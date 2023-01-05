Read full article on original website
Sunnyvale gets sleek new City Hall
Sunnyvale’s environmentally conscious and modern City Hall building is nearing completion. The four-story, 120,000-square-foot building is expected to produce enough clean energy to power itself, and could be ready for move-in by March. The new building is going up next to the old city hall on the 26-acre civic center property along South Mathilda Avenue and El Camino Real.
sanbenito.com
Evacuation notice issued in northern San Benito County
San Benito County officials at 12:26pm Jan. 9 issued an evacuation notice for properties in northern portions of the county. Residents who live on Lovers Lane between Highway 152 and Shore Road are being asked to “evacuate immediately” due to flooding in the area, says the county’s press release.
Major Santa Cruz highways closed, evacuation orders in place
This story will be updated every hour with more information. Scroll to the bottom of the article for context about the storm. Since 7 a.m. Monday, the three major arteries in Santa Cruz county — Highways 17, 9 and 1 — have all been partially blocked by weather-related disaster and sustain closures until further notice. Evacuation orders are in place around the region, but the rivers keep rising, and more...
KSBW.com
Schools across the Central Coast close during Monday's storm
SALINAS, Calif. — Schools in Monterey and Santa Cruz counties are closing as a dangerous atmospheric river is making it unsafe for students and staff to get to campus. In Santa Cruz County, all Bonny Doon Union Elementary School District schools were closed on Monday. In addition, Bradley Elementary School was closed in Watsonville.
Santa Cruz's bomb cyclones might be gone — but don't relax yet
Much of Santa Cruz County fared better than worse-case scenarios, but road blockages, lots of localized flooding have caused a fair amount of pain. With new ocean swells set to join the nonstop precipitation — 1.5 inches of rain and 50 mph winds to the coastal areas and up to 3 inches of rain and 60 mph winds in the mountains in the next 24 hours — all bets are off on how much dislocation is ahead of us.
Update: Flooded lanes of Highway 101 reopen in Gilroy; nearby homes submerged
GILROY -- Flooding from the latest atmospheric river storm has impacted southern Santa Clara County on Monday, leading to submerged homes and the closure of a stretch of Highway 101 for hours.Shortly before noon, the Gilroy Police Department announced the southbound direction was closed at Mesa Road, just south of Monterey Highway. Nearby, Bolsa Road is also flooded between Travel Park Circle and Carnadero Avenue.Around 12:25 p.m., KCBS Radio reported that the flooding has appeared to worsen. By 1:50 p.m., both directions of the roadway were closed. Traffic was being diverted to Highway 25.A Caltrans spokesperson told KPIX Monday evening...
sanbenito.com
Santa Clara County issues evacuation warning near 101, Bolsa Road
Several areas southeast of Gilroy are under an evacuation warning in Santa Clara County in the areas of Highway 101 and Bolsa Road, the County Office of Emergency Management announced on Monday at 4pm. The areas include:. -South of Highway 152, East of Highway 101. -South of Pacheco Pass (Highway...
NBC Bay Area
Roads, Parks Flooded in Morgan Hill
In Morgan Hill Monday, roads and parks were flooded, and the city was warning people to stay away from the area west of Monterey Highway. The city said Little Llagas and Fisher creeks were experiencing flooding. There was also flooding at a park next to Nordstrom Elementary School. The water...
benitolink.com
San Benito County evacuates Lovers Lane
San Benito County issued an evacuation notice for Lovers Lane between Hwy 152 to Shore Road. “Please evacuate the premises immediately,” the notice said. It adds that there is significant threat to life or property. A separate notice gave notice to residents of the following areas of a possible...
KTVU FOX 2
Mudslides, flooded river closes Santa Cruz County highways
Here's what's closed and blocked as of Monday afternoon. State Highway 17 is closed south of Glenwood Drive because of a mudslide. One lane of northbound state Highway 1 closed as crews clear a log jam in the San Lorenzo River. The No. 2 lane will be closed on Highway...
Residents in small East Bay town advised to evacuate ahead of flooding risk
The tiny town of Sunol is like an island surrounded by flooded roadways, and right now Niles Canyon Road and Kilkare Road are both blocked off due to flooding.
Monterey County issues evacuation orders for Carmel River area, Salinas neighborhood
MONTEREY COUNTY – An evacuation order has been issued for the Carmel River area and an area just north of Salinas in Monterey County Monday, according to county emergency officials.People living in low-lying areas of the Carmel River must evacuate immediately and stay away until further notice because of the pending winter storm, according to an advisory sent at 10:45 a.m by the Monterey County Office of Emergency Services.Evacuation map: Monterey County | Search your addressMonterey County emergency information Further north, residents living near Santa Rita Creek were also ordered to evacuate immediately due to the creek flooding, according to the county's Office...
KSBW.com
Monterey County storm: Evacuation warnings for entire Salinas River
SALINAS, Calif. — A strong atmospheric river brought several inches of rain and high winds across the Central Coast. Heavy rains have caused widespread flooding and forced hundreds of people to evacuates from their homes. Evacuation Orders. Evacuation map: Evacuation Map. San Lorenzo Creek - Evacuation Order issued for...
San Jose storms still pose flood threat
The atmospheric river storm is reaching its end, but more rain is on the way. This means the threat of flooding is real for hundreds of homes in San Jose. San Jose saw one of the highest rainfalls in the recent storm from Sunday to Monday, with close to an inch of rain falling overnight,... The post San Jose storms still pose flood threat appeared first on San José Spotlight.
benitolink.com
Flood at Lover’s Lane brings mandatory evacuation order
San Benito County issued an immediate evacuation notice for the 6000 block of Lover’s Lane and Lake Road in Hollister at 12:26 p.m. on Jan. 9. The road is now closed to everyone except emergency vehicles and local residents. The Hollister Veterans Memorial building is staffed by members of the American Red Cross and is being used as an evacuation center.
Evacuation orders and road closures issued in parts of Santa Cruz County
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): Evacuation orders have been issued in Santa Cruz County's Felton and Paradise Park area as rain continues to pour and winds sweep through the area. The orders include the Felton Grove area, covering Bridge Road North and South plus River Road neighborhoods up to Graham Hill Road. As of 6:40 The post Evacuation orders and road closures issued in parts of Santa Cruz County appeared first on KION546.
KTVU FOX 2
Rising creeks in Santa Clara County
Evacuation warnings were in place for about 13,000 residents of a flood-prone area of Sonoma County north of San Francisco, where the swollen Russian River was expected to overspill its banks in the coming days. Brooks Jarosz reports.
County leaders in both Monterey and Santa Cruz urge people in affected areas to prepare for flooding threat
PAJARO, Calif. (KION-TV) In a joint news conference on Sunday afternoon, county leaders urged people in the Pajaro Community and other impacted areas to prepare for the real possibility of flooding. "We're here today to underscore the seriousness of what both of our counties maybe facing in Santa Cruz County and Monterey County. We're living The post County leaders in both Monterey and Santa Cruz urge people in affected areas to prepare for flooding threat appeared first on KION546.
Overnight blast from atmospheric river pushes swollen rivers to the brink
GUERNEVILLE -- The latest atmospheric river roared into the San Francisco Bay Area early Monday, triggering flooding, water rescues in Felton and evacuations in Soquel and Vacaville.Of particular concern, the National Weather Service said, was flooding at the Russian River at Johnson's Beach near Guerneville, Alameda Creek near Niles Canyon, Coyote Creek above Hwy 237 at Milpitas, the Big Sur River, Carmel River at Robles Del Rio, the San Lorenzo River at Big Trees and the Guadalupe River above Almaden Expressway.KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your AreaAt around 7 a.m., the San Lorenzo River went over...
pajaronian.com
PVUSD closes all schools in advance of storm
WATSONVILLE—Pajaro Valley Unified School District has closed all of its schools in advance of the storms expected to begin Sunday night, last through Tuesday and bring possible flooding throughout the District. PVUSD Superintendent Michelle Rodriguez made the announcement Sunday afternoon. District officials will assess the storm conditions on Tuesday...
