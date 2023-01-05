Cousler Park killing: Grand jury helps police make arrest for shooting of Justin Griffith

Northern York County Regional Police have arrested Elijah De'von Roman Penn for the murder of Justin Griffith at Cousler Park in Manchester Township.

Penn is charged with criminal homicide, attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.

The fatal double-shooting happened on July 5, 2021. Griffith was 20 years old.

"I'd like to again offer our condolences to the Griffith family and thank them for their patience and trust in our department," Northern York County Regional Police Chief David Lash said at a news conference Thursday morning.

Background:Justin Griffith was caring and charismatic. His murder at Cousler Park remains unsolved.

The incident at Cousler Park happened at approximately 9 p.m., according to the affidavit. Police responded to the call within a minute of the shooting.

Two officers found Griffith in the parking lot with a gunshot wound in his upper body. They immediately began first aid measures before Griffith was transported to WellSpan York Hospital.

At 9:39 p.m., Griffith was pronounced dead, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

A second victim arrived at the hospital by private vehicle. He suffered a non-life-threatening wound to his leg.

The shooting was gang-related, officials said. Griffith was not the intended target but was fatally shot in his back, according to York County District Attorney Dave Sunday.

One year anniversary:One year after murder at Cousler Park, family celebrates life, searches for solutions

Penn, 19, was arrested on Jan. 5 at 6:30 a.m., according to Lash. The York County Investigating Grand Jury issued a presentment on Jan. 4 after hearing testimony from witnesses and conducting an investigation for four months.

The grand jury gave law enforcement certain powers to compel testimony while under secrecy, putting law enforcement in the position to solve certain murders that otherwise individuals will not come forward to talk about, according to Sunday.

"This presentment which resulted from a four-month grand jury investigation details the testimony of numerous witnesses and evidence that includes cell phone data location that helped solve the murder of Justin Griffith," said Sunday. "This arrest is proof that law enforcement perseverance can overcome many obstacles in proving a murder case."

Penn was taken in by Northern York County Regional Police, the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force, and the York County Drug Task Force.

Griffith's mother, Chawna Griffith, is thankful for the progress in the case.

"I want to say thank you to the community who have continued to support myself and my entire family," she said. "Today is 18 months to the day that we lost Justin. I'm not ignorant of the fact that there are many families who don't get to be in this place that we are in, and I am grateful."

Griffith also thanked Detective Stephen Lebo for consistently reaching out to her with updates and positivity.

Lebo has worked for law enforcement for 15 years. His message is to never quit.

"I definitely learned to temper my expectations because for all of the positive breaks that we got in the case, we've had 10 times the negative breaks where we thought we'd get a piece of information and we didn't," said Lebo. "A big positive is never stop, never quit. Every time I thought the case was slowing down, I'd get something new that energized me. Never quit."

Katia Parks covers public safety issues for the York Daily Record. Please feel free to reach her atKParks@ydr.com. Follow her on Facebook (@Katia Parks), Twitter (@parksphoto), and Instagram (@katia.l.parks).