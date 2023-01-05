Read full article on original website
When Harry Kane set himself on the edge of the area, to the left of centre, instantly making the calculations, slowing down his pulse, there was the sense that everybody inside the stadium knew what was going to happen. All eyes went to the far corner of the Portsmouth net. The ball duly followed.
BBC
National League Wrexham knocked Championship side Coventry City out of the FA Cup in a seven-goal thriller. Early goals from Sam Dalby and Elliot Lee got Wrexham off to a dream start before Ben Sheaf halved the deficit. Thomas O'Connor got Wrexham's third before Paul Mullin's penalty looked to have...
Manchester City and Chelsea went into their FA Cup clash at the Etihad Stadium knowing the winners were set to face either Oxford or Arsenal in the fourth round.A guaranteed all-Premier League tie emerging from the draw on Sunday afternoon was Brighton hosting either Liverpool or Wolves.National League outfit Wrexham’s reward for their 4-3 win at Coventry on Saturday is a home match against another Championship side, Sheffield United.The draw has been made for the #EmiratesFACup fourth round! 🤩— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 8, 2023The other National League teams remaining in the contest are Chesterfield and Boreham Wood.The winners of the Chesterfield’s replay against West Brom will play Bristol City or Swansea away, while Boreham Wood or Accrington will take on Cardiff or Leeds at home.The draw, the ties from which are set to be take place from January 27-30, also included a trip for Tottenham to Preston and Manchester United entertaining Reading. Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
BBC
Watch highlights as Andy Williams' 95th-minute penalty knocks out Stockport County to send Walsall through to the FA Cup fourth round. MATCH REPORT: Walsall edge past Stockport in FA Cup third round. Available to UK users only. Follow the FA Cup on BBC Sport, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sounds.
Follow live coverage as Bristol City take on Swansea City in the FA Cup today.The oldest cup competition in the world, the FA Cup is always a tournament that every club up and down the country want to win.Arsenal are record winners having lifted the famous trophy on 14 occasions in their history. with Manchester United (12) and Chelsea (8) not far behind.It's not all about the winners though with clubs from the Premier League all the way down to non-league involved, there is always the chance of a giant-killing or two along the way.Liverpool are the current holders having claimed the trophy for the first time since 2006 after defeating Chelsea in the final at Wembley. We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Brendan Rodgers hopes a narrow FA Cup win at Gillingham can reinvigorate Leicester’s faltering form but expects to remain without star man James Maddison for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup quarter-final at Newcastle.The Foxes were flying ahead of the World Cup break following a difficult start to the season, only to suffer three successive Premier League defeats since the restart.Saturday’s 1-0 third-round victory at the English Football League’s bottom club halted the slump ahead of a more high-profile cup clash at St James’ Park.Manager Rodgers is optimistic the slender success in Kent, sealed by the 16th FA Cup goal of Kelechi Iheanacho’s...
BBC
Atletico Madrid are demanding a £9.5m loan fee and a commitment to buy for £70m from Manchester United as negotiations continue for Portugal forward Joao Felix, 23. (Sunday Mirror) Former Everton boss Roberto Martinez, who was head coach of Belgium for six years before leaving after the 2022...
BBC
Midfielder Ashley Westwood has left Burnley to join Major League Soccer side Charlotte FC on a free transfer. The 32-year-old's deal runs until 2024, with the American club having a further 12-month option on his contract. Westwood started his career with Crewe and went on to spend much of the...
The National League side pulled off a thrilling 4-3 win at Championship playoff challengers Coventry who were reduced to 10 men
Brandon Thomas-Asante scored in injury time to earn a replay for West Brom and deny non-league Chesterfield a huge victory
Steve Cotterill felt Shrewsbury were badly done to in their FA Cup defeat to Sunderland.
BBC
There have been goals, thrills and shocks in the FA Cup third round. This is everything you need to know about the FA Cup fourth-round draw. The draw will take place before Manchester City host Chelsea in the third round on Sunday, 8 January. It will take place just after 16:05 GMT.
A new date for the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Manchester United has been confirmed.
theScore
Manchester City are on a collision course with Arsenal in the fourth round of the FA Cup after demolishing Chelsea on Sunday. Sunday's fourth-round draw set up a potential blockbuster between Pep Guardiola's serial winners and Premier League leaders Arsenal, who will make the trip to Etihad Stadium on Jan. 28 if they navigate past third-tier Oxford United on Monday.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of FA Cup clash between Oxford and Arsenal.
Manchester City could face Premier League leaders Arsenal next in the FA Cup fourth round after knocking out Chelsea on Sunday
ng-sportingnews.com
After avoiding Premier League opposition until the semifinals of their triumphant FA Cup campaign last season, Liverpool meet top-flight visitors in their first game of the competition at Anfield in the third round this time. Wolves were knocked out when they first faced a Premier League side in 2021-22, losing...
