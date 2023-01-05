ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Car wreck closes streets near North Raleigh Target

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A two-car wreck closed streets around Triangle Town Center in North Raleigh on Sunday afternoon. The crash was reported just before 3:30 p.m. near 7900 Old Wake Forest Road, which is at the entrance to a Target store. The wreck happened at the entrance to...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

New lanes on the horizon for 2023

The new year will bring some new lanes for Wake County drivers on one of the busiest interchanges. The Interstate 40 widening project plans to have more sections of the project completed. The North Carolina Department of Transportation has been working on the widening project since 1998, but the state...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Durham police warn residents of ‘active’ phone scam

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is warning community members of an active phone scam in the city. Police said they received a report from a community member who said that a caller contacted them claiming to be a member of the police department. The law enforcement...
DURHAM, NC
jocoreport.com

NCDOT Says All-Way Stop Coming Soon To NC 42 East Intersection

SELMA – The NC Department of Transportation says an all-way stop will be installed soon at the intersection of NC 42 East and Thanksgiving Fire Department Road. In August 2022, the NCDOT announced a contract had been awarded to install all-way stops at nine Johnston County intersections to improve safety. At the time, the NCDOT said the contractor could begin work as early as August to October 2022 with completion in seven months.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Food program offers $500 for older adults

EASTERN NC — People over the age of 60 may find a bit of relief in the new year through a region-wide food assistance program. The Eastern Carolina Council Area Agency on Aging (ECCAAA) is now providing $500 reimbursements for food items. According to the agency's website, seniors aged...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Sewer line collapse closes Guess Road in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — Guess Road was closed in Durham on Friday after a sewer collapse near Interstate 85. Before 7:45 a.m., crews responded to the 2400 block of Guess Road, south of I-85, for a collapsed sewer line. The road was closed in the area, with no timetable on...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Raleigh bus, 2 vehicles collided on Poole Road, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A GoRaleigh bus collided with two vehicles Thursday afternoon, Raleigh police said. Officers were called to the wreck around 3:37 p.m. on Poole Road at Samuel Street, police said. CBS 17 reported from the scene that the collision happened in front of the Breeze Thru...
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Farmville high-speed chase ends in Greenville, person taken into custody

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A high-speed chase took place Thursday night in Farmville and ended up in Greenville with the arrest of the driver. Farmville Police Chief Jeffrey Spencer told WNCT’s Courtney Cortright officers received a report of gunshots in the area of Wright Drive and Vines Street. As officers were responding to the scene, they […]
GREENVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

Video: Driver Leads Troopers On Three County Chase

PRINCETON – An attempt by law enforcement to stop a suspicious vehicle in Princeton began a chase which spanned three counties and came to a crashing halt in Wade late Monday night. Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol say they tried to stop a BMW displaying a...
PRINCETON, NC
cbs17

Young woman dead, teen charged in Wake Forest crash, officials say

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials with the Town of Wake Forest said one person was arrested Saturday afternoon after a fatal crash in Wake Forest earlier that morning. At 8:33 a.m., Wake Forest Police responded to a vehicle crash along Capital Blvd./U.S. 1 at the intersection of Purnell and Harris roads.
WAKE FOREST, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy