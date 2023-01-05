Read full article on original website
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Iowa
Iowa might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Iowa.
Iowa Native Made History In Recent Blockbuster
One of the most highly anticipated movies of last year featured an Iowa native at its very heart. Not only did this actress from the Hawkeye State quickly become a fan favorite, but she ended up making history as well. Iowa has no shortage of representation in some of your...
Here Is The Age When You Should Quit Shoveling Snow In Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota
It's been a snowy winter so far this year in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota. So at what age is too dangerous for you to be out shoveling snow?. All indications are that it will be the snowiest winter we have had in a very long time in the midwest.
homegrowniowan.com
Rime ice vs. hoarfrost in Iowa
Freezing fog painted a pretty picture in Iowa this morning, but also created icy roads that, tragically, likely contributed to a deadly pileup on Interstate 80 near Iowa City. Fog is forecast again for Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Iowa, so take care on the roads. Meteorologists refer to the...
Taxes on Mega Millions Jackpot in Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota
Let yourself dream for just a second... It's Tuesday night (January 10) and as you clutch your Mega Millions ticket in your hand you watch as all six of your numbers are drawn. Congratulations! You've just won $1.1 billion - which is the fifth-biggest jackpot in U.S. history. That's the...
Meet the Iowa Woman Who’s in the New Season of ‘The Bachelor’
If you follow the Bachelor franchise you probably have already seen who the 30 women are on the upcoming season of 'The Bachelor'. Plenty of people, including the popular Reality Steve, figured out the women on the show earlier when filming started. But now ABC has released their official list of the women and one of them is from Iowa!
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well known for their food and service, do definitely give them a chance if you have never been to any of these places.
Why Does South Dakota Snow Appear To Have A Blue Tint?
What is that picture? Is it a giant pile of shaving cream? Or could it be a big egg that is about to hatch an alien? OK, maybe I'm watching too many sci-fi movies. It's actually a pile of snow in Sioux Falls that has buried a high-power white LED floodlight. The alien egg sound more fun though. But the question I had when I took the picture is how come the snow appears to be blue?
knopnews2.com
Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 Coronated
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Miss Rodeo Nebraska, Rebel Sjeklocha, was coronated Saturday night surrounded by her friends and family at the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Gala. She was also awarded a custom pick up truck for her to use as she drives to contests around the country for the rest of the year.
Iowa DNR Confirms This Large Animal Now Back In The State
The state of Iowa continues to see a renaissance of wildlife. Mountain lion sightings are now almost commonplace. The occasional bear or wolf sighting also can't be ruled out. And now, trail cam photos and video confirm another large animal has made its way back to Iowa. That large animal...
Can You Legally Pass A Funeral Procession in Iowa?
I've been a part of a handful of very small funeral processions, in a very small town called Windom, Minnesota. In a town of fewer than 2,000 people, we didn't have to worry much about other cars or traffic, so I never really thought about other cars on the road needing to be somewhere.
What South Dakota Town Was Named to “Must Visit List” and Why
Those of us that are lucky enough to call South Dakota home already know that it is a special place. A recent article outlining 50 underrated cities from across the nation includes one in South Dakota as a 'must visit.'. Unsurprisingly, there are many SD gems, including Sioux Falls, that...
Which Iowa Residents are Cooking Meth? This Map Shows You
A simple, interactive map shows you exactly how close recently busted meth labs are to your address. Many Iowans will be shocked by how many homemade labs have been unearthed in the Hawkeye State. According to a recent article published by Iowa State Daily, meth use in Iowa is 19%...
Some Crazy Snow Storm Videos From South Dakota
Over the last few weeks, the state of South Dakota has seen some crazy snow storms and some unprecedented snow land in the 605. Some took out their cameras and documented the crazy snow storms throughout the state of South Dakota. Take a look at all the different places that...
who13.com
Iowan in national spotlight for shedding 107 pounds
Many set weight loss goals in the new year. Ruth Peterson shares her journey to shed 107 pounds and what it is like being featured in “People.”
PEE-EW! These are the Three Smelliest Towns in Minnesota
The Land of Ten Thousand Lakes has some of the most beautiful and majestic spots to call home in the entire United States. Anyone who lives in the Boundary Waters area can attest to that. But it's also home to a few notable exceptions, that for one reason or another,...
Florida Man’s ‘Bucket List’ Trip Derailed by Sioux Falls Blizzard
'Bucket Lists' come in all shapes and sizes for so many different people but the concept is the same - do those things you've always wanted to do before you kick the bucket. A lot of the lists out there involve traveling to places you've only dreamed of, but for one South Florida man that dream became a bit of a nightmare.
The Birth Of Evil: These Infamous Killers Were Born In Iowa
Many movies, documentaries, and other forms of media cover the life and history of infamous serial killers. Many cities and Towns are tied to these serial killers. Iowa has some history tied to different serial killers, the most notorious is John Wayne Gacy, but Gacy was not born in Iowa. We will be looking at criminals born in the state of Iowa.
Did You Know It’s Illegal To Take Photos On These In Iowa?
Sometimes the perfect backdrop for photographs can be hard to find. A good backdrop can enhance the quality of your photo and help provide a scene to the story you're trying to tell. If you're taking family photos, wedding photos, or senior pictures, do not take photos on these in Iowa, no matter how romantic the look might be.
Iowa Woman Wins Huge Lottery Jackpot
Everyone I know is talking and dreaming about the Mega Millions lottery drawing tonight. The jackpot has grown to $940-million with a cash option of $484 million. Do you have a ticket? Do you have lucky numbers that you use every time?. Fox 35 published a story from LottoNumbers.com that...
