ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio allows communities to regulate tobacco after Governor vetoes bill

By AP
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LxCeJ_0k4geEnC00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s capital city can keep its ban on sales of flavored tobacco products, after Republican Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed a bill on Thursday that would have put such regulation in the hands of the state instead of local communities.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WTRF Daily News

The measure, passed by the GOP-led Ohio Legislature in December, had said regulating tobacco and alternative nicotine products should be up to the state, not municipalities. It would have prevented communities from voting to restrict things like smoking, e-cigarettes and sales of flavored vaping products.

The provision came before the state Senate just days after the city of Columbus announced it would prohibit sales of flavored tobacco products.

The veto wasn’t a surprise from DeWine, who fought for regulation of tobacco products in his time as a U.S. senator, especially to protect children from becoming addicted to nicotine products.

“We’re dealing now with young people’s lives, and when a local community wants to make a decision … to protect their children, we should applaud those decisions,” he said Thursday.

Advocates from anti-tobacco organizations and the American Cancer Society said the vetoed bill would have given more power to the tobacco industry and harmed Ohioans, especially children susceptible to advertising efforts such as those for flavored tobacco products.

Democrats also called the measure a stripping of home rule, saying it violated Ohio’s Constitution by not allowing local communities to govern themselves.

Republican Senate President Matt Huffman argued tobacco sales are a statewide issue because the restriction of them would affect income of the state as a whole.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Ohio law now requires you to show ID to vote

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed a sweeping package of election law changes Friday that includes the state’s first photo ID requirement and shortened windows after Election Day for returning and curing ballots. In a statement, DeWine said the new law would protect election integrity. “I appreciate the General Assembly working with my administration on […]
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Gov. DeWine issues executive orders minutes after taking oath of office

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Governor Mike DeWine wasted no time after taking the oath of office for his second. The governor, within minutes, issued a series of executive orders on a variety of issues. One order aims to protect nursing mothers from discrimination in the state government workplace, while another...
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio’s new law protects disabled people’s parental rights

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Todd Elzey has been around the block. Hailing from West Jefferson, Elzey was a licensed attorney in California before moving to upstate New York to work for the state’s Medicaid office. After returning to Ohio, he was a freelance reporter covering city government in Geneva and Kettering. He’s also legally blind […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio bans TikTok, other Chinese-operated apps on state-owned devices

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has issued an executive order banning TikTok and other Chinese-owned apps on electronic devices used by government employees. DeWine issued the executive order Sunday, just after being sworn in for his second term. The order prohibits “any social media application, channel, and platform that is owned by […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

How can weed become legal in Ohio in 2023

Watch above: The U.S. House voted in April 2022 to legalize marijuana at the federal level. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio’s Secretary of State has resubmitted a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana. After a legal skirmish struck the initiated statute from last year’s ballot, Secretary of State Frank LaRose reintroduced an act to legalize, tax […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia delegate sends letter to Governor saying the Ohio Valley is being harmed with Wheeling Hospital decision on Public Employees Insurance

A West Virginia Delegate has sent a letter to West Virginia Governor Jim Justice to let him know that Wheeling Hospital’s decision to stop accepting West Virginia Public Employees Insurance (PEIA) as of July 1 is harming those in the Ohio Valley. 6th District Delegate Charlie Reynolds sent the letter to the Governor’s Office after […]
WHEELING, WV
wbnowqct.com

New Ban In Place

Ohio’s capital city can keep its ban on sales of flavored tobacco products, after Gov., DeWine vetoed a bill that would have put such regulation in the hands of the state instead of local communities. The measure, passed by the GOP-led Ohio Legislature in December, had said regulating tobacco and alternative nicotine products should be up to the state, not municipalities. It would have prevented communities from voting to restrict things like smoking, e-cigarettes and sales of flavored vaping products. The provision came before the state Senate just days after the city of Columbus announced it would prohibit sales of flavored tobacco products. The veto wasn’t a surprise from DeWine, who fought for regulation of tobacco products in his time as a U.S. senator, especially to protect children from becoming addicted to nicotine products.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

DeWine signs 23 bills into law, vetoes one

While Ohio House and Senate lawmakers organize committees and prepare for the coming session, Gov. Mike DeWine is putting the finishing touches on the last one. So far this week, the governor has signed 23 bills into law and vetoed one. DeWine rejected HB 286, sponsored by Rep. Bill Seitz, R-Cincinnati. The bill would have […] The post DeWine signs 23 bills into law, vetoes one appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

New Ohio laws in 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In recent days, Gov. Mike DeWine has signed more than a dozen bills from the General Assembly into law. DeWine said a few bills he has yet to sign are still being looked at “very closely,” with more information from his office to come this week.  Here is a look at […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Billboards offer reward for information on double murder

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Billboards advertising a reward for information about the Strussion double murders are now posted on major roadways in the Ohio Valley. Tom and Angela Strussion of Belmont, Ohio, were murdered in their home on September 21, 2021. The billboards are a fresh reminder that this case was never solved, and that […]
BELMONT, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio rejected 759 license plates in 2022

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio rejected over 700 custom license plate applications in 2022 for offensive, sexual and occasionally humorous messages that car owners wanted. NBC4 received an internal list of the custom license plate requests from the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles via a public records request. The state also launched a redesign of […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

82K+
Followers
10K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy