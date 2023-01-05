ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

The Giving Plate reaches $3.5 million fundraising goal in 15 months, details revised expansion plans

By KTVZ news sources
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HNqFr_0k4gY4Kj00

New building will serve as distribution warehouse; services will be in leased retail space

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Giving Plate food pantry is marking the new year by announcing success in its $3.5 million fundraising goal for its new facility, while also detailing revised plans for the building to serve as a warehouse due to the growing need for its services.

Here's Thursday's full announcement from Executive Director Ranae Staley:

In August 2021, The Giving Plate purchased an 11,100 SF building located at 1212 NE 1 st Street, Bend.  In October 2021, The Giving Plate launched a capital campaign to raise $3.5 million to pay for building renovations, loan reduction, and outfitting the facility.

One of the first backers of the project was the Deschutes County Commissioners, who awarded The Giving Plate $500,000 in American Relief Plan Act Funds.  Other Legacy Sponsors include Hayden Homes, Anjulicia Foundation, Pahlisch Homes, Jane Lang Family Charitable Foundation, and Joseph M. Schenck Foundation.

In October 2022, thanks to “angel donors” in the local community, The Giving Plate was given funding to pay off the loan on their building!  And thanks to our generous Central Oregon community members, just 15 months after launching their capital campaign, and in the last few days of 2022, The Giving Plate brought in the final funds to reach their campaign goal!

“The Giving Plate has an outstanding history of serving those in need in Central Oregon.  They are continually making a positive difference with today’s economic challenges, and I so appreciate their program’s vision and commitment to our community.” Statement from Patti Adair, Deschutes County Commissioner

"My parents, our founders, Bob and Virginia Watson, instilled a spirit of generosity, encouraging us to give more than we get, to lead by example, and to empower every team member to be the next generation of givers.  In 2020, our team members did just that by starting to volunteer at The Giving Plate, putting together food bags for kids in our community. We saw firsthand that many in our own community are facing hunger and food insecurity every day and what a vital resource The Giving Plate is to ensuring our community has access to food and nutrition. We are honored to support the campaign goals for their new building as well as sponsor the Kids Korner to ensure they can continue to put a special focus on food insecurity among our youth.” Statement from Hayden Watson, Chairmen of Hayden Homes

What is next for The Giving Plate:

The initial plan was to renovate the 1 st Street building to become the future home of The Giving Plate, where they could bring their services and food warehousing under one roof while offering a Community Store & Kid’s Korner Store for their guests to shop with dignity.  Due to the growth in demand for food-relief services in 2022,

The Giving Plate made some strategic adjustments in fall 2021 and will use the 1 st Street location as a central distribution warehouse. Their Community Store & Kid’s Korner Store, where their guests can access services, will be in another leased retail space they are looking to secure.  Renovations on the 1st Street location are hopeful to start by spring 2023. The Giving Plate has partnered with Fortress Construction, which will be overseeing the construction.

“The Fortress team is incredibly honored to help bring The Giving Plate’s vision to life. We are looking forward to getting boots on the ground this spring after partnering with The Giving Plate team through design and preconstruction. We can’t wait to build the dream that so many have contributed to. Strengthening and supporting our Central Oregon community, home, and neighbors have never been more important. The Giving Plate is paramount to the families and children of Central Oregon, and we are thrilled to be able to build the community a beautiful, functioning space that inspires pride.  We love what we do, we love our community, and we love that we can combine those while working with such a great organization.” Statement from Brendon Warren and Vance Kotal, owners of Fortress Construction

2023 will be an exciting year as The Giving Plate takes the funding raised to begin the process of bringing the vision of a Community Store and Central Distribution Warehouse to Central Oregon.

“My parents started The Giving Plate in 2010 in faith and a vision to come alongside struggling families in our community with not only food assistance but compassion and care.  The growth over the years in our reach with our food-relief services is beyond anything we would have imagined in our early days. I am so humbled by the generous support of our community around the current vision to reimagine food relief and create a Community Store for our guests to shop with dignity. We believe what we are creating today will be a legacy serving struggling families in Central Oregon long after our lifetimes.  Thank you to all those who gave $1 to hundreds of thousands of dollars. You ARE The Giving Plate!” Statement from Ranae Staley, Executive Director of The Giving Plate

The Giving Plate is a 501(c)3 food pantry that has helped Central Oregon families and children struggling with food insecurity since 2010. Its mission is “feeding the hungry today with compassion and hospitality.” To learn more about The Giving Plate and the work it is doing to serve food-insecure families in Central Oregon, go to www.thegivingplate.org

The post The Giving Plate reaches $3.5 million fundraising goal in 15 months, details revised expansion plans appeared first on KTVZ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVZ News Channel 21

Some free Bend preschool slots remain unfilled, despite shortage of child care services in Central Oregon

A Bend preschool taking part in a new state program called the Oregon Preschool Promise says they have open, unfilled child care slots available in Central Oregon for kids and parents, even with an overall lack of child-care programs on the High Desert. The post Some free Bend preschool slots remain unfilled, despite shortage of child care services in Central Oregon appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

NEWS UPDATE FROM STATE REPRESENTATIVE DAVID GOMBERG: Big Dam News and More

As you receive this report today, Monday, the Oregon House will be in session. I have been honored with the responsibility of chairing the Credentials Committee and reading the names of all new and returning members before they are sworn in. We will select a Speaker of the House, which I expect to take about 15 minutes. Then roughly 1000 bills which were prepared over the past few months will be formally introduced and will begin the process of assigning them to committees and holding hearings on those few which may eventually be enacted into law. Committee meetings are scheduled to begin on January 17th.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

New bill could create tax cuts for Oregon homeowners

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - If you’re a homeowner, there’s an opportunity to cut your taxes. Home Share Oregon is hoping to pass the “Home Share for Oregon Act,” a new bill that would create a tax incentive for homeowners willing to share their home to help increase affordable housing access.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Changing Urgent Care Facilities To Accommodate Rising Need In Oregon

Urgent Care Facilities: Amid an outbreak of COVID-19, RSV, and influenza, urgent care clinics are adapting their services in order to satisfy the rising demand for their services. The employees at AFC in Oregon have reported that over the past few weeks, they have witnessed a consistent flow of patients moving from emergency waiting rooms into urgent care clinics.
OREGON STATE
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Oregon’s First Commercial Music Census: Calling all Musicians and Music Industry Professionals – Take the Statewide Oregon Music Census today!

Oregon’s commercial music economy and impact have never been examined. Existing at the crossroads of business and culture, the economic realities of professional, independent music have never been counted, so no surprise that it is not visible to policymakers or investors. For the first time, through the advocacy efforts of MusicPortland and MusicOregon, the state legislature has funded comprehensive emerging sector market analysis of commercial music and live performance.
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

KOTEK ANNOUNCES THREE STAFF, ONE RETIREMENT

Incoming Governor Tina Kotek has announced three new staff members that will join her administration plus one upcoming retirement. Pooja Bhatt will serve as the Education Initiative Director, joining the Governor’s Policy Initiatives Team alongside Behavioral Health Initiative Director Annaliese Dolph, and Housing Initiative Director Taylor Smile Wolfe. The team is a new structure within the Governor’s Office to focus staff capacity on the three priority issues of shared statewide concern. In this role, Bhatt will oversee the Governor’s focused agenda on improving early learning and K-12 outcomes.
OREGON STATE
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Offbeat Oregon: World’s clumsiest drug smugglers were also its most audacious

NOTE: In last month’s Offbeat Oregon column, we explored the unlikely origins and career of Yosuke Matsuoka, the foreign minister of Imperial Japan who was responsible for Japan’s military alliance with Nazi Germany. Matsuoka, you’ll remember, spent most of his teenage years in Portland as a sort of adopted son of a prominent merchant and smuggler named William Dunbar. In this month’s article, we’re going to go into detail on the story of the smuggling ring that William Dunbar operated with his friend and business...
OREGON STATE
ijpr.org

Oregonians express mixed feelings about benefits of logging, survey says

In November, the nonprofit, nonpartisan group Oregon Values and Beliefs Center sent an online survey to residents statewide to learn about their attitudes toward logging and the health of state forests. More than 1,550 people responded. They were asked about their “gut feelings” toward logging in Oregon, and whether it’s...
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

Unique sayings for a common meteorological event

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The wolf is giving birth. Pineapple rain or even sunshowers. These are just a few of the unique names given to a common meteorological event Oregon and Washington experienced Sunday. Heavy rain could be seen falling across the Portland metro area over the weekend while...
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Oregon’s Nearly 400 Miles of Rugged Coastline Make It an Ideal Place to Catch the Highly Sought After Dungeness Crab

We might be a little biased, but with regard to the finest-tasting crustacean, it’s really just a regional race for second place. With its light sweetness and perfect texture, the Dungeness crab reigns supreme! In our eyes, anyway. They are a core part of Oregon’s natural bounty, right alongside salmon, chanterelles, truffles, marionberries, hazelnuts and pinot noir. And pretty much anyone can go out and get them fresh from the ocean.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

 https://ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy