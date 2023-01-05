Read full article on original website
Sheriff: Pair accused of burglarizing Houma preschool before setting it on fire
HOUMA - Two 19-year-olds were arrested after they allegedly broke into an under-construction preschool in Terrebonne Parish, stealing from the building before setting it on fire. According to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office, the arson attack happened on Dec. 26, 2022, at Pelican Point Preschool on Enterprise Drive in Houma.
Deputies release names of couple found dead in quiet BR subdivision
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies have released the names of a couple found dead inside a home on Monday, Jan. 9. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, the victims are Coby Manuel, 59, and Jenell Manuel, 59. Their bodies were found in a...
3 suspects in fraternity house party shooting face 11 counts of attempted murder
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Three suspects accused in an October shooting that left 11 hurt during a fraternity house party near Southern University were formally charged Monday. According to a bill of information, Miles Moss, 25, Daryl Stansberry, 28, and Jaicedric Williams, 22, were indicted on 11 counts...
Female Inmate Dies at Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced an inmate at the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex has died. Cheryl Dufrene, 60, of Raceland died at the facility on Monday. Her death appears to be from natural causes. On January 9, 2023, Dufrene was being housed in the medical unit of the Correctional...
Police arrest ‘major narcotics distributor’ in Louisiana
Over 4,000 grams of marijuana, 345 grams of methamphetamines, fentanyl, and 10 guns were seized following a drug bust in Louisiana.
Father and son shot dead in Luling
Cops are working to determine what happened in a home in St. Charles Parish, where they discovered two bodies overnight. The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the incident shortly after 1:00am.
Married couple found shot dead in home off O'Neal Lane, East Baton Rouge Sheriff says
A married couple were found shot dead inside a home in a subdivision off O'Neal Lane on Monday afternoon, authorities said, drawing a large law enforcement presence as neighbors and family gathered on doorsteps to look on. The victims were found inside a house in the 1600 block of Indigo...
Surveillance video captures part of shootout in Mid-City triple shooting
NEW ORLEANS — Surveillance video from Banks Street shows part of the shootout that led to a Mid-City triple homicide. Three men died, and bullet holes pierced through several homes Saturday night just after 11. The shootout happened as several cars chased each other on Banks Street between Norman...
Shooting in New Iberia leaves juvenile dead
The juvenile shot in New Iberia on Jan. 7 has died from their injuries.
Carjacker crashes trying to flee
New Orleans Police say a carjacking in the Warehouse District was very brief after the suspect was involved in a crash. It happened around 12:45am at Calliope and Tchoupitoulas Street. The 22-year-old driver was held at gunpoint.
Couple found shot to death in home off O'Neal Lane
BATON ROUGE - Two people were found dead in their home after an apparent shooting in a suburban Baton Rouge neighborhood. Their bodies were found shortly before 12:30 p.m. on White Oak Trace Drive, off O'Neal Lane. Sources told WBRZ that the pair was a married couple, and it appeared they may have been dead for some time before they were found Monday.
NIPD investigating weekend shooting that left juvenile dead
On Sunday, January 8, 2023, the juvenile died because of his injuries. This incident is still under investigation and is being investigated as a homicide.
'A tragedy for everybody': Death of 1st grader mauled by pit bull ruled accidental
The repercussions of a weekend dog attack that left a 7-year-old East Baton Rouge Parish girl dead continued to play out Monday. While family members, classmates, schoolteachers and other loved ones mourned the loss of Sadie Davila, the owner of the pit bull terrier that killed her battled to get out of jail.
NOPD catches car burglary suspects red-handed
NOPD officials say the officers who made the arrest were working directed patrols recently deployed in the downtown area as a result of car burglaries near the Smoothie King Center, the Superdome, and other downtown locations.
'Shooting gallery' - 3 killed, 70 bullet casings found as car chased truck
NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans is averaging well over one homicide a day in 2023. In a 24-hour period over the weekend, NOPD reported four people were killed. Musician Jason Ricci was home on Banks Street near Norman C Francis Parkway around 11 Saturday night when he heard gunshots.
Man dead in New Orleans East shooting
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting in the Little Woods Area of New Orleans East that claimed the life of a 42-year-old man Sunday morning. NOPD officials say the incident occurred around 9:20 Sunday morning in the 7800 block of Sand Street. Police arrived and found the man victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. EMS arrived and pronounced him dead on the scene.
North Shore shoplifting crew sought
Mandeville Police need your help to track down a crew of shoplifters who hit two stores before Christmas and made off with over $2,000 in goods.
Detectives Investigating Homicide in Raceland
04:11 am – Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre reported detectives are currently on scene investigating a suspected shooting death on Market Street in Raceland. The victim is a man in his late 20s. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers Bayou...
Owner of dog in deadly attack facing negligent homicide charges: East Baton Rouge Sheriff
The owner of a dog that mauled a 7-year-old girl to death in a Baton Rouge neighborhood Friday is now facing a count of negligent homicide, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said. Erick Lopez, 20, was taken into custody Saturday morning, EBRSO spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said. Friday evening,...
Victim shot and killed in Baton Rouge, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened around 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. According to BRPD, the shooting happened on Oak Crest Dr. off of Greenwell Springs Rd. Police said the victim, Eric Ricks, 38, was shot several times...
