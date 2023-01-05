Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Memphis Rapper Known for Hit Song with Newboyz Arrested in Utica Ny.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Man Slashes Tires, Assaults Employee over wrong Dominos OrderAMY KAPLANMemphis, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MemphisTed RiversMemphis, TN
This Huge Thrift Shop in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMemphis, TN
A young mom of two goes grocery shopping and is never seen again. Where is Jacqulin Vail?Fatim HemrajMemphis, TN
RUMOR: Jordan Clarkson fuels Jazz trade links with eye-opening decision on contract offer
The Utah Jazz have been one of the biggest surprise packages of the season. The general belief before the campaign started was that after blowing up their roster in the summer, the Jazz were going to be all-in on the Victor Wembanyama tank race. Well, this just hasn’t been the case for Utah thus far, and there’s no denying that among others, Jordan Clarkson has played a key role in this team’s unexpected success.
LeBron James fires back at reporter for claiming his ‘patience is waning’ amid Lakers trade rumors
LeBron James took to Twitter to strongly refute how an article classified him as increasingly impatient with the Los Angeles Lakers front office for not trading draft picks to improve the current roster. Early Sunday morning, The Athletic’s Sam Amick published a transcript of the brief conversation he had with...
DeMar DeRozan receives injury update after exiting Bulls loss vs. Celtics
Things were beginning to look up for the Chicago Bulls. Amid rumors of a midseason blowup that may involve a Zach LaVine trade, among others, the Bulls have begun to play better as of late, going 8-3 heading into their Monday night contest against the Boston Celtics to climb into ninth place in the Eastern […] The post DeMar DeRozan receives injury update after exiting Bulls loss vs. Celtics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2 best trades Wizards must make before 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Washington Wizards are in the same category once again: not good enough to make noise in the playoffs but also not bad enough to have great odds at the No. 1 pick. It’s another season of Bradley Beal as the franchise cornerstone of the Wizards, but the future does not seem to be too bright for their organization.
‘Don’t care anymore’: Hawks’ John Collins gets brutally honest on never-ending trade rumors
Atlanta Hawks’ big man John Collins has dealt with no shortage of trade rumors over the past few years. He recently broke his silence on the never-ending trade talk, per Sam Amick of The Athletic. “It’s gotten to a point where I just don’t care anymore because it’s been my life for the last three […] The post ‘Don’t care anymore’: Hawks’ John Collins gets brutally honest on never-ending trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Nets star Kevin Durant gets MCL injury diagnosis
When Kevin Durant went down with an apparent knee injury against the Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets fans feared the worst. Durant has been mostly healthy this season, and is a big part of their resurgence. Now, the worst fears for Brooklyn might be coming true: Kevin Durant has been diagnosed with an MCL injury, per […] The post Nets star Kevin Durant gets MCL injury diagnosis appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bulldogs ‘concern’ raised by Kirk Herbstreit before National Championship vs. TCU
ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has little doubt that Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldog program has risen to the top of the college football world. However, Herbstreit sees a potential pitfall for Georgia in the upcoming national championship game Monday night against upstart TCU. The Bulldogs are eye-opening 12.5-point favorites over […] The post Bulldogs ‘concern’ raised by Kirk Herbstreit before National Championship vs. TCU appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Shaquille O’Neal’s hilarious reaction after losing Horned Frogs bet with Georgia football win
Days before Georgia football took on TCU football in the national title game, Shaquille O’Neal made a bet with co-host Ernie Johnson that he would eat a frog if the Bulldogs beat the Horned Frogs. Johnson, who is a University of Georgia graduate, agreed to the deal and the...
Marcus Smart suffers potentially serious injury in Celtics’ win vs. Spurs
The Boston Celtics beat the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday to win their second straight game, but the victory may have come at a cost. Marcus Smart sustained an injury in the game and wasn’t able to return. Smart suffered a knee contusion early in the third quarter of...
Steve Kerr sounds off on exciting development of young rookie amid Warriors’ injury crisis
The Golden State Warriors are dealing with a myriad of injuries at the moment. Stephen Curry has been out of action for nearly a month due to a shoulder injury. Andrew Wiggins has also missed time, while Klay Thompson sat out the Dubs’ last game due to a knee problem. The silver lining to this […] The post Steve Kerr sounds off on exciting development of young rookie amid Warriors’ injury crisis appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich gets 100% real on Ime Udoka amid Celtics suspension
Despite the controversy surrounding suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, San Antonio Spurs icon Gregg Popovich has nothing but love for him. Popovich said as much while talking to reporters before the Spurs take on the Celtics on Saturday at AT&T Center. The veteran coach emphasized that Udoka remains a good friend and will […] The post Spurs coach Gregg Popovich gets 100% real on Ime Udoka amid Celtics suspension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bucks stars Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday drop strong Brook Lopez DPOY endorsement
The Milwaukee Bucks have been in a rough patch as of late, having played inconsistent basketball over the past month or so. Giannis Antetokounmpo has done his best to carry the team on his back amid Khris Middleton absence and Jrue Holiday’ shooting struggles as of late. However, beyond Antetokounmpo, one player has played at such an exceptional level on a consistent basis for the Bucks this season, particularly defensively. Enter Brook Lopez.
Georgia football makes wild National Championship history with 38-point half vs TCU
Georgia football already made history in the first half alone of their national championship game against TCU football, and they are well on their way to pile more misery on the Horned Frogs. Stetson Bennett and the Bulldogs quickly got to work to show the Horned Frogs the difference between...
4 trades Bears must make with No. 1 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft
The last Chicago Bears No. 1 pick was Oklahoma A&M running back Bob Fenimore in 1947. Before that, it was Michigan RB Tom Harmon in 1941. Harmon never played for the Bears, and Fenimore had a grand total of 53 carries for 189 yards and a touchdown in his lone NFL season. It’s safe to say the top Bears NFL draft picks ever haven’t worked out all that well. Between that and not needing a quarterback with Justin Fields in place a Bears trade out of the No. 1 slot makes sense. Here are the four best Bears draft trades they can make with the first overall pick.
Nuggets star Nikola Jokic bolsters MVP case with never-before-done triple-double feat vs. Lakers
The Denver Nuggets appear to have all the makings of a championship contender, and it’s thanks in large part to Nikola Jokic’s dominance that stretches well beyond his ability to put the ball into the hoop. Jokic may not be the most athletically-gifted player, but he still impacts the game at such an MVP-level by […] The post Nuggets star Nikola Jokic bolsters MVP case with never-before-done triple-double feat vs. Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steph Curry’s injury status vs. Suns gets sudden downgrade
The Golden State Warriors initially targeted January 13th for Steph Curry’s highly anticipated return from a left shoulder injury that’s cost him nearly a month of action. That’s why it was such a pleasant surprise on Monday afternoon when the reigning Finals MVP was listed as probable for his team’s Tuesday game against the Phoenix […] The post Steph Curry’s injury status vs. Suns gets sudden downgrade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 notable takeaways before, during, after Lakers’ loss to Nuggets
The Los Angeles Lakers’ five-game winning streak ended on Monday in a 122-109 loss to the top-seeded Denver Nuggets. The Lakers (19-22), playing without Western Conference Player of the Week LeBron James (ankle soreness) and a handful of other key contributors, were unsurprisingly outclassed by a full-strength Denver squad. Not a huge deal.
Jalen Brunson sounds off on ‘terrible’ 4th quarter amid career-high 44-point night in Knicks’ loss vs. Bucks
The New York Knicks have definitely played at a much better level this season than they did for the entirety of the 2021-22 campaign, and it’s thanks in large part to the addition of Jalen Brunson. And on Monday night against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, Brunson proved himself worth every penny of the […] The post Jalen Brunson sounds off on ‘terrible’ 4th quarter amid career-high 44-point night in Knicks’ loss vs. Bucks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bam Adebayo injury update will worry Heat fans
Bam Adebayo had one of his most forgettable performances of the season on Sunday as he saw the Miami Heat suffer a 102-101 defeat at the hands of the Brooklyn Nets. Adebayo finished with just 10 points on 5-of-15 shooting to go along with eight rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes of action. This obviously wasn’t the Bam Adebayo that the Heat needed against the mighty Nets.
