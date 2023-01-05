ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘1923’s James Badge Dale Knew His Days as John Dutton Sr. Were Numbered From the Start

By Jon D. B.
 4 days ago
Behind the scenes with James Badge Dale as of the Paramount+ series 1923. Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Audiences are still reeling from 1923‘s shocking third episode. James Badge Dale, however, knew what he was getting into all along. Beware of major spoilers for 1923 ahead.

Stepping into a role that’s already been played by another actor is a unique challenge. Even if audiences only know that character from their childhood, we typically meet their parents and experience everything else that will inform their adulthood. This was, of course, the case for the first John Dutton of Yellowstone lore when we met him through tiny 5-year-old Audie Rick in the show’s first prequel, 1883.

Through the first three episodes of follow-up series 1923, we’ve gotten to know this John Dutton Sr. as a rancher in his prime through James Badge Dale’s steady charisma. His John Dutton carries the ‘Sr.’ moniker because he and his wife Emma (Marley Shelton) raised their son, John ‘Jack’ Dutton Jr. on the Yellowstone. Then Season 1, Episode 3’s climax happened, and, well, all I can speak from is personal experience and my jaw was on the floor.

‘1923’s Only Legacy Character Joins the Dutton Family Graveyard

“I’m so happy to finally be able to talk about it because I did the whole press tour and they were like, ‘what’s the story arc here?’ And I was like ‘uh, uh,'” Dale tells Deadline in his first interview since his character’s untimely demise. “I had a great time. They were very upfront with me on what they’re looking for and what they needed. It was a pleasure to play the role of John Dutton Sr.”

It was a pleasure to watch, as well. If you had asked me prior to Ep. 3, I would’ve told you John Sr. was in this fight for the long haul, for no other reason than how much I was enjoying watching this legacy 1883 character bridge the gap between 1923 and 1883. But 1923‘s main antagonist so far, Banner Creighton (Game of Thrones‘ brilliant Jerome Flynn), then proved himself one of the most deadly enemies in Dutton lore as he gunned down not only John Dutton Sr., but his infamous uncle, Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford, need we say more), too.

“We took three days to shoot that,” Dale reveals of the harrowing sequence, one of the franchise’s finest gunfights. “When you’re working with animals and gunfire, it requires a certain type of energy. You have to really control your heartbeat and your anxiety ‘cuz that animal is feeling everything,” he says of his equine companion. “I was just so proud of this film group and stunt guys and how they were able to handle it. It’s not always easy.”

‘When I was laying in the dirt, I was thinking like, ‘You know? I’m leaving something in this dirt. I’m leaving something here’

We don’t experience John Sr.’s death outright in the episode. Instead, we’re treated to the haunting image of where one of many bullets passed through his eye, killing him instantly.

When I was laying in the dirt, I was thinking like, ‘you know? I’m leaving something in this dirt. I’m leaving something here,'” Dale offers of the scene. It’s an image, and prior performance, that Yellowstone fans aren’t soon to forget. Nor will Dale. The Departed actor did, at least, come into 1923 knowing he wasn’t in it for that long haul.

“Taylor only gave me the first three scripts. I don’t know where this goes. My job was very specific and the way I saw it is once John Dutton Sr. dies, the younger brother has to come home. It’s a very epic romantic notion, how they need to get Spencer back here,” Dale continues of the show’s writer and franchise mastermind Taylor Sheridan. And this is where Episode 3 leaves off. The return of Spencer Dutton (rugged 1923 standout Brandon Sklenar) may shake up everything we think we know about this family and their resulting lineage, too.

But hey, who knows, we may see Dale’s John Sr. again through those flashback sequences Sheridan (and audiences) love so much.

“If Taylor calls me tomorrow, I’d say ‘all right. I’ll get on the plane.”

We’ll find out how John Sr. and James Badge Dale’s absence affects the Duttons as 1923 continues exclusively on Paramount Plus.

TEXAS STATE
MONTANA STATE
ARKANSAS STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

