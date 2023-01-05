ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairieville, LA

Comments / 0

 

Related
Sheriff: Pair accused of burglarizing Houma preschool before setting it on fire

HOUMA - Two 19-year-olds were arrested after they allegedly broke into an under-construction preschool in Terrebonne Parish, stealing from the building before setting it on fire. According to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office, the arson attack happened on Dec. 26, 2022, at Pelican Point Preschool on Enterprise Drive in Houma.
HOUMA, LA
Female Inmate Dies at Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced an inmate at the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex has died. Cheryl Dufrene, 60, of Raceland died at the facility on Monday. Her death appears to be from natural causes. On January 9, 2023, Dufrene was being housed in the medical unit of the Correctional...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
Father and son shot dead in Luling

Cops are working to determine what happened in a home in St. Charles Parish, where they discovered two bodies overnight. The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the incident shortly after 1:00am.
LULING, LA
Carjacker crashes trying to flee

New Orleans Police say a carjacking in the Warehouse District was very brief after the suspect was involved in a crash. It happened around 12:45am at Calliope and Tchoupitoulas Street. The 22-year-old driver was held at gunpoint.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Couple found shot to death in home off O'Neal Lane

BATON ROUGE - Two people were found dead in their home after an apparent shooting in a suburban Baton Rouge neighborhood. Their bodies were found shortly before 12:30 p.m. on White Oak Trace Drive, off O'Neal Lane. Sources told WBRZ that the pair was a married couple, and it appeared they may have been dead for some time before they were found Monday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Man dead in New Orleans East shooting

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting in the Little Woods Area of New Orleans East that claimed the life of a 42-year-old man Sunday morning. NOPD officials say the incident occurred around 9:20 Sunday morning in the 7800 block of Sand Street. Police arrived and found the man victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. EMS arrived and pronounced him dead on the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Detectives Investigating Homicide in Raceland

04:11 am – Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre reported detectives are currently on scene investigating a suspected shooting death on Market Street in Raceland. The victim is a man in his late 20s. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers Bayou...
RACELAND, LA
Victim shot and killed in Baton Rouge, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened around 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. According to BRPD, the shooting happened on Oak Crest Dr. off of Greenwell Springs Rd. Police said the victim, Eric Ricks, 38, was shot several times...
BATON ROUGE, LA

