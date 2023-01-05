ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Chad says it foiled military attempt to destabilise country

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

N’DJAMENA (Reuters) -Chadian security forces have foiled an attempt by a group of army officers to destabilize the country and undermine constitutional order, the government said in a statement on Thursday.

“This plan was devised by a restricted group of conspirators composed of 11 army officers,” the statement said. At their head was Baradine Berdei Targuio, president of the Chadian Human Rights Organisation, it said.

Reuters was unable to reach Targuio, who is in prison.

Security services have been arresting people linked to the plot since Dec. 8 and have seized military equipment, the statement said.

Chad has been on edge since the battlefield death in 2021 of longtime ruler Idriss Deby, after which his son, Mahamat Idriss Deby, seized power.

Authorities have cracked down on dissent in recent months as demonstrators took to the streets to demand a quicker transition to democratic rule.

Some 50 people were killed in October in protests the government described as an “armed insurrection” but rights groups said was a pro-democracy demonstration.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Sweden says Turkey asking too much over NATO application

STOCKHOLM, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Sweden is confident that Turkey will approve its application to join the NATO military alliance, but will not meet all the conditions Ankara has set for its support, Sweden's prime minister said on Sunday.
Reuters

Philippines top court voids old South China Sea energy deal

MANILA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The Supreme Court in the Philippines on Tuesday declared the country's 2005 energy exploration agreement with Chinese and Vietnamese firms was illegal, ruling the constitution does not allow foreign entities to exploit natural resources.
Reuters

Amid Ukraine war, Putin's top brass promise a stronger military

MOSCOW, Jan 10 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin's defence minister vowed on Tuesday to build a deeper arsenal of weapons, bolster aviation technology to better evade air defences and improve drone production after a series of battlefield humiliations in Ukraine.
Reuters

Pressure mounts on Biden over Bolsonaro's Florida stay after Brasilia riots

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The United States has a Jair Bolsonaro problem. The far-right former Brazilian president flew to Florida two days before his term ended on Jan. 1, having challenged the results of the Oct. 30 runoff election that he narrowly lost to leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. On Sunday a violent movement of election-denying Bolsonaro supporters stormed Brazil's presidential palace, Congress and Supreme Court.
FLORIDA STATE
Reuters

Reuters

678K+
Followers
372K+
Post
318M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy