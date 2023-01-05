Read full article on original website
Tornado Warning issued for Amador, Calaveras, San Joaquin, Stanislaus by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 03:35:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Amador; Calaveras; San Joaquin; Stanislaus The National Weather Service in Sacramento has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern San Joaquin County in central California Northern Stanislaus County in central California West central Calaveras County in northern California Southwestern Amador County in northern California * Until 400 AM PST. * At 335 AM PST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Farmington, or 12 miles east of Stockton, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Milton around 350 AM PST. Rancho Calaveras and Wallace around 355 AM PST. Paloma, Campo Seco and Valley Springs around 400 AM PST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Linden. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Flood Warning issued for Amador, El Dorado, Sacramento by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 20:30:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 12:20:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. For more hydrologic information and stage definitions refer to the following web site: wrh.noaa.gov/sto/hydro_data.php The next statement will be issuedthis evening at 1015 PM PST. Target Area: Amador; El Dorado; Sacramento The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in California Cosumnes River At Michigan Bar affecting El Dorado, Amador and Sacramento Counties. .Heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours is expected to produce a significant rise on the Cosumnes River. Flood stage is forecast to be exceeded at Michigan Bar this evening. For the Cosumnes River...including Michigan Bar, McConnell...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cosumnes River at Michigan Bar. * WHEN...From this evening to early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Water flows on to the road near Wilton. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM PST Monday the stage was 7.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 12.1 feet late this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late this evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.2 feet on 04/03/1958. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 04:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Carquinez Strait and Delta; Central Sacramento Valley; Motherlode; Northern San Joaquin Valley; Southern Sacramento Valley A strong line of thunderstorms will impact portions of Yolo, southeastern Colusa, southern Sutter, Solano, southwestern Placer, Amador, southwestern Tuolumne, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, southwestern El Dorado, Calaveras, southwestern Yuba and southwestern Nevada Counties through 430 AM PST At 303 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along the west side of the Central Valley, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph, very heavy rain and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sacramento, Stockton, Modesto, Elk Grove, Roseville, Fairfield, Vacaville, Citrus Heights, Tracy, Folsom, Turlock, Davis, Rocklin, Woodland, Ceres, Galt, Oakdale, Auburn, Sonora and Jackson. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Amador, Calaveras, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 04:09:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 04:45:00 PST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Amador; Calaveras; El Dorado; Nevada; Placer; Sacramento; Stanislaus; Tuolumne; Yuba The National Weather Service in Sacramento has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Tuolumne County in northern California Northeastern Sacramento County in central California Northeastern Stanislaus County in central California Western El Dorado County in northern California Southwestern Placer County in central California Calaveras County in northern California Southeastern Yuba County in central California Southwestern Nevada County in northern California Amador County in northern California * Until 445 AM PST. * At 407 AM PST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles east of Lincoln to Turlock, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Folsom, Oakdale, Auburn, Placerville, Sonora, Jackson, San Andreas, El Dorado Hills, Cameron Park, Paloma, Waterford, Lake Of The Pines, Ione, Loomis, Rancho Murieta, Colfax, Rescue, Valley Springs, Rail Road Flat and Smithflat. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Winter Storm Warning issued for Grant Grove Area, Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge, Kings Canyon NP by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 03:23:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-11 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grant Grove Area; Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge; Kings Canyon NP; Sequoia NP; Upper San Joaquin River; Yosemite NP outside of the valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 feet above 8,000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 9 to 18 inches between 6,000 and 8,000 feet. Storm total accumulation of Expect 3 to 6 feet of snow with locally heavier amounts above 8,000 feet and 18 inches to 3 feet between 6,000 and 8,000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Sierra Nevada above 6,000 feet from Yosemite National Park to Tulare County. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Calaveras, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Tuolumne by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 04:09:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 04:45:00 PST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Calaveras; San Joaquin; Stanislaus; Tuolumne THE TORNADO WARNING FOR WESTERN TUOLUMNE...EAST CENTRAL SAN JOAQUIN...NORTH CENTRAL STANISLAUS AND SOUTHWESTERN CALAVERAS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 415 AM PST The tornado threat has diminished and the Tornado Warning has been cancelled. However, small hail and damaging winds remain likely and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for the area.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Amador, Calaveras by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 02:12:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 20:00:00 PST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Amador; Calaveras THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN SAN JOAQUIN...NORTHERN STANISLAUS...WEST CENTRAL CALAVERAS AND SOUTHWESTERN AMADOR COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 400 AM PST The storm which prompted the warning has weakened, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. herefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Flood Watch issued for Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 12:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley .Widespread rainfall overnight Sunday through Tuesday morning. The heaviest rainfall is initially expected between 4 am and noon on Monday morning. A brief lull Monday afternoon followed by another round a rainfall Monday night into Tuesday with thunderstorms expected on Tuesday. Some locations may see brief heavy downpours due to thunderstorms, which would exacerbate local flooding concerns. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central California and northern California, including the following areas, in central California, Mountains of San Benito County And Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park, Northern Salinas Valley/Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast and Southern Salinas Valley/Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio. In northern California, East Bay Hills, East Bay Interior Valleys, Eastern Santa Clara Hills, Northern Monterey Bay, San Francisco, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Clara Valley Including San Jose and Santa Cruz Mountains. * WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Heavy rain over the Dolan, Colorado, and River burn areas is expected with 5 to 10 inches of rain during the period of the watch. Rain rates of up to 1 inch an hour will be possible from late Sunday night into Tuesday morning which could trigger debris flows. Residents near burn areas should prepare for potential flooding impacts and stay up to date with information from local authorities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Several streams, creeks, rivers and main stem rivers are forecast to rise above flood stage. Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall continue to be possible over the Dolan, Colorado and River burn areas. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
