Stuttgart Daily Leader
Perfect 2-0 homestand against Warren for Stuttgart basketball
Playing their first home conference games as a member of the 4A-8 conference, Stuttgart basketball completed a two-game sweep of Warren on Friday night. The Lady Ricebirds cruised to a 55-24 win while the senior boys survived a 55-46 nail-biter. Lady Ricebirds 55 Lady Lumberjacks 24. Friday night’s senior girls’...
Showdown in Sugartown: First USA Boxing sanctioned event in Stuttgart a huge success
Stuttgart hosted the town’s first-ever amateur boxing tournament on Saturday, Jan. 7 at the Grand Prairie Center. The Showdown in Sugartown featured boxers ranging in age from eight to 32 in front of nearly 400 spectators. Stuttgart Gloves Not Guns Boxing Club hosted the event which was sanctioned by...
EAB Sports Network Local Broadcast Schedule: Week of January 9, 2023
Updated 1/9/23 at 3:01 p.m.: The Stuttgart Ricebirds’ games on Friday have been moved to Country 97.3 KDEW FM and 106.9 KXFE FM. The DeWitt Dragons’ senior girls will tip off at 6:15 p.m. on The Duck 105.5 KWAK FM and 102.5 KOTN FM with the senior boys to follow. The Blue Seal Petroleum Pre-Game Show will start 15 minutes prior to tip-off.
Obituary: Lori Ann Morgan of Stuttgart
Lori Ann Morgan, 50, of Stuttgart passed away Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at her home. Lori was born Feb. 23, 1972, in Midwest City, Okla. She was a licensed practical nurse at Baptist Health-Stuttgart and attended Stuttgart Harvest Church. Her father, Walter Cox; and two brothers, John Paul Cox, and...
Obituary: Agnes Teresa Ryan Wilson of Stuttgart
Agnes Teresa Ryan Wilson, 99, of Stuttgart, widow of John F. Wilson, passed away Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Atkins Nursing and Rehab Center. She was born Jan. 1, 1924, in Arkansas County near Stuttgart to Dennis James and Ann Raddle Ryan. She was a graduate of Holy Rosary Catholic...
Free vaccination event scheduled for Thursday at Holman Center in Stuttgart
Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care, the Arkansas Department of Health, and the Holman Community Development Corporation are partnering to provide free COVID-19 and flu vaccines in Stuttgart. The vaccinations will be administered at the Holman Heritage Community Center at 605 N. Buerkle St. on Thursday, Jan. 12, from 11 a.m....
Brooklyn Project Foundation donates $100,000 to Arkansas Children’s Hospital
The Brooklyn Project Foundation finished 2022 by donating a large check to Arkansas Children’s Hospital. On Wednesday, Dec. 28, the foundation’s founders, Stuttgart natives Susan Adamson-Ray and Justin Ray, presented a $100,000 check to the hospital’s Innovative Therapeutics Program. “It is so exciting. We keep thinking we...
Obituary: Cindy Horton of Humphrey
Cindy Horton, 63, of Humphrey passed away Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at her home. Mrs. Horton was born June 5, 1959, in Stuttgart to Isom Pickett and Deanna McFarland. She had worked as a teacher’s aide in Humphrey Public Schools and when they consolidated with DeWitt Public Schools she taught there.
Producers: Now is time to complete the new ag census; deadline is Feb. 6
PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Arkansas producers should have received their 2022 Census of Agriculture forms in the mail in late December 2022, Dr. Henry English, head of the Small Farm Program at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, said. Taken every five years by the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS), the ag census is a complete count of U.S. farms and ranches and the people who operate them.
Cooperative Extension Service to co-host Arkansas Business Navigator informational session in Brinkley Jan. 26
BRINKLEY, Ark. — Do you need help growing or expanding your business? Is your business looking for financial assistance, but you don’t know what your options are? Is your inner entrepreneur in need of some guidance? An upcoming event, co-hosted by the Arkansas Procurement Technical Assistance Center, likely has the answers you’re looking for.
Stuttgart Police Department Incident Reports: January 10, 2023
East Arkansas Regional Unit (Brickeys), failure to appear. An officer picked up an inmate on a warrant from 2019 for the Stuttgart Police Department. The inmate was taken to the Arkansas County Detention Center. Wildlife Bar and Grill, 711 E. Superior St., disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. 100 block of...
