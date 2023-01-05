ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sacramento

Why doctors are urging caution about a plastic surgery trend

Across social media, many users, primarily younger women, are buzzing about a plastic surgery technique called buccal fat removal. While the procedure is simple and has been around for years, it's grown in popularity for those drawn to the look of a narrow, angled facial structure. The surgery, which is done under local anesthesia, involves incisions being made in the back of the mouth so some of the fat in the cheek area can be removed. It is nearly impossible to reverse, causing some concern among experts. Dr. Ira Savetsky, a plastic surgeon in New York City, told CBS News that he...
shefinds

A Dermatologist Tells Us How To Reduce Dark Spots

Is there a skin issue as stubborn and hard to treat as dark spots (otherwise known as hyperpigmentation)? No doubt, it’s up high on that list. While there are numerous ingredients that are tried-and-true pimple squashers, for example, the same doesn’t apply when it comes to dark spots. Prevention is your best defense — and this involves wearing SPF every day, including when it’s overcast as UV rays contribute to uneven skin tone. But we know how frustrating it is to only hear about the importance of sunblock when you already have dark spots you’re trying to banish. So we went straight to the experts and asked two dermatologists to reveal their best tips on how to reduce dark spots. Here’s what they have to say.
CBS DFW

Former smoker, stage 4 cancer survivor urges people to quit

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - It was 2018, and after 30 years of smoking when Carla Prothro decided enough was enough. It was time to quit."It wasn't that I didn't want to," she said to CBS 11 News. "It was just hard."She enlisted the help of a doctor, and knowing her history he asked her to do some baseline scans.Neither of them thought there was going to be a problem."We were both wrong," Prothro said. "About 15 minutes after the scan he called to tell me they found cancer in both lungs."According the American Cancer Society, lung cancer is the leading...
EF Bomb Coach

Freeing Yourself from Anxiety

How do you free yourself from anxiety? Many of my clients who struggle with executive functioning also struggle with anxiety. Of course, I’m not a therapist, but I often talk about how to ease anxiety so you can function better. More often than not, anxiety is coupled with other issues like ADHD and depression. Depending on the situation, anxiety will often take the front seat, making it nearly impossible to function, let alone function well.
Healthline

Can an Endocrinologist Help with Weight Loss?￼

Endocrinologists can help you regulate your hormone levels and speed up your metabolism to aid in weight loss. Here’s how. You can gain weight for a number of different reasons — hormone conditions being one of them. Endocrinologists are experts in metabolism and hormonal changes. They can treat...
Scrubs Magazine

Nurse Loses Over 150 Lbs. After Quitting Her Job

Being a pediatric nurse had a detrimental effect on Julie Bowen’s health. She found herself exhausted from working 16 hours a day after her father passed away. Bowen became the sole caregiver for her aging mother and her sister was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s the following year. She became emotionally and physically drained having to take care of her family and patients. Slowly, her health began to suffer. She was on call 24/7, sleeping with her phone.
scitechdaily.com

50% Reduction: Having More Children Lowers the Risk of a Common Cancer

According to research from the University of Queensland, having more children can decrease a woman’s risk of developing endometrial cancer. According to research from the University of Queensland, having more children may decrease a woman’s risk of developing endometrial cancer. Dr. Gunn-Helen Moen and Shannon D’Urso from the Institute for Molecular Bioscience at UQ used genetic analysis to investigate risk factors for endometrial cancer and found that having three children compared to none could reduce a woman’s risk by 50%.
Latoya Delbridge

Reap the Skin Benefits of Matcha - an Ancient Secret to Healthier Skin

If you've been on the hunt for a natural, chemical-free way to improve your skin, look no further! Matcha has been used as a beauty secret for centuries, and now you can too reap the incredible skin benefits it offers. Matcha is a powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory, which makes it a great option for reducing inflammation, improving skin tone, and promoting overall skin health. In this blog post, we'll explore the many healthy skin benefits of matcha and how to incorporate it into your skincare routine. Read on to discover why this ancient remedy is the perfect addition to your beauty regimen.
Elizabeth Fequiere

The secret weapon of Hollywood's weight loss is a prescription

BEFORE ASKING YOUR DOCTOR FOR THIS AMAZING DRUGS, YOU NEED TO KNOW THIS. However, people like Elon Musk, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, and others have undergone some spectacular weight loss transformations in the previous year. Most Hollywood stars are on rigorous diets and aggressive training regimens. What is their trick? It might be a brand-new diabetes medication that has gained popularity online and in Hollywood.
verywellmind.com

The Mental Health Benefits of Magnesium Glycinate

Minerals are essential to proper nutrition. Magnesium, in particular, can help with the “treatment of migraine, alcoholism, asthma, heart diseases, arrhythmias, renal calcium stones, premenstrual tension syndrome, etc.”. Magnesium can also reduce physiological symptoms like headaches, muscle pain, back pain, and stomach pain. In addition, magnesium benefits mental health...
seventeen.com

What Does Anxiety Feel Like?

Coping with anxiety is different for everyone. There is not a one-size-fits-all description of what it looks like, feels like, or how to treat it. About 9.4 percent of young people aged 3 to 17 years, which is approximately 5.8 million people in the United States, were diagnosed with anxiety disorders between 2016 and 2019, according to the Centers for Disease and Control. That number is on the rise, according to reports from JAMA Pediatrics, and between friends, family, and content on social media, there is a lot of information out there about anxiety and other mental health conditions. It can be overwhelming to decipher and understand what anxiety and its symptoms are, but there are some common signs to look out for.
msn.com

Common symptoms of Halitosis as per experts

A condition characterized by offensive-smelling breath. If you're experiencing new, severe, or persistent symptoms, contact a health care provider. Food breakdown around the teeth can multiply bacteria leading to bad breath. Smoking tobacco. Poor dental hygiene. Dry mouth in condition such as xerostomia there is decreased production of saliva which...

