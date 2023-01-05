ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Connecticut

China's Reopening Could Boost Australia's Economy by 1%, JPMorgan Says

JPMorgan said a full recovery in Australia's tourism will add 0.5 percentage points to its gross domestic product and the return of international students from China will add another 0.4 percentage points. In 2019, China accounted for 15.3% of all of Australia's inbound tourism, making it the largest source of...
NBC Connecticut

Asia-Pacific Markets Trade Mixed After Nasdaq Extends Gains Backed by Technology

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed after the Nasdaq Composite extended gains for a second day on Wall Street. Technology stocks helped the index skirt losses Monday as traders added to bets that inflation may be easing. The Nasdaq was the only major index...
NBC Connecticut

Used Vehicle Prices Are Falling But Not Enough to Offset Grossly Inflated Levels

DETROIT — Used vehicle prices are expected to come down further this year amid rising interest rates and improved availability of new cars and trucks, according to Cox Automotive. The automotive data firm expects wholesale prices on its Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index, which tracks prices of used vehicles...
NBC Connecticut

Virgin Orbit Stock Plummets After Failure of Its First UK Rocket Launch

Virgin Orbit stock fell in trading on Monday evening, after the company confirmed that its first launch out of the United Kingdom failed to reach orbit. The company uses a modified 747 jet to send satellites into space, by releasing a rocket from under the aircraft's wing mid-flight. This was...
NBC Connecticut

The Dark Web's Criminal Minds See Internet of Things as Next Big Hacking Prize

Cybersecurity experts say 2022 may have marked an inflection point due to the rapid proliferation of IoT (Internet of Things) devices. There are now an estimated 17 billion IoT devices in the world, from printers to garage door openers, each one packed with software (some of it open-source software) that can be easily hacked.
NBC Connecticut

UK PM Reportedly Restarts Talks With SoftBank About Listing Arm in London

A meeting was held last month by U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with Arm CEO Rene Haas and the firm's chief legal officer, Spencer Collins, according to a Financial Times report. Sunak is the third British prime minister to try to convince SoftBank to list its Arm division in the...
NBC Connecticut

Treasury Yields Rise as Investors Look to Fed Speakers for Hints About Rate Policy Plans

Treasury yields climbed on Tuesday as investors weighed remarks from Federal Reserve officials and scanned them for hints about the central bank's monetary policy plans. The yield on the 10-year Treasury was up by nearly 6 basis points at 3.573%. The 2-year Treasury was last trading at around 4.253% after rising by about 5 basis points.
NBC Connecticut

Microsoft Reportedly Plans to Invest $10 Billion in Creator of Buzzy A.I. Tool ChatGPT

Microsoft is set to invest $10 billion in OpenAI as part of a funding round that would value the company at $29 billion, news site Semafor reported Tuesday. Microsoft will reportedly get a 75% share of OpenAI's profits until it makes back the money on its investment, after which the company would assume a 49% stake in OpenAI.
NBC Connecticut

‘A Cowardly and Vile Attack': Over 400 Arrested After Bolsonaro Supporters Storm Brazil's Congress

World leaders, including some of Brazil's regional neighbors, condemned Sunday's attack on Brazil's Congress, the Supreme Court and the presidential palace and reaffirmed their support for Lula's administration. Chilean President Gabriel Boric described the attack on Brazil's institutions as a "cowardly and vile attack on democracy." Jimena Blanco, head of...
FLORIDA STATE

