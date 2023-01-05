ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

WRGB

Woman charged with assault, accused of attacking school bus monitor

TROY, NY (WRGB) — A Troy woman is charged with assault, accused of fighting the bus monitor on a Durham school bus operating for the city school district. On Jan. 5 at around 2:46pm, patrols responded to the area of 4th Street at Jefferson Street for a disturbance on a school bus involving an adult and a bus monitor. According to police, the suspect attempted to fight the bus driver but then turned her attention to an adult bus monitor. The suspect punched the bus monitor several times causing pain and swelling to the bus monitor’s face. The victim was evaluated by medical professionals at the scene but refused any further medical treatment. The suspect was arrested at the scene by patrol officers.
TROY, NY
TROY, NY
WNYT

Court appearance adjourned for man in deadly Albany DWI

The man accused of driving into and killing an Albany woman last September was not in court on Monday. Monday’s court appearance was adjourned, and Nsikak Okure was remanded without bail. It’s not clear yet when the next court date will be. Okure is accused of driving a...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Police: Troy man pulled over in Albany had ecstasy on him

A man is under arrest, accused of having ecstasy. Pierre Townsend, 34, of Troy was pulled over on a traffic stop, say police. He was driving without a license, they say. He also allegedly had ecstasy, or MDMA on him. He was arraigned in Albany and sent to jail.
ALBANY, NY
Daily Voice

Cats Left In Frigid Car For Days By Albany Teen, Police Say

An 18-year-old woman from the region is facing animal cruelty charges after allegedly leaving two cats locked in a car for days during frigid overnight temperatures, authorities said. Yemeena Anderson, of Albany, was arrested following an investigation by the Albany Police Special Operations Unit. Investigators said it was around 2...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Attorney wants indictment tossed in deadly Lake George crash

The attorney for Anthony Futia wants the indictment thrown out. Futia, 33, is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide in the deaths of Jamie Persons and Quinton Delgadillo. He’s accused of smashing a Harley Davidson into a group of people on the Warren County Bike Trail. However, Futia’s attorney argues...
LAKE GEORGE, NY
WNYT

Woman arrested for animal cruelty

Police in Albany have arrested a woman on animal cruelty charges, after they say she left cats in her car for several days in frigid temperatures. Police say 18-year-old Vemeena Anderson left a six-month-old kitten and a one-year-old cat locked inside of her car on Livingston Avenue and Terminal Street for several days.
ALBANY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Alleged Road Rage Leads to Arrest of Suspect in New York State

Road Rage Near I-90 The New York State Police said in a press release that a 24-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday morning after a road rage incident. Police say an investigation determined that the suspect damaged a vehicle window and caused injury to the other driver. Police say the suspect was located a short distance away from the alleged incident in Albany and was stopped, and taken into custody.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Fire at Rock City Falls home under investigation

Firefighters made quick work of a fire that broke out at a home in Rock City Falls, Saratoga County on Monday. The fire happened on Woodthrush Court. The fire was contained to the outside of the building, say firefighters. The fire was quickly put out. No one was displaced.
ROCK CITY FALLS, NY
WNYT

Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

The Albany County Sheriff’s Office says that a traffic stop led to the arrest of a man for drug possession. Police say that on Saturday evening they initiated a traffic stop of 28- year-old Gene Lacy of Albany, when they found him to be in possession of Crack-Cocaine. Lacy...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY

