Matt Gaetz, a Florida congressman, votes for Donald Trump for House speaker. Is that even legal?

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz cast his seventh ballot in the election for Speaker of the House of Representatives for former President Donald Trump on Thursday.

Gaetz has been one of the leaders of the 20 far-right, breakaway GOP congressmen who have opposed U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy's election to the Speaker's office.

When Gaetz's name was called during the roll call vote on the floor of the House Thursday, Gaetz rose and said "Donald John Trump" to an audible gasp from the other House members.

Live Updates:McCarthy loses seventh vote as fight for House speaker job drags into day three

Does the speaker of the house need to be an elected member of Congress?

Although the position of speaker has always been a sitting member of Congress, under the Constitution, the position does not have to be a member of Congress, so Trump is an eligible candidate.

Gaetz's vote for the former president was the first of the holdout lawmakers not to vote for fellow Floridian U.S Rep. Byron Donalds since Donalds emerged as the lead candidate of the breakaway faction on Wednesday during the second day of voting.

McCarthy failed Thursday morning to win a majority in the seventh round of voting, only winning 201 votes. Donalds won 19 votes, and all 212 Democrats supported U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries from New York. Gaetz was the only member to vote for Trump, while Indiana Republican Victoria Spartz voted present.