mike Walden warned Wednesday. And the rapidly growing Triangle won’t escape without harm, he stressed. To put that number in perspective, that total...
carolinacoastonline.com
Food program offers $500 for older adults
EASTERN NC — People over the age of 60 may find a bit of relief in the new year through a region-wide food assistance program. The Eastern Carolina Council Area Agency on Aging (ECCAAA) is now providing $500 reimbursements for food items. According to the agency's website, seniors aged...
Greensboro woman who killed 4 in apartment fire ‘prank’ set for parole hearing after Gov. Cooper commutes sentence
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro woman who killed four people in an apartment fire more than 20 years ago will take her first steps toward the possibility of freedom with a parole hearing after North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper commuted her sentence. Janet Danahey was arrested after an investigation found that she set fire […]
WRAL
Sewer line collapse closes Guess Road in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — Guess Road was closed in Durham on Friday after a sewer collapse near Interstate 85. Before 7:45 a.m., crews responded to the 2400 block of Guess Road, south of I-85, for a collapsed sewer line. The road was closed in the area, with no timetable on...
cbs17
2 injured, I-95 reopens after fiery tractor-trailer crash near Dunn in Harnett County
DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — A fiery tractor-trailer crash injured two people and closed southbound Interstate 95 in Harnett County for nearly five hours Saturday, officials said. The four-vehicle crash was reported around 3:45 p.m. just south of mile marker 72, which is at U.S. 421 in Dunn, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
cbs17
Raleigh bus, 2 vehicles collided on Poole Road, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A GoRaleigh bus collided with two vehicles Thursday afternoon, Raleigh police said. Officers were called to the wreck around 3:37 p.m. on Poole Road at Samuel Street, police said. CBS 17 reported from the scene that the collision happened in front of the Breeze Thru...
‘Heavy police presence’: Fayetteville police conduct death investigation
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department is conducting a death investigation Sunday afternoon. CBS 17 received tip regarding a heavy police presence with crime scene tape at Landau and Nutmeg avenues. Police told CBS 17 that they are conducting a death investigation that appears to be an “isolated incident.” CBS 17 is working […]
cbs17
Woman taken to hospital after she’s pinned during Raleigh 4-car crash on Western Blvd.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was pinned in her car when four vehicles were involved in a crash in Raleigh Sunday night, police said. The incident was reported around 9:15 p.m. along Western Boulevard just east of Interstate 440, near a major road closure because of a broken water main.
Farmville high-speed chase ends in Greenville, person taken into custody
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A high-speed chase took place Thursday night in Farmville and ended up in Greenville with the arrest of the driver. Farmville Police Chief Jeffrey Spencer told WNCT’s Courtney Cortright officers received a report of gunshots in the area of Wright Drive and Vines Street. As officers were responding to the scene, they […]
jocoreport.com
Video: Driver Leads Troopers On Three County Chase
PRINCETON – An attempt by law enforcement to stop a suspicious vehicle in Princeton began a chase which spanned three counties and came to a crashing halt in Wade late Monday night. Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol say they tried to stop a BMW displaying a...
cbs17
Young woman dead, teen charged in Wake Forest crash, officials say
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials with the Town of Wake Forest said one person was arrested Saturday afternoon after a fatal crash in Wake Forest earlier that morning. At 8:33 a.m., Wake Forest Police responded to a vehicle crash along Capital Blvd./U.S. 1 at the intersection of Purnell and Harris roads.
