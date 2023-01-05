Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Unique new restaurant opening in KansasKristen WaltersWichita, KS
Siblings forced to stop 6 times a day to recharge rented Tesla after battery drained quickly in cold weatherMaya DeviWichita, KS
Late night shooting in Wichita sends 1 to hospital
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One person is in the hospital after a shooting Saturday night in Wichita. The Wichita Police Department confirms they are investigating a shooting that took place around 9 p.m. near the intersection of N Green St. and Mossman. One person was taken to the hospital with...
Police: After third Wichita student was kidnapped, suspect went to work at nearby KFC
One of the victims, an elementary school boy, helped ID the suspect vehicle at the restaurant, police said.
Shooting in Derby leaves one seriously injured
One person is seriously injured following a shooting in Derby on Friday night.
Two hurt after car crashes into home in SW Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating after a car crashed into a home in southwest Wichita. WPD said crews responded to the 1400 block of S. Martinson just after 3:00 p.m. on Saturday where a vehicle crashed into a home and two people were involved.
2 injured in Wichita shooting on Thursday
Two people are in the hospital after a shooting near 21st Street North and Piatt Thursday.
Sheriff's Office identifies body found in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities have identified the body of a man found in Hutchinson. The Reno County Sheriff's Office say they body found on the western edge of Hutchinson has been identified as 67-year-old missing person Leonard Anthony Williams. He had been missing since October 9 at around 9 p.m.
Wichita Police investigate first homicide of 2023
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating the death of Ricky Beans, 44, of Wichita, which occurred in the 5200 block of W. 8th Street North on New Year’s Day.
KBI investigating homicide of 62-year-old inmate at Lansing Correctional Facility
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 62-year-old inmate at the Lansing Correctional Facility died Friday night, as reported in a release Saturday morning. Gary Raburn, who was serving a sentence from Sedgwick County on two counts of violating the Kansas Registration Act, was taken in on March 14, 2022. His primary offenses were a violation of the Kansas Offender Registration Act in 2017 in Sedgwick County and one conviction of aggravated kidnapping in Neosho County in 2005.
Cheney woman, infant perish in crash
A New Year’s Day crash has claimed the life of a Cheney woman and her infant. Adrienne R. Deal of Cheney, 40, and her infant died on U.S Highway 54 after being struck from behind by a semi-truck around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 1. According to the Kansas Highway...
Wichita woman sentenced to life in prison for shooting death of her sister
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Joy Wilson has been sentenced to life in prison for the shooting death of her sister. In 2021, officers responded to a call from St. Joseph Hospital at approximately 5:30 Saturday morning. When they arrived, they discovered Wilson. Wilson at the time told officers that her...
Police investigating fatal shooting at west Wichita home
Wichita police have identified the victim of a fatal New Year’s Day shooting at a west side home. Police were called to a home in the 5200 block of West 8th Street around 4:30 p.m. on January 1st. A man called 911 to report that he believed his friend was dead inside a home. Fire crews found 44-year-old Ricky Beans inside the home, and he was pronounced dead. Police found that he had several gunshot wounds.
A third Ollie’s is opening in south Wichita
Bargain hunters in south Wichita, it’s time to be on the lookout for Ollie’s who will be opening their third store at the southeast corner of 47th and Broadway. Located in the Saddlecreek Crossing retail development, it is expected to take the place of the former K-Mart space.
Shot fired as Wichita Fire crews battle garage fire
Fire crews were called to a garage fire in west Wichita. It happened just after 1:30 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of N. Young, near Central and West.
Wichita police rage shown in roller-rink brawl video demands full explanation | Opinion
Boxing coach says officer “threw haymakers to damage that child” in New Year’s Eve altercation with teen.
Roller City owner describes events before NYE altercation, says security camera was out
“The hard drive fried and everything’s out of order,” the owner said of the camera in the lobby of her southside rink.
Wichita police looking for shoplifter accused of stealing thousands worth of products
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - WPD is asking for the public's help in their search for a shoplifter suspected of stealing $17,000 worth of products from Ulta Beauty. The thefts took place at the Ulta Beauty location at 8100 E. Kellogg and occurred from June to October 2022. If you recognize...
A new lakeside restaurant is coming to west Wichita this year
A new lakeside restaurant is coming to the west side this year, and it’ll be familiar to Wichitans who already know its east-side counterpart.
South Wichita park doesn’t need a half million dollars more planning. Just do it. | Opinion
City Hall should be able to convert former Clapp Golf Course into a park without a $530,000 consulting spend.
Wichita’s first Sticky Bird Chicken Restaurant is coming to the west side
Have you ever heard of Sticky Bird Chicken Restaurant?. If you’re like me, it’s probably your first time. In a press release from Lange Real Estate, it was announced that the fast food chicken restaurant will open their first location at 616 S. Tyler, which is the space previously held by Walt’s Klassics. The building which has since moved, which will make room for a two new modular quick-service restaurant/retail sites; one of which will be Sticky Bird Chicken Restaurant.
Brother, Sister Rent Tesla But As Soon As They Hit Cold Weather, It Took 17 Hours To Go 450 Miles
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Xaviar Steavenson and his sister Alice Steavenson wanted to experience the joy of driving a Tesla cross country. They rented a Tesla from a Hertz outlet in Orlando, Florida, and headed out on the road to their destination – Wichita, Kansas....
