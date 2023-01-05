Read full article on original website
Winter Storm Warning issued for Grant Grove Area, Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge, Kings Canyon NP by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 03:23:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-11 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grant Grove Area; Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge; Kings Canyon NP; Sequoia NP; Upper San Joaquin River; Yosemite NP outside of the valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 feet above 8,000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 9 to 18 inches between 6,000 and 8,000 feet. Storm total accumulation of Expect 3 to 6 feet of snow with locally heavier amounts above 8,000 feet and 18 inches to 3 feet between 6,000 and 8,000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Sierra Nevada above 6,000 feet from Yosemite National Park to Tulare County. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Tornado Warning issued for Amador, Calaveras, San Joaquin, Stanislaus by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 03:56:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Amador; Calaveras; San Joaquin; Stanislaus THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN SAN JOAQUIN...NORTHERN STANISLAUS...WEST CENTRAL CALAVERAS AND SOUTHWESTERN AMADOR COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 400 AM PST The storm which prompted the warning has weakened, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. herefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Calaveras, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Tuolumne by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 04:09:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 04:45:00 PST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Calaveras; San Joaquin; Stanislaus; Tuolumne THE TORNADO WARNING FOR WESTERN TUOLUMNE...EAST CENTRAL SAN JOAQUIN...NORTH CENTRAL STANISLAUS AND SOUTHWESTERN CALAVERAS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 415 AM PST The tornado threat has diminished and the Tornado Warning has been cancelled. However, small hail and damaging winds remain likely and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for the area.
Flood Watch issued for Bakersfield, Buena Vista, Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5 by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-08 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Bakersfield; Buena Vista; Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5; Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma; Coalinga - Avenal; Delano-Wasco-Shafter; Fresno-Clovis; Fresno-Tulare Foothills; Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra; Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore; Los Banos - Dos Palos; Mariposa Madera Foothills; Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra; Merced - Madera - Mendota; Planada - Le Grand - Snelling; South End San Joaquin Valley; South End Sierra Foothills; South End of the Lower Sierra; Southeast San Joaquin Valley; Visalia - Porterville - Reedley; West Side Mountains South of 198; West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties; Yosemite NP outside of the valley FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following areas, Bakersfield, Buena Vista, Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5, Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma, Coalinga - Avenal, Delano-Wasco-Shafter, Frazier Mountain Communities, Fresno-Clovis, Fresno-Tulare Foothills, Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra, Grant Grove Area, Grapevine, Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore, Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge, Kern River Valley, Los Banos - Dos Palos, Mariposa Madera Foothills, Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra, Merced - Madera - Mendota, Mojave Desert Slopes, Piute Walker Basin, Planada - Le Grand - Snelling, San Joaquin River Canyon, Sequoia NP, South End San Joaquin Valley, South End Sierra Foothills, South End of the Lower Sierra, South End of the Upper Sierra, Southeast San Joaquin Valley, Tehachapi, Visalia - Porterville - Reedley, West Side Mountains South of 198, West Side Mountains north of 198, West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties, Yosemite NP outside of the valley and Yosemite Valley. * WHEN...From Midnight PST tonight through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 04:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Carquinez Strait and Delta; Central Sacramento Valley; Motherlode; Northern San Joaquin Valley; Southern Sacramento Valley A strong line of thunderstorms will impact portions of Yolo, southeastern Colusa, southern Sutter, Solano, southwestern Placer, Amador, southwestern Tuolumne, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, southwestern El Dorado, Calaveras, southwestern Yuba and southwestern Nevada Counties through 430 AM PST At 303 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along the west side of the Central Valley, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph, very heavy rain and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sacramento, Stockton, Modesto, Elk Grove, Roseville, Fairfield, Vacaville, Citrus Heights, Tracy, Folsom, Turlock, Davis, Rocklin, Woodland, Ceres, Galt, Oakdale, Auburn, Sonora and Jackson. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Amador, Calaveras, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 04:09:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 04:45:00 PST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Amador; Calaveras; El Dorado; Nevada; Placer; Sacramento; Stanislaus; Tuolumne; Yuba The National Weather Service in Sacramento has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Tuolumne County in northern California Northeastern Sacramento County in central California Northeastern Stanislaus County in central California Western El Dorado County in northern California Southwestern Placer County in central California Calaveras County in northern California Southeastern Yuba County in central California Southwestern Nevada County in northern California Amador County in northern California * Until 445 AM PST. * At 407 AM PST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles east of Lincoln to Turlock, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Folsom, Oakdale, Auburn, Placerville, Sonora, Jackson, San Andreas, El Dorado Hills, Cameron Park, Paloma, Waterford, Lake Of The Pines, Ione, Loomis, Rancho Murieta, Colfax, Rescue, Valley Springs, Rail Road Flat and Smithflat. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
