Zacks.com
5 Top Classic Value Stocks to Start 2023
(1:00) - Finding Classic Value Stocks For 2023 Portfolio. (30:20) - Episode Roundup: DB, TREE, PSX, PVH, URBN. Welcome to Episode #311 of the Value Investor Podcast. Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks. Welcome...
Zacks.com
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 9th
CHX - Free Report) : This company which provides chemistry solutions and engineered equipment and technologies to companies drill for and produce oil and gas, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.
Zacks.com
Bull of the Day: Campbell Soup (CPB)
CPB - Free Report) delivered a beat-and-raise quarter for their fiscal 2023 Q1 results in early December, and estimates have pushed up since making the stock a Zacks #1 Rank again. FY'23 ends in July and analysts boosted estimates to EPS of $2.99 for 5% growth. More impressive, the FY'24...
Zacks.com
3 Value Stocks with Growth In the Cards
This has to be the golden year of value investing. With inflation remaining far from the Fed’s goals, there’s every reason to think that interest rates will continue to climb for a while before stabilizing. From the looks of things, and since employment numbers are still so strong, the painful period is likely to stretch out past 2023 and into 2024. This sentiment is pulling money out of the markets and leading to low valuations.
Zacks.com
2 Highly-Ranked Stocks to Buy for Value, Growth, & Momentum
PAG - Free Report) Penske Automotive Group is starting to stick out as a leading operator of automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the U.S., Canada, and Western Europe. Penske stock has an “A” Style Scores grade for Value which largely attributes to its overall “A” VGM grade. At $115...
Zacks.com
How Will Bank ETFs Perform in Light of Q4 Earnings?
Big banks will start releasing their quarterly numbers this week. Let’s delve into the earnings potential of the big six banking companies that could drive the performance of the sector ahead. According to our methodology, a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) when combined with...
Zacks.com
Clovis (CLVS) Down 18.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Clovis Oncology . Shares have lost about 18.1% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Clovis due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Zacks.com
3 Top Tech Stocks With Impressive Growth Trajectories
PAYC - Free Report) , Synopsys (. Below is a chart illustrating the performance of all three stocks over the last year, with the S&P 500 blended in as a benchmark. In addition to solid growth profiles, all three have witnessed positive earnings estimate revisions as of late. Let’s take a closer look at each one.
Zacks.com
Why Fortinet (FTNT) May be a Good Bet Amid Market Uncertainties
FTNT - Free Report) is one stock investors should consider adding to their portfolio to shrug off the current highly volatile market environment and benefit from its upside potential. Wall Street has been witnessing high volatility since the beginning of 2022 due to multiple factors, including the pandemic, rising inflationary...
Zacks.com
Top Stock Reports for Thermo Fisher Scientific, Starbucks & Moderna
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO), Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) and Moderna, Inc. (MRNA). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Zacks.com
Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Down 49% in a Year: What's Ailing It?
ZBRA - Free Report) is plagued by supply-chain disruptions and foreign-currency woes. A soft demand environment is weighing on its operations. Due to these headwinds, shares of the company have plunged 49% in a year. Persistent supply-chain challenges related to component shortages are disrupting Zebra Technologies’ operations, resulting in a...
Zacks.com
Cintas (CTAS) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry...
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for January 9th
ADTN - Free Report) develops markets and supports high-speed network access solutions for use across Internet protocol (IP), asynchronous transfer mode (ATM) and time division multiplexed (TDM) architectures in both wireline and wireless network applications.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.3% downward over the last 60 days.
Zacks.com
Should Value Investors Buy Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Stock?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Zacks.com
Should You Retain Willis Towers (WTW) in Your Portfolio?
WTW - Free Report) has been benefiting from growing healthcare premiums, improved client retention, higher software sales and solid balance sheet. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $15.23, indicating year-over-year increases of 12.6%. The expected long-term earnings growth is pegged at 16%, better than the industry average of 11.3%.
Zacks.com
4 Stocks Trading Near 52-Week High That Can Scale Higher
Investors generally consider a 52-week high as a good criterion to determine an entry or exit point for a given stock. However, stocks touching new 52-week highs are often predisposed to profit-taking, resulting in pullbacks and trend reversals. Moreover, given the high price, investors often wonder if the stock is...
Zacks.com
DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP) Soars 6.7%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
DCP - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 6.7% higher at $41.95. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 1.9% gain over the past four weeks. DCP Midstream Partners’ shares rallied on...
Zacks.com
EnPro Industries (NPO) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
NPO - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.91 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.37 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.40 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 39.42%. A...
Zacks.com
Here is What to Know Beyond Why MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) is a Trending Stock
MELI - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this operator of an online marketplace and...
Zacks.com
Recent Price Trend in Replimune Group, Inc. (REPL) is Your Friend, Here's Why
While "the trend is your friend" when it comes to short-term investing or trading, timing entries into the trend is a key determinant of success. And increasing the odds of success by making sure the sustainability of a trend isn't easy. The trend often reverses before exiting the trade, leading...
