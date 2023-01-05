Read full article on original website
China's Reopening Could Boost Australia's Economy by 1%, JPMorgan Says
JPMorgan said a full recovery in Australia's tourism will add 0.5 percentage points to its gross domestic product and the return of international students from China will add another 0.4 percentage points. In 2019, China accounted for 15.3% of all of Australia's inbound tourism, making it the largest source of...
More Mainland Chinese Firms Will Take Away Market Share From Taiwan iPhone Suppliers: Investment Firm
More mainland Chinese electronics manufacturing companies are set to take away market share from Taiwanese counterparts such as Foxconn and Pegatron, an investment fund manager said. "Chinese companies are getting pretty competitive for iPhone assemblers. China is doing quite well in pretty much everything, except semiconductors," Kirk Yang, chairman and...
Rise of China's scientific research worries some U.S. officials
Some U.S. policy experts and government officials are worried about how China's scientific supremacy will shift the global balance of power.
The Air India passenger who urinated on a woman mid-flight has been fired by Wells Fargo, where he was a vice president
Wells Fargo said it was cooperating with police in India and found the incident “deeply disturbing.”
Asia-Pacific Markets Trade Mixed After Nasdaq Extends Gains Backed by Technology
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed after the Nasdaq Composite extended gains for a second day on Wall Street. Technology stocks helped the index skirt losses Monday as traders added to bets that inflation may be easing. The Nasdaq was the only major index...
Used Vehicle Prices Are Falling But Not Enough to Offset Grossly Inflated Levels
DETROIT — Used vehicle prices are expected to come down further this year amid rising interest rates and improved availability of new cars and trucks, according to Cox Automotive. The automotive data firm expects wholesale prices on its Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index, which tracks prices of used vehicles...
Virgin Orbit Stock Plummets After Failure of Its First UK Rocket Launch
Virgin Orbit stock fell in trading on Monday evening, after the company confirmed that its first launch out of the United Kingdom failed to reach orbit. The company uses a modified 747 jet to send satellites into space, by releasing a rocket from under the aircraft's wing mid-flight. This was...
The Dark Web's Criminal Minds See Internet of Things as Next Big Hacking Prize
Cybersecurity experts say 2022 may have marked an inflection point due to the rapid proliferation of IoT (Internet of Things) devices. There are now an estimated 17 billion IoT devices in the world, from printers to garage door openers, each one packed with software (some of it open-source software) that can be easily hacked.
UK PM Reportedly Restarts Talks With SoftBank About Listing Arm in London
A meeting was held last month by U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with Arm CEO Rene Haas and the firm's chief legal officer, Spencer Collins, according to a Financial Times report. Sunak is the third British prime minister to try to convince SoftBank to list its Arm division in the...
Treasury Yields Rise as Investors Look to Fed Speakers for Hints About Rate Policy Plans
Treasury yields climbed on Tuesday as investors weighed remarks from Federal Reserve officials and scanned them for hints about the central bank's monetary policy plans. The yield on the 10-year Treasury was up by nearly 6 basis points at 3.573%. The 2-year Treasury was last trading at around 4.253% after rising by about 5 basis points.
Binance customers have pulled a staggering $12 billion from the crypto exchange in just 2 months, report says
CEO Changpeng Zhao has previously downplayed high levels of withdrawals since FTX's collapse as "business as usual".
Microsoft Reportedly Plans to Invest $10 Billion in Creator of Buzzy A.I. Tool ChatGPT
Microsoft is set to invest $10 billion in OpenAI as part of a funding round that would value the company at $29 billion, news site Semafor reported Tuesday. Microsoft will reportedly get a 75% share of OpenAI's profits until it makes back the money on its investment, after which the company would assume a 49% stake in OpenAI.
‘A Cowardly and Vile Attack': Over 400 Arrested After Bolsonaro Supporters Storm Brazil's Congress
World leaders, including some of Brazil's regional neighbors, condemned Sunday's attack on Brazil's Congress, the Supreme Court and the presidential palace and reaffirmed their support for Lula's administration. Chilean President Gabriel Boric described the attack on Brazil's institutions as a "cowardly and vile attack on democracy." Jimena Blanco, head of...
I'm a video game developer but this technology to drop your energy bill $820 per year is no fantasy
I am a video game developer and member of Congress. We witnessed an amazing breakthrough in the development of fusion energy in 2022. We must make sure the US leads in this field.
