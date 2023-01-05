ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Matt Gaetz, a Florida congressman, votes for Donald Trump for House speaker. Is that even legal?

By Jim Little, Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oqy2s_0k4ga9Jy00

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz cast his seventh ballot in the election for Speaker of the House of Representatives for former President Donald Trump on Thursday.

Gaetz has been one of the leaders of the 20 far-right, breakaway GOP congressmen who have opposed U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy's election to the Speaker's office.

When Gaetz's name was called during the roll call vote on the floor of the House Thursday, Gaetz rose and said "Donald John Trump" to an audible gasp from the other House members.

Live Updates:McCarthy loses seventh vote as fight for House speaker job drags into day three

Does the speaker of the house need to be an elected member of Congress?

Although the position of speaker has always been a sitting member of Congress, under the Constitution, the position does not have to be a member of Congress, so Trump is an eligible candidate.

Gaetz's vote for the former president was the first of the holdout lawmakers not to vote for fellow Floridian U.S Rep. Byron Donalds since Donalds emerged as the lead candidate of the breakaway faction on Wednesday during the second day of voting.

McCarthy failed Thursday morning to win a majority in the seventh round of voting, only winning 201 votes. Donalds won 19 votes, and all 212 Democrats supported U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries from New York. Gaetz was the only member to vote for Trump, while Indiana Republican Victoria Spartz voted present.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
Amarie M.

Marjorie Taylor Greene vows to impeach President Biden in November: "It will be easy," she tweets

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican House of Representatives congresswoman for Georgia's 14th district asserted in a November 2021 tweet that impeaching Biden "will be easy" and that he will be impeached "with proof." She also made reference to her 'NO' vote against Nancy Pelosi’s push to impeach President Trump, calling it a "political assassination attempt" with "zero evidence" (source).
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
The Independent

Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit

Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
TEXAS STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin facing ‘catastrophe,’ pro-Kremlin analyst warns

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s army is facing a catastrophic Catch-22 dilemma in Ukraine where attacking or retreating would result in further military losses, an eminent pro-Kremlin war analyst reportedly cautioned this week. Putin’s war strategy has led to the current military impasse, Igor Stretlkov, a former FSB colonel and...
Pensacola News Journal

Pensacola News Journal

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pensacola Florida - Home - pnj.com is the home page of the Pensacola News Journal with in-depth local news, sports, entertainment, community news, opinion and classifieds.

 http://pnj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy