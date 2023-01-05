Read full article on original website
Businessman pays back $90,000 in Hidalgo County EMS bankruptcy case
A businessman who received more than $500,000 from Hidalgo County EMS before the company declared bankruptcy agreed to pay back $90,000 in December but admitted no wrongdoing. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David R. Jones approved the settlement agreement between McAllen businessman Jose Luis Trejo and trustee Christopher Murray, who is handling the Hidalgo County EMS case, on Dec. 19.
Talks underway to construct second causeway connecting Texas to South Padre Island
TEXAS, USA — Plans are underway to create a second causeway that would connect the Texas mainland to South Padre Island. The project comes more than 20 years after the deadly collapse of the Queen Isabella Causeway, which killed eight people and destroyed an 85-foot section of the bridge. Because the Queen Isabella Causeway is the only bridge that connects travelers and commuters to South Padre, island residents were stuck until it was repaired some two months later.
Weslaco man sentenced to eight years for deadly crash
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Weslaco man was sentenced to state jail Monday after a 2020 crash left one man dead. Gerardo Tamez III was sentenced to eight years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division, Hidalgo County records show. Tamez was arrested Sept. 19, 2020 on charges of manslaughter, intoxication manslaughter with […]
kurv.com
Edinburg To Begin Christmas Tree Recycling Program
The City of Edinburg is encouraging residents to recycle their live Christmas trees. The city’s tree recycling program begins today and will continue through January 27th. Trees can be dropped off at the Resource Recovery Center daily, at the Edinburg Regional Landfill Monday through Saturday, and at Edinburg Nature Trail Park Monday through Friday.
PD seeks multiple people after vehicles stolen in McAllen
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are searching for several persons of interest in connection to auto thefts reported to the McAllen Police Department in December and January. Daniel Tapia, 18; Marcus Jimenez, 26; Marie Ramirez, 20; and Evelyn Fonseca, 21, have been identified as persons of interest in a media release provided Friday by the […]
PD: Donna city commissioner arrested in Weslaco for DWI
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The commissioner for the City of Donna was arrested Wednesday morning on charges of driving while intoxicated in Weslaco. David Moreno, 54, was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated, Weslaco police told ValleyCentral. At 2:07 a.m. Wednesday, a Weslaco police officer was patrolling areas near S. Texas Boulevard and conducted […]
Police: Woman in elf beanie follows men home and vandalizes Camaro
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police arrested a woman who authorities say allegedly followed two men and then vandalized and spray-painted a Camaro, with damages exceeding $10,000. Cheyenne Lavon Flores was arrested on two counts of stalking and one count of criminal mischief, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. According to a probable cause affidavit […]
Woman protects herself with pocket knife against man with machete, deputies say
PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Cameron County man was arrested after attempting to cut a woman with a machete, authorities said. Aldo Lopez, 32, was arrested Jan. 7 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. On Jan. 7, deputies responded to the 900 block of […]
Hidalgo County man shot neighbor’s labradoodle, deputies say
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was taken into custody after allegedly shooting his neighbor’s dog, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. Brandon Daniel Cruz, 24, was arrested on Jan. 6 on charges of cruelty to non-livestock animal kill/poison, according to Hidalgo County jail records. The arrest and charges stem from events that happened […]
Willacy County authorities searching for man suspected of robbery
WILLACY COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Willacy County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man suspected of a robbery. Mario Martinez, 33, of Raymondville, is wanted on suspicion of robbery, a second-degree felony, according to police. Deputies described Martinez as a 180-pound, 5-foot 8-inch man with black hair and brown […]
KRGV
Private plane bound for McAllen crash lands near Reynosa
No deaths were reported after a private plane bound for McAllen crashed just outside the city of Reynosa, Mexico on Tuesday. Mexican authorities say the plane crashed in an open field after a mechanical failure. The plane was 45 minutes into the flight when it came crashing down, authorities said.
Complex
Woman Jailed After Allegedly Luring Man Into Aggravated Robbery on Snapchat
A Texas man and woman have been charged in connection with an alleged Snapchat-initiated scam that resulted in the victim being robbed and assaulted. In short, per a report from regional outlet KXAN-TV, Stephanie Navarro and Francisco Martinez Jr. (pictured above and below, respectively) were arrested in the Weslaco area after the former allegedly lured a man to an apartment with the intention of robbing him.
Man claims self-defense in Weslaco stabbing, police say
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Weslaco man faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly punctured another man’s lung, police say. Santos Rivera was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Christmas, Dec. 25, 2022, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral that states Rivera had allegedly […]
Police: Man wearing sheriff shirt interrupted traffic stop
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested a man they allege interrupted his brother’s traffic stop while wearing a Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office shirt. Adrian Berrones was arrested Dec. 28 on charges of impersonating a public servant, reckless driving and resisting arrest or transport, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. According to an offense report […]
KRGV
Brownsville police: 13 suspects arrested in connection with string of car thefts
A total of 13 people were arrested in the span of five months as part of an investigation into an auto theft ring, according to the Brownsville Police Department. The arrests began September 2022 when three individuals – Jacob Guevara Martinez, Marco Antonio Salas and Rogelio Rivera — were arrested after stealing vehicles from Sunrise Mall and attempted to cross into Mexico in the stolen vehicles, according to a news release.
Documents detail why man accused of killing brother on Christmas
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Law enforcement documents provided details after a man was arrested for allegedly killing his brother with a PVC pipe, authorities said. Luis Matilde Cruz was arrested on a charge of murder and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. A probable cause affidavit obtained by […]
KRGV
McAllen police seeking man wanted on charge of indecent assault
The McAllen Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a 63-year-old man wanted on a charge of indecent assault. Gustavo Rios is wanted in connection to an assault that reported to McAllen police early Wednesday morning that occurred on the 1900 block of N 24th St., according to a news release.
Brownsville PD searches for man suspected of trying to break into car
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is looking for a man suspected of an attempted burglary of a motor vehicle, police say. The incident occurred Dec. 29 at the 1300 block of Sunshine Road. Police obtained video surveillance of the man trying to make entry into a parked vehicle at night. Those with […]
BPD: Man racks up 12 charges during jealous rage
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man racked up 12 charges during a jealous rage, according to police. David Hernandez was charged with possession of a controlled substance, two counts of terroristic threat on a public servant, failure to identify, criminal mischief (a class A misdemeanor), two counts of assault F/V, terroristic threat F/V, terroristic […]
