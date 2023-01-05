Francis (Frank) Seward Walker, 71, passed away on Tuesday, January 3,2023, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Frank was born on October 11, 1951, in Elgin, Illinois to Frederick and Frances McCarthy Walker. He graduated from Deerfield High School in 1969 and went on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree from University of Denver. After working in Colorado for 20 years, he moved to Mountain Home and became very active in the Mountain Home Seventh Day Adventist Church. He served for many years as a church deacon and church treasurer, and more recently as assistant treasurer. He was very active in volunteer work for the church, including satellite communication setup for the members.

