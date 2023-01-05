ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upshur County, WV

Upshur County family loses everything in fire

By Alexandra Weaver
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

ADRIAN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A family of four lost everything in a house fire Thursday morning in Upshur County.

It happened just before 10:30 a.m. on Glady Fork near Kanawha Head-Buckhannon.

12 News’ crew at the scene spoke to the family. No one was at the house when the fire started, so the two adults, two children and cat are OK.

The house that caught fire on Thursday, Jan. 5 in Lewis County. WBOY images.

The home was ruled a total loss, according to officials at the scene, and the family reported losing everything in the fire.

Because no one was home when the fire started, officials say the Fire Marshall will have to investigate the cause of the fire.

The family is taking donations through a GoFundMe , and taking clothing donations. The sizes and types needed include:

  • Men
    • Large or extra-large shirts.
    • Coats in extra-large.
    • 38/32 pants.
    • Shoes in size 12.
  • Women
    • Large or extra-large tops.
    • Shoes in size 8.5.
    • Pants in size 14.
  • Boys
    • Clothes in sizes 3T and 7.
    • Clothes in sizes 3T and 6/7.
    • Shoes in size 9 and 13.

To donate clothing, email bobbyrollinsx10@yahoo.com or drop donations off at the Wayside Southern Baptist Church.

The Buckhannon and Adrian fire departments and Mon Power responded. Various emergency squads also came to the scene just in case.

Editor’s Note: This story has been corrected to reflect that the fire happened at the Glady Fork in Upshur County.

