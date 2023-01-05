Read full article on original website
Francis (Frank) Seward Walker, 71, Mounatin Home (Kirby)
Francis (Frank) Seward Walker, 71, passed away on Tuesday, January 3,2023, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Frank was born on October 11, 1951, in Elgin, Illinois to Frederick and Frances McCarthy Walker. He graduated from Deerfield High School in 1969 and went on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree from University of Denver. After working in Colorado for 20 years, he moved to Mountain Home and became very active in the Mountain Home Seventh Day Adventist Church. He served for many years as a church deacon and church treasurer, and more recently as assistant treasurer. He was very active in volunteer work for the church, including satellite communication setup for the members.
Local residents appointed to positions by Gov. Hutchinson
Governor Asa Hutchinson made several appointments Friday ahead of his term ending this week, where a few local residents were selected. Debra Schulte from Mountain Home was appointed to the Arkansas State Board of Nursing replacing Renee Mihalko-Corbitt. Her term will expire October 1, 2023. Travis Dover of Mountain Home...
William Hill Murray, 68, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 68-year-old William Hill Murray of Mountain Home, Arkansas are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. William Hill Murray died Monday in Mountain Home.
Tuesday basketball schedule includes MHHS renewing rivalry at Harrison
High school basketball makes up much of the local Tuesday schedule and includes another road outing for Mountain Home in their conference slate. It will be a renewal of one the state’s oldest rivalries as the Bombers and Lady Bombers meet Harrison. Mountain Home’s girls are currently 9-8 on...
Former owner of MH pizza store killed in plane crash
The former owner of Papa John’s Pizza in Mountain Home was killed in a plane crash Friday evening in northwest Arkansas. According to a Facebook post from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Lewis Brant Barnes of Tontitown was the lone occupant of a Beech M35 fixed-wing, single-engine aircraft when it crashed off North Smokey Bear Road southeast of Fayetteville.
Incident in football game reinforces priority of safety in sports
It’s been a week since the Monday Night Football game in Cincinnati when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and was rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, and the game was not continued. Last week’s incident has emphasized the importance of being prepared for any medical issue or emergency on the field or the court.
Branson man killed in single vehicle accident
A Branson man was killed in a single vehicle accident Thursday in Christian County, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 59-year-old Bryan Baker was traveling eastbound on Missouri 14 2.5 east of Bruner, Mo. when his vehicle traveled off the roadway and struck a tree. Baker was pronounced...
USACE plans prescribed burned at Norfork, Bull Shoals lakes
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) will conduct prescribed burns on public lands surrounding Norfork and Bull Shoals Lakes from Monday until April 1. Locations scheduled for potential burning are Spring Creek/Point 13, Hwy. 125, Ozark...
Two people injured in Taney Co accident Wednesday
Two people were injured in an accident Wednesday afternoon in Taney County on U.S. Highway 65 just 2.5 miles south of Hollister. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 30-year-old Mathew Campbell from Harrison was traveling southbound when he failed to stop at a traffic signal and struck the drivers side door of 60-year-old Harold Davis of Reed Springs, Mo.
Stolen car chase ends in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested two people and are searching for a third suspected of stealing a car and leading law enforcement on a chase through several counties. Arkansas State Police said the chase began around 8:05 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, in Sharp County when a white Hyundai with Tennessee tags was reported stolen.
29 dogs recovered from breeder in Ozark County
Wednesday the Ozark County Sheriff’s Department assisted the Humane Society of Missouri’s (HSMO) Animal Cruelty Task Force to recover 29 Lakeland Terriers from a formerly licensed breeder in Ozark County. The Missouri Department of Agriculture, who also assisted with the recovery efforts, placed the dogs in the custody of the Humane Society of Missouri.
Monday basketball results include MH junior high teams getting swept by Marion
Mountain Home ended up getting swept in four junior high basketball games at home against Marion on Monday. In the freshman girls’ game, the Junior Lady Bombers were edged out by the Junior Lady Patriots 46-43 for the top spot in the Northeast Arkansas Conference. Laken Anderson led Mountain Home with 17 points, and Jayla Yonkers added 16 as she was 6-of-7 from the charity stripe.
Lion’s Club receives donation
Photo (from left): Lions Club Member, Janet Evans with Farmers & Merchants Bank and Lions Club President, Cindy Costa. A check was presented for $11,250 on behalf of the Adeline Dvorak Trust administered by Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust and Wealth Management. The Mountain Home Lions Club is dedicated to providing sight and hearing care assistance to the community. According to Lions Club President, Cindy Costa, this generous donation will help many individuals!
Stone Co. man arrested for threatening to kill bus full of people
A Stone County man has been arrested after shouting racial slurs at a man and threatening to kill a bus full of people. Forty-four-year-old Brandon Davis is facing three felony counts of terroristic threatening after he was picked up from a facility in Conway and began causing havoc on the community bus traveling to Mountain View.
Branson man killed in Christian Co. vehicle crash
A man from Branson was killed in a single vehicle crash on Thursday, Jan. 5, in Christian County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Bryan Baker, 59, of Branson was traveling east on Missouri 14, two and a half miles east of Bruner, when his 2002 Ford Focus traveled off the roadway and struck a tree.
MHHS boys win 2 wrestling duals at Greenbrier
The Mountain Home High School boys’ wrestling team was able to win a pair of duals at Greenbrier. The Bombers first dominated the host Panthers 63-9, and they later beat Pottsville, the top-ranked team in Class 4A, by a final of 51-24. Mountain Home will compete in a dual tournament Saturday in Searcy.
Man stabbed by wife wants couple to reunite
A Lakeview woman charged with stabbing her husband with a piece of broken glass appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Thursday asking that a no contact order be lifted so the couple can reunite. Earlier — at the request of the husband/victim — 56-year-old Tricia Lynn Clark was given a...
Norfork City Council workshop meeting Thursday evening
The Norfork City Council hold a workshop meeting Thursday evening at 6:30 at the Norfork City Hall. Items on the agenda include an ordinance for the mayor’s salary; an resolution for employee pay; and a resolution for council rules. In addition the council will discuss bids for a new...
Lakeview Midway Public Water Authority: Customer Service Representative
The Lakeview Midway Public Water Authority is currently looking for a part-time Customer Service Representative. The job requires you to work 5 hours per day M-F 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Upon completing training, you will be responsible for all front-end operations, including taking customer payments, new customer set-up, answering phones, generating service orders, and balancing your cash drawer at the end of the day. Good customer service skills are a must. We will be accepting applications until 1/16/23. Applications can be picked up at our office at 29 Howard Creek Road, Midway, AR M-F 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. or you can print one from our website at LMPWA.com.
MoDOT closes Route AH in Douglas County for maintenance Monday
The Missouri Department of Transportation will have Route AH in Douglas County closed from Route W to the end of state maintenance beginning Monday. Crews will be replacing the culvert under the roadway. Weather permitting the road will be closed Monday through Thursday from 8 until 3. Motorists are urged...
