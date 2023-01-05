TROY, NY (WRGB) — A Troy woman is charged with assault, accused of fighting the bus monitor on a Durham school bus operating for the city school district. On Jan. 5 at around 2:46pm, patrols responded to the area of 4th Street at Jefferson Street for a disturbance on a school bus involving an adult and a bus monitor. According to police, the suspect attempted to fight the bus driver but then turned her attention to an adult bus monitor. The suspect punched the bus monitor several times causing pain and swelling to the bus monitor’s face. The victim was evaluated by medical professionals at the scene but refused any further medical treatment. The suspect was arrested at the scene by patrol officers.

TROY, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO