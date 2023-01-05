ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevierville, TN

Skeletal remains found near Sevierville identified as man missing since 2021

By Hope McAlee
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uFXsN_0k4gcGLO00

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Skeletal remains found in December were identified as a man who was last seen in September 2021, according to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.

September 7, 2021 was the last time 25-year-old Dylan Kenneth Wayne LaFollette was seen. Hunters found his skeletal remains in a wooded area off of Indian Warpath Road on Dec. 5, 2022 near where he was last seen, the sheriff’s office said.

According to police, an examination of the remains by an anthropologist at the Knox County Regional Forensic Center positively identified the remains as LaFollette.

Man convicted of 80s murder arrested in Kingsport traffic stop

When LaFollette was reported missing on September 10, 2021, the last place police were told that he was seen was on Walnut Hill Lane in Sevier County, near Sevierville.

Police say that multiple searches were conducted, K-9s and drones were deployed in the area where LaFollette was last seen after he was reported missing, but he wasn’t found at that time.

Toys R Us coming down, coffee spot up on North Roan

The sheriff’s office said the investigation into Lafollette’s death is still continuing, but foul play is not suspected at this time.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDEF

Douglas Lake Homicide Victim Identified

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. – A 2019 homicide victim found at Douglas Lake was identified as Earl Pizzoferrato of Knoxville on Monday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. They say the investigation is ongoing. Nearly three years ago, an individual reported a suspicious golf bag on the shore of...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Remains found in golf bag identified as Knoxville man

Human remains found in a golf bag along Douglas Lake in 2019 that are the subject of an ongoing homicide investigation have been identified, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Monday. Remains found in golf bag identified as Knoxville …. Human remains found in a golf bag along Douglas Lake...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

WATCH: Semi-truck crashes into yard in Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A semi-truck crashed into the yard of a Sevierville home, and home security footage captured the entire incident on camera. Eugene Thomas, the man who lives at the home on Snapp Road, said the semi-truck was moving over for an oncoming Toyota Tacoma truck when its wheels went off the road.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WJHL

Greeneville police identify body found in burned vehicle

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greeneville police have released the identity of the body found inside a burned vehicle in a church parking lot. The body was identified as Sandra Kay Peterson, 56 of Greeneville. Peterson’s body was discovered after firefighters extinguished a vehicle fire at Eastside Baptist Church on Serral Drive on Dec. 20. The […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Briefs: Morristown man dies while fishing

MORRISTOWN — A man who was fishing with his son on an East Tennessee lake has died after falling from a boat into the cold water, wildlife officials said. Jeremy Gene Keen, 47, and his 14-year-old son were trolling in a small aluminum boat on Cherokee Lake when Keen fell into the water, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said in a news release.
MORRISTOWN, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police arrest man wanted for attempted first-degree murder

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man wanted on an outstanding warrant was arrested Thursday, according to the Knoxville Police Department. The United States Marshals’ Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force arrested David Niyonkuru, 20, of Knoxville, at a residence located on McConnell Street, according to KPD officials. He was wanted...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

$10,000 reward offered in Grainger County arson investigation

The scent of burned wood and hay is what you’ll smell in the air on Ritter Ridge in Grainger County. Right now, the sheriff’s office is investigating a possible arson after several buildings were destroyed Thursday night. $10,000 reward offered in Grainger County arson investigation. The scent of...
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

47K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy