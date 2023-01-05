ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
breezejmu.org

Former JMU football player Deane Cheatham dies in car accident

Former JMU tight end Martin “Deane” Cheatham (2011-15) died Saturday morning in a car accident in Hanover County. He was 30 years old. “Hearts are heavy as we lost one of our own,” JMU football tweeted Sunday. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Cheatham family during this difficult time.”
HARRISONBURG, VA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Franklin, January 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Franklin High School basketball team will have a game with Hillsboro High School on January 06, 2023, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
FRANKLIN, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Exploring The Murfreesboro/Nashville Hip-Hop Underground With Rapper Kandi Lake

MURFREESBORO, TN — “Yeah Memphis hot, but Nashville buzzin’,” remarked rapper Kandi Lake with a smile. “It’s definitely growing … it’s growing a lot.”. Kandi Lake is a rapper based out of Murfreesboro whose music has recently gained significant traction among Nashville and Murfreesboro audiences — Attention that has been far beyond what he expected when first setting out.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Fatal 2-Car Crash Sunday On John Bragg Highway

(RUTHERFORD COUNTY) One person is deceased following a two-vehicle crash around mid-day Sunday (1/8/2023). 78-year-old Will Harris died on the John Bragg Highway (US 70 South) near B & W Market. Tennessee Highway Patrol Sgt. Joe Grinder told NewsRadio WGNS that Harris was driving west (toward Murfreesboro) in a Pontiac...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
peninsulachronicle.com

RVA757 Connects Leading Efforts For Richmond And Hampton Roads To Become Megaregion

As 2023 begins, RVA757 Connects is continuing its push to make Richmond and Hampton Roads a competitive megaregion. The organization, made up of business leaders, community leaders, and higher education leaders from both areas, held a virtual meeting on Wednesday, January 4, which focused on the strengths and challenges of the local entrepreneurial ecosystem. The meeting was part of the organization’s Innovation Spotlight series.
RICHMOND, VA
WKRN

8 found dead at Utah home

Police searching for suspect accused of shooting …. Metro police are searching for the man who they believe is responsible for a deadly shooting last week. Suspect, victim in Nashville convenience store shooting …. The man who was shot Wednesday night at a Nashville convenience store had been a fugitive...
NASHVILLE, TN
wymt.com

Somerset PD arrest Virginia man after car chase

Somerset, Ky. (WYMT) - The Somerset Police Department engaged in a car chase last night. They responded to call describing a driver as drunk. Once officers arrived, they found 38-year-old Michael Barry, out of Richmond, VA, in a truck. He resisted arrest and drove from the scene shortly after police...
SOMERSET, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy