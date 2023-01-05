Read full article on original website
Related
Grimes Explains Why New Album ‘Book 1′ Is Delayed: ‘Fame Is a Unique Hell’
Grimes explained why her next album, Book 1, has been delayed on Twitter on Jan. 4. "I know BOOK 1 is so late reason is minor legal stuff, but moreso… fame and notoriety is a unique hell," the singer tweeted. "Not to say life isn’t blessed and my GOD ten time[s] better = I’m the luckiest girl on earth, but do I want the attention an album brings? 100% nooo (with all due respect)."
North West Dresses Up as Dad Kanye in TikTok With Kim Kardashian: WATCH
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter is causing some fans to do a double take due to the resemblance she shares with her father. In a TikTok shared to Kim and North's TikTok account, North West dresses as her father. Her look is complete with fake facial hair and a hat. While she shows off her makeover, Kanye's song "Bound 2" plays in the background, the sped up version of the song.
’90s Icons Matthew Lawrence and Chilli From TLC Are Dating!
Icons of the '90s Matthew Lawrence and TLC 's Chilli, real name Rozonda Thomas, are officially dating!. The Boy Meets World alum and the R&B-pop singer made things adorably Instagram official on New Year's Eve 2023. The duo shared a joint Instagram post showing them wearing matching pajamas while dancing...
Graphic Designer Suggests New ‘Scream 6′ Poster Looks Awfully Similar to His Artwork
A new poster for upcoming slasher Scream VI features a subway-like map in the shape of Ghostface. It's a clever design that connects all the characters the fictional killer has murdered in the film series with each line distinguished by color. Many fans love the new design — but was...
Cardi B Responds to Backlash for Complaining About Grocery Prices
Cardi B is responding to backlash she received for complaining about the climbing prices of groceries. On Wednesday night (Jan. 4), Cardi B hopped on Twitter to bite back at people who called her out. "Let me tell you something," the "W.A.P." rapper began. "When I be complaining about food...
DJ Khaled Gets Golf Cart Stuck, Crashes Into Curb and Still Gives Motivational Speech
DJ Khaled recently hit a bump in the road while working on his golf game, literally, but still turned the situation into an opportunity to give one of his famous motivational quips. On Tuesday (Jan. 3), DJ Khaled decided to have someone record him playing golf at the The Ocean...
Use Spotify’s ‘Playlist in a Bottle’ Feature to Send a Musical Gift to Your Future Self
Spotify has launched a new feature where you can send music to your future self with "Playlist in a Bottle." Recalling the storied notion of sealing a message in a bottle and tossing it into the ocean, Spotify's Playlist in a Bottle takes your specific listening tastes and creates a musical time capsule to be locked away until 2024. For now, you only have to answer a few short questions!
Woman Claps Back After Being Shamed by Trolls for Wearing Makeup to Gym
A fitness model on TikTok is defending her decision to work out in trendy outfits and makeup after getting trolled by haters who can't stand her glam gym looks. Rosa Esparza, who posts content as @RosaFit on TikTok, shares fitness videos on the social media app while keeping her followers motivated with impressive updates from the gym floor.
This Old Taylor Swift and Ellen DeGeneres Interview Is Seriously Messed Up
A 10-year-old Taylor Swift interview from The Ellen DeGeneres Show has gone viral, even prompting model and actress Emily Ratajkowski to weigh in. Posted by @thatnostalgicgirl on TikTok, the viral clip begins by showing Swift speaking on a radio show in more recent years. "I was like, 23 and people...
Donell Jones Drives Into Ditch After Falling Asleep At The Wheel
R&B crooner Donell Jones took to social media Tuesday morning to reveal that he recently drove into a ditch after falling asleep at the wheel, warning followers to rest before ever hitting the road. “I fell asleep while driving yesterday and ended up in a ditch,” the “Where I Wanna Be” artist, 49, shared on Instagram, captioning a photo of his car still stuck in the trench. More from VIBE.comBoyz II Men, Eric Benét, Morris Day, And More Headline Femme It Forward 'Serenade' SeriesDonell Jones Would Do A 'Verzuz' Battle With Joe: "He's Worthy"Phife Dawg Celebrates Life, Love, And Legacy On...
Hulu’s New ‘Boston Strangler’ Movie Stars Keira Knightley as Journalist Who Broke Story
Looking for something to stream? There's a new movie on the way with ties to Massachusetts. This one, however, may be gruesome and is not recommended for a young audience. True crime stories have seen a popularity surge in recent years, from The Good Nurse to The Tinder Swindler to Netflix’s Dahmer.
Who Is Alba Baptista? Everything We Know About Chris Evans’ New Girlfriend
The 41-year-old The Gray Man star is dating 25-year-old actress Alba Baptista. On Friday (Jan. 6), the couple became Instagram official when the Marvel alum shared a video of the pair scaring each other with the caption, "A look back at 2022." While Evans was the primary instigator at the beginning, Baptista quickly caught on and began to hide around corners to frighten him.
Ant-Man and the Wasp clash with Kang in new 'Quantumania' trailer
Marvel Entertainment has released a new 2-minute trailer for "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania."
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Break Up Again – Report
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have broken up—again. According to an Us Weekly report, published on Saturday (Jan. 7), Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner reportedly split up after renewing their romance back in February of 2020. "Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays...
FUN 107
Fairhaven, MA
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0