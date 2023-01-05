ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
European Markets Retreat as Investors Gauge Inflation Outlook, Fed Comments

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets retreated on Tuesday, with caution returning to global sentiment as U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell gave a speech to Sweden's Riksbank. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.7% in mid-afternoon trade, with retail stocks shedding 1.8% to lead...
Stock Futures Are Little Changed as Traders Mull Prospects of Higher Rates

Stock futures were little changed Tuesday as concern over higher rates lingered among traders. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 60 points, or 0.2%, while S&P 500 fell less than 0.1%. Nasdaq-100 futures hovered just above the flat line. Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic said Monday...
Gold Trades Near 8-Month High and Analysts Expect Its Rise to Continue

Spot gold was trading just above $1,872/oz early on Tuesday morning after hitting $1,881.5 per troy ounce on Monday, its highest point since May 9. Saxo Bank's Ole Hansen said focus this week will be on Thursday's U.S. CPI inflation print, and placed the "next major hurdle" for gold at $1,896/oz.
7.6 Quake Damages Buildings in Indonesia, Felt in Australia

A powerful deep-sea earthquake damaged village buildings in a lightly populated island chain in eastern Indonesia early Tuesday, and its substantial shaking was widely felt in northern Australia. Two school buildings and 15 houses were damaged in the Tanimbar islands, with one of the homes heavily damaged and three moderately...
