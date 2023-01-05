ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KAKE TV

Late night shooting in Wichita sends 1 to hospital

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One person is in the hospital after a shooting Saturday night in Wichita. The Wichita Police Department confirms they are investigating a shooting that took place around 9 p.m. near the intersection of N Green St. and Mossman. One person was taken to the hospital with...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Two hurt after car crashes into home in SW Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating after a car crashed into a home in southwest Wichita. WPD said crews responded to the 1400 block of S. Martinson just after 3:00 p.m. on Saturday where a vehicle crashed into a home and two people were involved.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Sheriff's Office identifies body found in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities have identified the body of a man found in Hutchinson. The Reno County Sheriff's Office say they body found on the western edge of Hutchinson has been identified as 67-year-old missing person Leonard Anthony Williams. He had been missing since October 9 at around 9 p.m.
HUTCHINSON, KS
WIBW

KBI investigating homicide of 62-year-old inmate at Lansing Correctional Facility

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 62-year-old inmate at the Lansing Correctional Facility died Friday night, as reported in a release Saturday morning. Gary Raburn, who was serving a sentence from Sedgwick County on two counts of violating the Kansas Registration Act, was taken in on March 14, 2022. His primary offenses were a violation of the Kansas Offender Registration Act in 2017 in Sedgwick County and one conviction of aggravated kidnapping in Neosho County in 2005.
LANSING, KS
tsnews.com

Cheney woman, infant perish in crash

A New Year’s Day crash has claimed the life of a Cheney woman and her infant. Adrienne R. Deal of Cheney, 40, and her infant died on U.S Highway 54 after being struck from behind by a semi-truck around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 1. According to the Kansas Highway...
CHENEY, KS
kfdi.com

Police investigating fatal shooting at west Wichita home

Wichita police have identified the victim of a fatal New Year’s Day shooting at a west side home. Police were called to a home in the 5200 block of West 8th Street around 4:30 p.m. on January 1st. A man called 911 to report that he believed his friend was dead inside a home. Fire crews found 44-year-old Ricky Beans inside the home, and he was pronounced dead. Police found that he had several gunshot wounds.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

A third Ollie’s is opening in south Wichita

Bargain hunters in south Wichita, it’s time to be on the lookout for Ollie’s who will be opening their third store at the southeast corner of 47th and Broadway. Located in the Saddlecreek Crossing retail development, it is expected to take the place of the former K-Mart space.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Wichita’s first Sticky Bird Chicken Restaurant is coming to the west side

Have you ever heard of Sticky Bird Chicken Restaurant?. If you’re like me, it’s probably your first time. In a press release from Lange Real Estate, it was announced that the fast food chicken restaurant will open their first location at 616 S. Tyler, which is the space previously held by Walt’s Klassics. The building which has since moved, which will make room for a two new modular quick-service restaurant/retail sites; one of which will be Sticky Bird Chicken Restaurant.
WICHITA, KS

