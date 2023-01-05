ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Coventry City 3-4 Wrexham: National League side cause FA Cup shock

National League Wrexham knocked Championship side Coventry City out of the FA Cup in a seven-goal thriller. Early goals from Sam Dalby and Elliot Lee got Wrexham off to a dream start before Ben Sheaf halved the deficit. Thomas O'Connor got Wrexham's third before Paul Mullin's penalty looked to have...
The Independent

Man City or Chelsea paired with Oxford or Arsenal in FA Cup fourth round draw

Manchester City and Chelsea went into their FA Cup clash at the Etihad Stadium knowing the winners were set to face either Oxford or Arsenal in the fourth round.A guaranteed all-Premier League tie emerging from the draw on Sunday afternoon was Brighton hosting either Liverpool or Wolves.National League outfit Wrexham’s reward for their 4-3 win at Coventry on Saturday is a home match against another Championship side, Sheffield United.The draw has been made for the #EmiratesFACup fourth round! 🤩— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 8, 2023The other National League teams remaining in the contest are Chesterfield and Boreham Wood.The winners of the Chesterfield’s replay against West Brom will play Bristol City or Swansea away, while Boreham Wood or Accrington will take on Cardiff or Leeds at home.The draw, the ties from which are set to be take place from January 27-30, also included a trip for Tottenham to Preston and Manchester United entertaining Reading. Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
BBC

FA Cup highlights: Stockport County 1-2 Walsall

Watch highlights as Andy Williams' 95th-minute penalty knocks out Stockport County to send Walsall through to the FA Cup fourth round. MATCH REPORT: Walsall edge past Stockport in FA Cup third round. Available to UK users only. Follow the FA Cup on BBC Sport, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sounds.
The Independent

Bristol City vs Swansea City LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as Bristol City take on Swansea City in the FA Cup today.The oldest cup competition in the world, the FA Cup is always a tournament that every club up and down the country want to win.Arsenal are record winners having lifted the famous trophy on 14 occasions in their history. with Manchester United (12) and Chelsea (8) not far behind.It's not all about the winners though with clubs from the Premier League all the way down to non-league involved, there is always the chance of a giant-killing or two along the way.Liverpool are the current holders having claimed the trophy for the first time since 2006 after defeating Chelsea in the final at Wembley. We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
The Independent

Brendan Rodgers expects James Maddison to miss Carabao Cup quarter-final

Brendan Rodgers hopes a narrow FA Cup win at Gillingham can reinvigorate Leicester’s faltering form but expects to remain without star man James Maddison for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup quarter-final at Newcastle.The Foxes were flying ahead of the World Cup break following a difficult start to the season, only to suffer three successive Premier League defeats since the restart.Saturday’s 1-0 third-round victory at the English Football League’s bottom club halted the slump ahead of a more high-profile cup clash at St James’ Park.Manager Rodgers is optimistic the slender success in Kent, sealed by the 16th FA Cup goal of Kelechi Iheanacho’s...
BBC

Ashley Westwood: Burnley midfielder leaves for MLS side Charlotte FC

Midfielder Ashley Westwood has left Burnley to join Major League Soccer side Charlotte FC on a free transfer. The 32-year-old's deal runs until 2024, with the American club having a further 12-month option on his contract. Westwood started his career with Crewe and went on to spend much of the...
BBC

FA Cup fourth-round draw: Date, time, ball numbers & how to watch

There have been goals, thrills and shocks in the FA Cup third round. This is everything you need to know about the FA Cup fourth-round draw. The draw will take place before Manchester City host Chelsea in the third round on Sunday, 8 January. It will take place just after 16:05 GMT.
theScore

FA Cup 4th-round draw: Arsenal on collision course with Manchester City

Manchester City are on a collision course with Arsenal in the fourth round of the FA Cup after demolishing Chelsea on Sunday. Sunday's fourth-round draw set up a potential blockbuster between Pep Guardiola's serial winners and Premier League leaders Arsenal, who will make the trip to Etihad Stadium on Jan. 28 if they navigate past third-tier Oxford United on Monday.
ng-sportingnews.com

Liverpool vs. Wolves: Time, TV channel, stream, betting odds for FA Cup match

After avoiding Premier League opposition until the semifinals of their triumphant FA Cup campaign last season, Liverpool meet top-flight visitors in their first game of the competition at Anfield in the third round this time. Wolves were knocked out when they first faced a Premier League side in 2021-22, losing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy