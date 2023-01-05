Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family living in bus station asked to leave.D.C. Hot NewsRichmond, VA
Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned BusinessesJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Project ADAM at Children's Hospital in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Surviving homelessness in Richmond, VA Living in public places.The News&StuffRichmond, VA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RichmondTed RiversRichmond, VA
breezejmu.org
Former JMU football player Deane Cheatham dies in car accident
Former JMU tight end Martin “Deane” Cheatham (2011-15) died Saturday morning in a car accident in Hanover County. He was 30 years old. “Hearts are heavy as we lost one of our own,” JMU football tweeted Sunday. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Cheatham family during this difficult time.”
Richmond man, former teammate talks about Damar Hamlin's giving spirit
Rimoni Dorsey, who grew up in Richmond and played football at Trinity, said Damar Hamlin made an impact almost immediately when he joined the football team at Pitt.
atozsports.com
Another Tennessee Vols player sent a cryptic tweet and fans are worried
Tennessee Vols running back Jaylen Wright sent fans into a panic last week when he sent a cryptic tweet that made it seem like he was considering entering the NCAA transfer portal. A new NIL deal has since been announced for Wright and he deleted the tweet. The fact that...
Franklin, January 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Franklin, January 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Franklin High School basketball team will have a game with Hillsboro High School on January 06, 2023, 17:30:00.
Richmond man wins $336,589 jackpot playing Virginia Lottery
According to Virginia Lottery's website, David Shelman bought a Cash 5 with EZ Match ticket from the Stop & Go at 1600 Mechanicsville Turnpike on Dec. 14, choosing numbers taken from his grandchildren's birth dates.
Former James Madison University football player identified as driver killed in Route 301 crash
The driver of the pick up truck has now been identified as Martin “Deane” Cheatham IV, 30, of Mechanicsville. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Murfreesboro.
Is In-N-Out coming? 5 chains not yet located in Tennessee
From Del Taco to Skyline Chili, there are some popular chain restaurants that aren't in the Volunteer State, but could that change?
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Nashville
Nashville might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Nashville.
Tennessee Tribune
Exploring The Murfreesboro/Nashville Hip-Hop Underground With Rapper Kandi Lake
MURFREESBORO, TN — “Yeah Memphis hot, but Nashville buzzin’,” remarked rapper Kandi Lake with a smile. “It’s definitely growing … it’s growing a lot.”. Kandi Lake is a rapper based out of Murfreesboro whose music has recently gained significant traction among Nashville and Murfreesboro audiences — Attention that has been far beyond what he expected when first setting out.
One teen dead, another injured after shooting in East Nashville rental home
A homicide investigation is underway following a shooting at a party in East Nashville that led to one teenager's death and sent another to the hospital early Sunday morning.
WKRN
Suspect accused of shooting Nashville man inside rental vehicle surrenders to police
A suspect wanted for shooting and killing a man in a rental vehicle in December surrendered to police on Friday night. Suspect accused of shooting Nashville man inside …. A suspect wanted for shooting and killing a man in a rental vehicle in December surrendered to police on Friday night.
wgnsradio.com
Fatal 2-Car Crash Sunday On John Bragg Highway
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY) One person is deceased following a two-vehicle crash around mid-day Sunday (1/8/2023). 78-year-old Will Harris died on the John Bragg Highway (US 70 South) near B & W Market. Tennessee Highway Patrol Sgt. Joe Grinder told NewsRadio WGNS that Harris was driving west (toward Murfreesboro) in a Pontiac...
peninsulachronicle.com
RVA757 Connects Leading Efforts For Richmond And Hampton Roads To Become Megaregion
As 2023 begins, RVA757 Connects is continuing its push to make Richmond and Hampton Roads a competitive megaregion. The organization, made up of business leaders, community leaders, and higher education leaders from both areas, held a virtual meeting on Wednesday, January 4, which focused on the strengths and challenges of the local entrepreneurial ecosystem. The meeting was part of the organization’s Innovation Spotlight series.
WKRN
8 found dead at Utah home
Police searching for suspect accused of shooting …. Metro police are searching for the man who they believe is responsible for a deadly shooting last week. Suspect, victim in Nashville convenience store shooting …. The man who was shot Wednesday night at a Nashville convenience store had been a fugitive...
wymt.com
Somerset PD arrest Virginia man after car chase
Somerset, Ky. (WYMT) - The Somerset Police Department engaged in a car chase last night. They responded to call describing a driver as drunk. Once officers arrived, they found 38-year-old Michael Barry, out of Richmond, VA, in a truck. He resisted arrest and drove from the scene shortly after police...
Saying goodbye to Candace Burns
After eight years on the CBS 6 anchor desk, Candace Burns is leaving Richmond. Burns arrived in Richmond in 2014 to anchor the 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. News with Bill Fitzgerald.
1 killed in single-vehicle crash on I-24 in Nashville
The driver involved in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 has died, according to Metro police.
Mother wants answers after seven bullets struck her Richmond home
Richmond police are investigating after a southside home was sprayed with bullets the day after Christmas.
Crews called to retrieve body found floating in water in Antioch
Crews are working to retrieve a body that was spotted floating in a waterway in Antioch.
Comments / 1