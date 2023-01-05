ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos issues a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — here are 3 recession-proof buys

Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
TheStreet

Tesla Stock Stages Reversal Off 52-Week Low. Now Check the Chart.

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report stock hit a 52-week low early on Friday and it was hard to imagine that investor sentiment could get much worse. The stock market was mixed on Jan. 6 following a jobs report that was stronger than expected but also had lower-than-expected wage growth.
Markets Insider

'Dr. Doom' economist Nouriel Roubini says we'll have inflation for a long, long time. He blame wars, the robot revolution, and 3 other disasters that will plague the global economy.

The global economy will be dealing with inflation for a long time, economist Nouriel Roubini warned in an op-ed. Roubini pointed to five problems in the global economy that would stoke high prices and government spending. Those factors could create a recession that packs in high inflation, high unemployment, and...
ValueWalk

Financial Forecasts: Expect “Less Of The Same” (Blessedly) in 2023

For weekend reading, Gary Alexander, senior writer at Navellier & Associates, offers the following commentary:. I’ll be the first to admit that my 10 “rather boring” 2022 predictions weren’t so great – batting about 50-50 – but I was rowing against the tide of conventional wisdom, so that’s not bad.
Autoweek.com

This Solar-Powered EV Is Promised for under $43,000

The Lightyear 2 was announced at this week's Consumer Electronics Show, and the Dutch company is accepting names for the waitlist to order one. This four-door battery-electric fastback—with both a plug and solar panels—is planned to start production before the end of 2025. Lightyear says it will reveal...
TheStreet

Crypto Exchange Huobi Has Bad News

This is bad news that the cryptocurrency industry could have done without. The latest episode suggests that the very difficult period that the young Blockchain-powered financial services industry is going through is far from over. The cryptocurrency exchange Huobi has just announced a 20% reduction in its workforce in a...

