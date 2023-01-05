Read full article on original website
January 9th Mondays with the Prescott Valley Mayor
Tony Orlando Takes the Stage in Prescott
Start your 2023 off with a refreshing, carefree stroll through 70’s pop with one of its most charming ambassadors, Tony Orlando! Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, in cooperation with U.S. Vets/Prescott, present the iconic 70’s pop artist Tony Orlando, Friday night, January 13 at 7 p.m. With two...
Prescott Courthouse Square Turns Blue Tonight
On Monday night, January 9, 2023, for three nights, the Prescott Courthouse Square will turn blue in honor of National Law Enforcement. The more than 90 Courthouse Plaza trees that are decorated with lights for the holidays will be switched to blue starting January 9th and will remain blue for three nights in honor of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.
Yavapai College Sedona/Verde Valley Releases OLLI Schedule
Wait until you see the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Yavapai College in Sedona/Verde Valley (OLLI) winter class schedule! Several new facilitators have been added, and they’re contributing exciting new topics. Download the new catalog at www.yc.edu/OLLISedonaVerde. You’ll find just the right classes for you!. According to OLLI...
PVPD Coffee with a Cop at Blue Hills Cafe
The Blue Hills Cafe joins the Prescott Valley Police Department in celebrating the new year by sponsoring Coffee with a Cop on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, from 8:00 am to 9:30 am. The location is 12262 East Bradshaw Mountain Road in Dewey. The public is invited and the coffee is free!
Landscape Designs for Winter: Watters Podcast
In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott talk about landscape designs for winter. This is a great time to access your yard, right now, 25% of the property should be evergreens and 60% should the landscape should be covered with foliage during the growing season. Also, learn how to use ceramic pottery to add a pop of color to your yard.
How to Grow Austrian Pine
Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shared the Plant of the Week last Friday. Here is your breakdown on how to grow Austrian Pine. Austrian Pine is resilient in poor mountain soils where alkaline conditions persist. It is remarkably tolerant of hot and cold wind and is a crucial component in privacy and windbreaks. Adapts well to dry conditions in the West, both in semi-desert and mountain foothill regions where soils are thin and skimpy. Makes a graceful single specimen for front yards, parks, or expansive estate-sized landscapes.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Closures for Prescott Valley, Prescott, and Chino Valley
With Martin Luther King Jr. Day around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the closures happening in Prescott Valley, Prescott, and Chino Valley. Town of Prescott Valley. The Town of Prescott Valley offices will be closed in...
Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – January 9, 2023
The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the number of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information on how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
Refuse to be a Victim Class Registration Opens Jan 9
The Prescott Valley Police Crime Prevention Unit will host the NRA-certified Refuse to be a Victim program on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. The program will be held at the Prescott Valley Police Department Training Room at 7601 E Skoog Blvd, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314.
Will Prescott Valley See More Snow This Week?
Prescott Valley has seen some interesting weather over the past few weeks with a combination of above average temps around Christmas to rain and snow with freezing temps by New Year’s. This week launches with beautiful sunny weather and a high nearing 60 degrees. So will Mother Nature continue with the warm, sunny temps or will we get more snow and rain?
Stay Safe with Prescott Valley Safe Exchange Zones
As we begin 2023, the Town of Prescott Valley would like to remind our community that there are clearly marked areas, “Safe Exchange Zones,” in the police department parking lot. This designated zone provides areas for people to meet and sell their goods with less fear of a quick or violent rip-off, or to safely exchange children when ordered by a court.
Prescott Men’s Basketball Falls in Scottsdale
The Yavapai College men’s basketball team headed to the valley on Saturday afternoon to take on the No. 20-ranked Scottsdale Community College Fighting Artichokes. Unfortunately for the Roughriders, Scottsdale prevailed with a 78-72 final, dropping YC to 4-11 overall and 1-6 in conference play. Freshman forward Evan Joyner hit...
Prescott Badgers Girls Basketball Cruises to Road Win with Big First Half
The Prescott High School girls basketball team rebounded from a loss on Thursday by getting off to a fast start Friday night on the road against the Coronado Dons as they coasted to a 59-24 victory. The Badgers defense swarmed the Dons in the first half and forced Coronado to...
