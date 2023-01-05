ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Jordan Clarkson fuels Jazz trade links with eye-opening decision on contract offer

The Utah Jazz have been one of the biggest surprise packages of the season. The general belief before the campaign started was that after blowing up their roster in the summer, the Jazz were going to be all-in on the Victor Wembanyama tank race. Well, this just hasn’t been the case for Utah thus far, and there’s no denying that among others, Jordan Clarkson has played a key role in this team’s unexpected success.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ClutchPoints

DeMar DeRozan receives injury update after exiting Bulls loss vs. Celtics

Things were beginning to look up for the Chicago Bulls. Amid rumors of a midseason blowup that may involve a Zach LaVine trade, among others, the Bulls have begun to play better as of late, going 8-3 heading into their Monday night contest against the Boston Celtics to climb into ninth place in the Eastern […] The post DeMar DeRozan receives injury update after exiting Bulls loss vs. Celtics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

‘Don’t care anymore’: Hawks’ John Collins gets brutally honest on never-ending trade rumors

Atlanta Hawks’ big man John Collins has dealt with no shortage of trade rumors over the past few years. He recently broke his silence on the never-ending trade talk, per Sam Amick of The Athletic. “It’s gotten to a point where I just don’t care anymore because it’s been my life for the last three […] The post ‘Don’t care anymore’: Hawks’ John Collins gets brutally honest on never-ending trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
ClutchPoints

Nets star Kevin Durant gets MCL injury diagnosis

When Kevin Durant went down with an apparent knee injury against the Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets fans feared the worst. Durant has been mostly healthy this season, and is a big part of their resurgence. Now, the worst fears for Brooklyn might be coming true: Kevin Durant has been diagnosed with an MCL injury, per […] The post Nets star Kevin Durant gets MCL injury diagnosis appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

Bulldogs ‘concern’ raised by Kirk Herbstreit before National Championship vs. TCU

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has little doubt that Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldog program has risen to the top of the college football world. However, Herbstreit sees a potential pitfall for Georgia in the upcoming national championship game Monday night against upstart TCU. The Bulldogs are eye-opening 12.5-point favorites over […] The post Bulldogs ‘concern’ raised by Kirk Herbstreit before National Championship vs. TCU appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FORT WORTH, TX
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr sounds off on exciting development of young rookie amid Warriors’ injury crisis

The Golden State Warriors are dealing with a myriad of injuries at the moment. Stephen Curry has been out of action for nearly a month due to a shoulder injury. Andrew Wiggins has also missed time, while Klay Thompson sat out the Dubs’ last game due to a knee problem. The silver lining to this […] The post Steve Kerr sounds off on exciting development of young rookie amid Warriors’ injury crisis appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich gets 100% real on Ime Udoka amid Celtics suspension

Despite the controversy surrounding suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, San Antonio Spurs icon Gregg Popovich has nothing but love for him. Popovich said as much while talking to reporters before the Spurs take on the Celtics on Saturday at AT&T Center. The veteran coach emphasized that Udoka remains a good friend and will […] The post Spurs coach Gregg Popovich gets 100% real on Ime Udoka amid Celtics suspension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Bucks stars Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday drop strong Brook Lopez DPOY endorsement

The Milwaukee Bucks have been in a rough patch as of late, having played inconsistent basketball over the past month or so. Giannis Antetokounmpo has done his best to carry the team on his back amid Khris Middleton absence and Jrue Holiday’ shooting struggles as of late. However, beyond Antetokounmpo, one player has played at such an exceptional level on a consistent basis for the Bucks this season, particularly defensively. Enter Brook Lopez.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

4 trades Bears must make with No. 1 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The last Chicago Bears No. 1 pick was Oklahoma A&M running back Bob Fenimore in 1947. Before that, it was Michigan RB Tom Harmon in 1941. Harmon never played for the Bears, and Fenimore had a grand total of 53 carries for 189 yards and a touchdown in his lone NFL season. It’s safe to say the top Bears NFL draft picks ever haven’t worked out all that well. Between that and not needing a quarterback with Justin Fields in place a Bears trade out of the No. 1 slot makes sense. Here are the four best Bears draft trades they can make with the first overall pick.
GEORGIA STATE
ClutchPoints

Nuggets star Nikola Jokic bolsters MVP case with never-before-done triple-double feat vs. Lakers

The Denver Nuggets appear to have all the makings of a championship contender, and it’s thanks in large part to Nikola Jokic’s dominance that stretches well beyond his ability to put the ball into the hoop. Jokic may not be the most athletically-gifted player, but he still impacts the game at such an MVP-level by […] The post Nuggets star Nikola Jokic bolsters MVP case with never-before-done triple-double feat vs. Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Steph Curry’s injury status vs. Suns gets sudden downgrade

The Golden State Warriors initially targeted January 13th for Steph Curry’s highly anticipated return from a left shoulder injury that’s cost him nearly a month of action. That’s why it was such a pleasant surprise on Monday afternoon when the reigning Finals MVP was listed as probable for his team’s Tuesday game against the Phoenix […] The post Steph Curry’s injury status vs. Suns gets sudden downgrade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Jalen Brunson sounds off on ‘terrible’ 4th quarter amid career-high 44-point night in Knicks’ loss vs. Bucks

The New York Knicks have definitely played at a much better level this season than they did for the entirety of the 2021-22 campaign, and it’s thanks in large part to the addition of Jalen Brunson. And on Monday night against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, Brunson proved himself worth every penny of the […] The post Jalen Brunson sounds off on ‘terrible’ 4th quarter amid career-high 44-point night in Knicks’ loss vs. Bucks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Bam Adebayo injury update will worry Heat fans

Bam Adebayo had one of his most forgettable performances of the season on Sunday as he saw the Miami Heat suffer a 102-101 defeat at the hands of the Brooklyn Nets. Adebayo finished with just 10 points on 5-of-15 shooting to go along with eight rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes of action. This obviously wasn’t the Bam Adebayo that the Heat needed against the mighty Nets.
MIAMI, FL
