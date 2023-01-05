ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trespassing or doing his job? Phoenix police must explain why a reporter was handcuffed

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago
Phoenix police have a lot of explaining to do after an officer handcuffed and detained a Wall Street Journal reporter doing his job.

The officer’s behavior toward journalist Dion Rabouin is inexcusable, but unfortunately, not surprising given the department’s recent history of violating citizens’ rights, which has caught the attention of the federal government.

The incident occurred on Nov. 23 outside a Chase Bank branch in north Phoenix where Rabouin was doing man-on-the-street interviews about savings accounts, according to ABC 15, which broke the story.

Officer Caleb Zimmerman wrote in his report that a bank employee claimed Rabouin was making customers uncomfortable and wanted him to leave. The officer later determined probable cause of trespassing and that’s why he handcuffed Rabouin, patted him for weapons and sat him in a police vehicle.

This is all too common in Phoenix

Rabouin told ABC 15 that he asked Zimmerman if he was standing in the public right of way, and if not, he would move. But the officer didn’t even bother to look at his credentials and would not let go.

A bystander, Katelyn Parady, recorded a portion of the incident in which she’s heard saying, “This is ridiculous. He’s a reporter.”

The Journal’s executive editor, Matt Murray, is asking Phoenix to conduct an internal investigation over the incident.

“I am appalled and concerned that officers at your department would attempt to interfere with Mr. Rabouin’s constitutional right to engage in journalism and purport to limit anyone’s presence in a public location,” Murray wrote in his Dec. 7 letter to Phoenix chief Michael Sullivan.

After endorsements:Police reform supporters sour on Phoenix mayor

It is indeed appalling and Phoenix must explain. This sort of police behavior is becoming all too common in a city run by Democrats who otherwise boast that they champion civil rights protections.

The U.S. Justice Department is investigating the Phoenix Police Department over the use of force by its officers and fabricated charges against Black Lives Matter protesters, among other things.

Mayor, council must answer for police

Murray is right. Journalists have the right to be on the sidewalk and engage in news gathering. Murray specifically says that Rabouin was never asked to leave before the officer arrived and that he offered to leave when asked to do so – if he in fact wasn’t in the public right of way.

It appears Phoenix needs basic lessons over constitutional rights.

Don’t forget that former Police Chief Jeri Williams expected journalists covering the 2020 protests over the death of George Floyd to stop doing their jobs when an unlawful assembly was declared.

Thank goodness she changed her mind. But this kind of police behavior and the city’s inability or unwillingness to deal with it cost Williams her job. She officially retired last year, and now we begin to get a sense that not much has changed under the new chief.

The city manager oversees police and the rest of Phoenix’s employees. But ultimately, it’s Mayor Kate Gallego and the City Council’s responsibility to ensure the safety and wellbeing of city residents.

Was the reporter trespassing? The city can put that to rest by releasing police video footage and conducting an internal investigation to answer what really happened and when.

As elected officials, they answer to the public, and so far they have answered nothing about police behavior. That must change. Phoenix residents deserve that much.

Elvia Díaz is editorial page editor for The Arizona Republic and azcentral. Reach her at 602-444-8606 or elvia.diaz@arizonarepublic.com. Follow her on Twitter, @elviadiaz1.

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

