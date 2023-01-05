Read full article on original website
Woman charged with assault, accused of attacking school bus monitor
TROY, NY (WRGB) — A Troy woman is charged with assault, accused of fighting the bus monitor on a Durham school bus operating for the city school district. On Jan. 5 at around 2:46pm, patrols responded to the area of 4th Street at Jefferson Street for a disturbance on a school bus involving an adult and a bus monitor. According to police, the suspect attempted to fight the bus driver but then turned her attention to an adult bus monitor. The suspect punched the bus monitor several times causing pain and swelling to the bus monitor’s face. The victim was evaluated by medical professionals at the scene but refused any further medical treatment. The suspect was arrested at the scene by patrol officers.
SP: Brunswick man arrested after multiple Target thefts
A Brunswick man was arrested on Thursday following a string of alleged thefts at the Clifton Park Target. Pasquale Zucaro, 46, is charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and petit larceny.
Greenwich man accused of taking child and attempting to leave the state, say State Police
GREENWICH, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they arrested a Greenwich man, accused of taking a minor with the intent of leaving the state. According to State Police, 44-year-old John Ingraham is accused of taking a child that was under the age of 16 without permission or consent of their legal guardian.
Man accused in deadly Lake George motorcycle crash, seeking dismissal of indictment
QUEENSBURY, NY (WRGB) — The man police say is responsible for the motorcycle crash in Lake George that killed 2 people including a child and his stepfather is looking to have the indictment dropped, according to the court. Anthony J. Futia, who was not licensed to operate a motorcycle,...
Troy man arrested for possessing Hallucinogen drug
During a traffic stop, police discovered the driver did not have a valid license and was in possession of Hallucinogen drugs.
Whitehall man arrested after stolen firearm investigation
A Whitehall man was arrested on Sunday following an investigation of a reported stolen firearm. Christopher McKinney, 41, faces multiple charges.
Court appearance adjourned for man in deadly Albany DWI
The man accused of driving into and killing an Albany woman last September was not in court on Monday. Monday’s court appearance was adjourned, and Nsikak Okure was remanded without bail. It’s not clear yet when the next court date will be. Okure is accused of driving a...
Police: Troy man pulled over in Albany had ecstasy on him
A man is under arrest, accused of having ecstasy. Pierre Townsend, 34, of Troy was pulled over on a traffic stop, say police. He was driving without a license, they say. He also allegedly had ecstasy, or MDMA on him. He was arraigned in Albany and sent to jail.
Attorney wants indictment tossed in deadly Lake George crash
The attorney for Anthony Futia wants the indictment thrown out. Futia, 33, is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide in the deaths of Jamie Persons and Quinton Delgadillo. He’s accused of smashing a Harley Davidson into a group of people on the Warren County Bike Trail. However, Futia’s attorney argues...
Woman arrested for animal cruelty
Police in Albany have arrested a woman on animal cruelty charges, after they say she left cats in her car for several days in frigid temperatures. Police say 18-year-old Vemeena Anderson left a six-month-old kitten and a one-year-old cat locked inside of her car on Livingston Avenue and Terminal Street for several days.
Alleged Road Rage Leads to Arrest of Suspect in New York State
Road Rage Near I-90 The New York State Police said in a press release that a 24-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday morning after a road rage incident. Police say an investigation determined that the suspect damaged a vehicle window and caused injury to the other driver. Police say the suspect was located a short distance away from the alleged incident in Albany and was stopped, and taken into custody.
Troy man pleads guilty in fatal 2021 shooting
A Troy man has pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Danny Pearson in May of 2021. Damien McCaskey, 28, faces four to 12 years in state prison.
Fire at Rock City Falls home under investigation
Firefighters made quick work of a fire that broke out at a home in Rock City Falls, Saratoga County on Monday. The fire happened on Woodthrush Court. The fire was contained to the outside of the building, say firefighters. The fire was quickly put out. No one was displaced.
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office says that a traffic stop led to the arrest of a man for drug possession. Police say that on Saturday evening they initiated a traffic stop of 28- year-old Gene Lacy of Albany, when they found him to be in possession of Crack-Cocaine. Lacy...
Pleasant Valley man allegedly rapes child twice
A Pleasant Valley man is doing time in Dutchess County Jail after police say he raped an unnamed victim, twice, before they turned 18.
Schenectady man facing additional charges in purse theft
The Schenectady man that was arrested following a stolen purse investigation is now facing additional charges. Sylvester Flora, 26, was arrested on December 28, 2022.
South Glens Falls man assaults cab driver, steals taxi
Upon hearing the fee for a trip to Saratoga, the suspect attacked the cab driver, forced her out of the vehicle, and drove away.
