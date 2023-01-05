ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victrola’s Stream Onyx Is a Well-Connected Turntable for Sonos Speakers

By Jacob Krol
 3 days ago
Whether you’ve purchased a record player recently or have been listening to vinyl for years, Victrola is a known brand in the space. And one that has continued to push different forms and functions of record players.

In 2022, they dropped the $799.99 Stream Carbon which was a premium turntable that fully integrated with the Sonos ecosystem. Meaning you could drop a needle on vinyl new or old and stream it to your existing Sonos speakers or soundbars.

Now though, Victrola aims to make this category of turntables more accessible with a new product debuting at CES 2023. The Victrola Steam Onyx carries much of the same functionality, but lowers the starting cost to $599.99. It will begin shipping by the end of February, but it’s up for preorder at Amazon and Victrola directly on Jan. 7.

What You Need to Know: Victrola Stream Onyx

Like the Carbon, the Stream Onyx fits the bill of a premium player with a pretty modern, sleek design. It’s all black with a control knob on the front that features a circular white LED around the edges, and the Victrola logo in white as well. Still, sleek all around and crafted from metal with a MDF plinth for clear playback. It sticks with an aluminum tonearm with a counterweight and comes with a Audio-Technica cartridge.

Why just the singular control knob? Well, the big feature of the Stream Onyx is that it can wirelessly cast and connect to a Sonos system. Meaning that you can begin playing a record--be it a classic like Darkness On The Edge Of Town by Bruce Springsteen or something more modern like Solar Power by Lorde--and it will be played on your Sonos speakers.

And yes, it’s a certified “Works With Sonos” product, meaning it can playback on a Sonos One, Five, Roam, Arc, Beam, and everything in between.

Victrola aims to make the setup simple through the dedicated “Victrola Stream” app for Android or iOS. You’ll be able to control the player itself along with making the connection to Sonos. You can connect the Stream Onyx to the internet wirelessly or hardwire it via an Ethernet connection.

If you don’t have a Sonos system, you can also connect the Stream Onyx to classic speakers via the RCA outputs.

As a whole, this expansion to Victrola’s Stream portfolio is welcomed and lowers the price point to make it more accessible to even more folks. The Stream Onyx sticks out from other turntables and record players as being an all-in-one wirelessly solution. So if you have a Sonos system and want to play vinyl--whether you’ve been a fan forever or are rediscovering it--the Stream Onyx is a single solution for getting rich, vibrant playback on your speakers.

The Stream Onyx will be up for preorder beginning on Jan. 7 at $599.99 from Amazon and Victrola ahead of shipments in late Feb. If you don’t need a turntable that connects to Sonos, Victrola makes a number of other options.

For instance, the 3-in-1 Bluetooth Record Player looks like a classic turntable and has a speaker built-in. It’s down to just $54.99,m from $89.99, and even doubles as a Bluetooth speaker. Those looking for a portable solution, or for a player that connects to other speakers via Bluetooth, can consider The Revolution Go at $199.99.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

