Asia-Pacific's Benchmark Index Enters a Bull Market, Thanks to China's Reopening
The MSCI Asia Pacific index hit a high of 162.33 on Tuesday – roughly 21% higher than its 52-week low of 133.93 reached on Oct. 24, according to Refinitiv data. In regional equities, the Hang Seng index hit an intraday high of 21,470.69 on Monday, or 47% higher than the end of October.
Chinese Travelers Say New Restrictions Are ‘Unfair' — But They're Angry at Some Countries More Than Others
Travel restrictions launched in the wake of China's border reopening may be affecting where people there are booking trips. But it's not out of spite, said several Chinese travelers who spoke to CNBC. It's because some countries aren't letting them in easily, they said. 'I think it's unfair'. Reactions from...
Rise of China's scientific research worries some U.S. officials
Some U.S. policy experts and government officials are worried about how China's scientific supremacy will shift the global balance of power.
The Air India passenger who urinated on a woman mid-flight has been fired by Wells Fargo, where he was a vice president
Wells Fargo said it was cooperating with police in India and found the incident “deeply disturbing.”
Used Vehicle Prices Are Falling But Not Enough to Offset Grossly Inflated Levels
DETROIT — Used vehicle prices are expected to come down further this year amid rising interest rates and improved availability of new cars and trucks, according to Cox Automotive. The automotive data firm expects wholesale prices on its Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index, which tracks prices of used vehicles...
Virgin Orbit Stock Plummets After Failure of Its First UK Rocket Launch
Virgin Orbit stock fell in trading on Monday evening, after the company confirmed that its first launch out of the United Kingdom failed to reach orbit. The company uses a modified 747 jet to send satellites into space, by releasing a rocket from under the aircraft's wing mid-flight. This was...
European Markets Retreat as Investors Gauge Inflation Outlook, Fed Comments
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets retreated on Tuesday, with caution returning to global sentiment as U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell gave a speech to Sweden's Riksbank. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.7% in mid-afternoon trade, with retail stocks shedding 1.8% to lead...
Treasury Yields Rise as Investors Look to Fed Speakers for Hints About Rate Policy Plans
Treasury yields climbed on Tuesday as investors weighed remarks from Federal Reserve officials and scanned them for hints about the central bank's monetary policy plans. The yield on the 10-year Treasury was up by nearly 6 basis points at 3.573%. The 2-year Treasury was last trading at around 4.253% after rising by about 5 basis points.
Binance customers have pulled a staggering $12 billion from the crypto exchange in just 2 months, report says
CEO Changpeng Zhao has previously downplayed high levels of withdrawals since FTX's collapse as "business as usual".
U.S. Tax Credits Could Benefit Global Automakers — But Europe Wants More
American officials, including President Joe Biden, have been accused of protectionism. Speaking in December, Biden said: "We can work out some of the differences that exist." The U.S. Treasury Department issued guidance in late December that would allow EU companies to benefit from certain credits without needing to alter their business models.
Stock Futures Are Little Changed as Traders Mull Prospects of Higher Rates
Stock futures were little changed Tuesday as concern over higher rates lingered among traders. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 60 points, or 0.2%, while S&P 500 fell less than 0.1%. Nasdaq-100 futures hovered just above the flat line. Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic said Monday...
Gold Trades Near 8-Month High and Analysts Expect Its Rise to Continue
Spot gold was trading just above $1,872/oz early on Tuesday morning after hitting $1,881.5 per troy ounce on Monday, its highest point since May 9. Saxo Bank's Ole Hansen said focus this week will be on Thursday's U.S. CPI inflation print, and placed the "next major hurdle" for gold at $1,896/oz.
7.6 Quake Damages Buildings in Indonesia, Felt in Australia
A powerful deep-sea earthquake damaged village buildings in a lightly populated island chain in eastern Indonesia early Tuesday, and its substantial shaking was widely felt in northern Australia. Two school buildings and 15 houses were damaged in the Tanimbar islands, with one of the homes heavily damaged and three moderately...
I'm a video game developer but this technology to drop your energy bill $820 per year is no fantasy
I am a video game developer and member of Congress. We witnessed an amazing breakthrough in the development of fusion energy in 2022. We must make sure the US leads in this field.
