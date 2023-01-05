ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Idaho college killings: How DNA led to the Kohberger arrest

(NewsNation) — Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the Idaho college killings, is behind bars after DNA from the crime scene was linked to DNA from trash at his parent’s home. But how do investigators use genetic evidence to find a suspect?. Investigators say the key, in this case,...
IDAHO STATE
Bill Gates considers W.Va. to expand nuclear energy efforts

GLASGOW, W.Va. (AP) — Bill Gates is looking to West Virginia as he plans for the next phase of his effort to reboot U.S. nuclear energy technology: powering the east coast. Microsoft co-founder Gates, who visited a closed down coal-fired plant in Glasgow, West Virginia on Monday, said he needs to see how his Natrium nuclear reactor demonstration in Wyoming performs before making any announcements about new sites. The Kemmerer, Wyoming sodium-cooled nuclear reactor is taking over the site of a current coal-powered plant and was scheduled to be online by 2028, but is facing delays because its only source of fuel was uranium from Russia, now at war with Ukraine.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Iowa’s largest city cancels classes due to cyber attack

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s largest school district cancelled classes for Tuesday after determining there was a cyber attack on its technology network. Des Moines Public Schools announced Monday that classes would be cancelled for its 33,000 students after being “alerted to a cyber security incident on its technology network.”
DES MOINES, IA
Storm leaves hundreds of thousands without power in California

(KTXL) — A storm that hit California Saturday night and early Sunday morning knocked down trees and power lines, leaving more than 300,000 people without power in Sacramento and surrounding counties. At one point, close to 350,000 people were without power overnight. The Sacramento Municipal Utility District, the main...
CALIFORNIA STATE

