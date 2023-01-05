Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KUTV
Police report Piute High School student fatally shot by peer
JUNCTION, Utah (KUTV) — A Piute High School student is dead after authorities said she was shot by another student Sunday evening. In a news release, the Piute County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a report of shots fired on Doc Springs Road, just four miles north of Circleville shortly before 10 p.m.
Gephardt Daily
Family members of those killed in Enoch murder-suicide share thoughts
ENOCH, Utah, Jan. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A fundraising account that says it was created to help pay funeral costs for Tausha Haight, her five children and her mother, Gail Earl, shares the thoughts of the grieving Earl family. Enoch police believe evidence shows all were killed by...
Gephardt Daily
St. George police: Suspect, an MMA fighter, being held without bail after 2nd domestic assault sending victim into seizures
ST. GEORGE, Utah, Jan. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A St. George man who has worked as a professional MMA fighter is being held without bail on multiple felony charges after he allegedly assaulted and seriously injured the same woman for a second time since March of last year.
KSLTV
MMA fighter arrested in St. George after two separate assaults towards same woman
ST. GEORGE, Utah — A mixed martial artist who fled to Las Vegas, Nevada, is now in police custody after two alleged assaults against the mother of his son. On Jan. 1, Cain Castillo, 36, was booked into the Washington County Jail for felony counts of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury and aggravated child abuse – intentionally or knowingly, according to the affidavits.
Family of southern Utah father who killed 7 family members says they are devastated
On Friday, both the families of Michael and Tausha Haight released statements, saying they’re devastated by what police say is a murder-suicide. The statement from Tausha’s family said they’re trying to “make sense of this unthinkable tragedy” while expressing gratitude to the community.
Post Register
8 dead in Utah murder-suicide after wife sought divorce
ENOCH, Utah (AP) — A Utah man fatally shot his five children, his mother-in-law and his wife and then killed himself two weeks after the woman had filed for divorce, according to authorities and public records. Police also revealed during a Thursday news conference that officers investigated the 42-year-old...
midutahradio.com
More Details About Enoch Family Murders
(Enoch, UT) — More details are coming out about a tragic murder-suicide in Southwest Utah that has sent shock waves throughout the state. Eight family members were found dead after a welfare check in Enoch, near Cedar City yesterday. City officials believe suspect Mike Haight committed suicide after killing his wife Tausha Haight, her mother Gail Earl, and their five children. City manager Rob Dotson said Tausha filed for divorce shortly before the murders.
Family of slain Utah family says husband took guns from home
A Utah man who fatally shot his five children, mother-in-law and wife and then killed himself removed guns owned by himself and his wife days before the murder-suicide, leaving the family “vulnerable,” a relative said Friday.
KUTV
Murdered Enoch woman's divorce attorney met three times with her over last weeks
ENOCH, Utah (KUTV) — The divorce attorney for the murdered Enoch woman met three times with his client in the last few weeks, one day before the killings were discovered. Chief Investigative Reporter Wendy Halloran spoke with James Park, divorce attorney for Tausha Haight on Thursday. There were still...
KSLTV
Cedar City Police chief advocates for his department’s mental health
ENOCH, Utah — There are some things no one should ever see. However, on Wednesday night in Enoch, some people had to see it. “It weighs heavy on the first responders,” said Chief Darin Adams of the Cedar City Police Department. Police officers, medical workers, and other first...
KSLTV
Traffic seriously impacted following deadly crash at St. George intersection
ST. GEORGE, Utah — At least one person has died Thursday in a crash at a St. George intersection. The incident took place at 850 N. 3050 East. Officer Tiffany Mitchell with the St. George Police Department said in a video posted to Facebook that “a lot of things (are) being impacted in this area” due to the crash.
ksl.com
Fatal crash reported in St. George Thursday
ST. GEORGE — At least one person was killed in a car crash at a busy intersection near I-15 on Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred at the intersection of 3050 East and 850 North, according to a video posted to Facebook by the St. George Police Department. Police said...
upr.org
Enoch killings, latest Great Salt Lake warning and more on Behind the Headlines
Eight people are found dead in an Enoch home in southern Utah after what authorities are calling an apparent murder-suicide. Experts tell lawmakers that they have only months to act or the Great Salt Lake will vanish in the next five years. With Utah in limbo in the wake of the Supreme Court’s rejection of Roe v. Wade, state lawmakers from both parties propose new abortion bills for the upcoming legislative session. And the U.S. House stops functioning amid a Republican leadership standoff.
KSLTV
Mother killed in Enoch remembered for her light: ‘she was everybody’s friend’
ENOCH, Utah — For all the times Tina Brown has spoken to her friend, she wishes she could do it one more time. “If I could shed any light at all about Tausha, it’s that she was everybody’s friend and she made everybody feel like they were her only friend,” Brown said.
kjzz.com
Rescuers say injured skier with broken leg was waist-deep in snow, surrounded by trees
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Several weekend search and rescue operations have authorities across Utah urging preparedness. Teams helped victims in Cache and Washington County, as well as a man who crashed and broke his leg while backcountry skiing in Big Cottonwood Canyon. A Unified Fire spokesman said the...
Strangers come together to help Enoch heal
Daniel Sievert and his golden retriever Cooper are on a mission in Enoch. “My heart leapt out, and I said, 'I have to go,'" said Sievert.
1 dead after small plane crash in southern Utah
The pilot of a small-engine aircraft was killed after the plane crashed in southern Utah on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
890kdxu.com
Fun Events in St George Area for January and February
Just down the road in Mesquite NV, it’s the Mesquite Motor Mania car show at the Nevada Welcome Center at 460 N. Sandhill Blvd Jan 13-15 Mesquite Hot Air Balloon Festival Jan 27-29 at 950 W. Mesquite Blvd. There will be a nightly balloon glow in the Casa Blanca parking lot.
ABC 4
Heavy mountain snow and valley rain forecast for Utah this week
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there, Utah! I hope you enjoyed the quieter weather over the weekend as we have another round of active weather ahead. A very moist and sub-tropical originated storm will begin moving into the Great Basin throughout the day Monday. This will be the first of two troughs that will bring ample moisture into the Beehive State.
Comments / 0