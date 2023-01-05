ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane Valley eyes pilot program to rid city of graffiti

(The Center Square) – The City of Spokane Valley is using a $3,000 state grant for a pilot program to remove graffiti from public and private properties. On Tuesday, the city council will discuss costs and other aspects of initiating a full-time graffiti removal program. Seed money for the...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Spokane County asked to provide autopsy services for Colville tribes

(The Center Square) – Spokane County operates the only medical examiner's office on the east side of Washington and could soon add the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation to the growing list of entities receiving autopsy services. Dr. Veena Singh, chief medical examiner, provided an update on the...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Gonzaga continues climb in AP rankings to No. 8 after 2-0 WCC road trip

There have been nine Associated Press college basketball regular-season polls and Gonzaga has changed positions every week. The Zags slipped early in three straight polls from No. 2 to No. 18 after suffering three losses. They’ve since won nine straight games and moved up each of the last five weeks.
SPOKANE, WA
Ranked 20th in AP poll, Gonzaga women lead the nation in foul shooting

The Gonzaga women have seen this before, and it’s almost sure to happen again. For the third time this season the Zags swept a weekend series, yet either dropped a spot in the subsequent Associated Press poll or were leapfrogged by Power 5 school. This week, the Zags remained...
SPOKANE, WA

