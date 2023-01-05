ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
NESN

David Andrews Started Crying When Asked About These Patriots Teammates

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Following the Patriots’ season-ending 35-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, neither Devin McCourty nor Matthew Slater confirmed whether they planned to retire. But, after listening to David Andrews and others talk about the two Patriots legends, it’s hard to imagine them being...
NESN

Jack Jones Reportedly ‘Talked Back’ To Bill Belichick Over Suspension

Bill Belichick and Jack Jones probably need to sit down for a good, long chat this offseason. The New England Patriots last week officially suspended Jones, ending what once was a promising rookie campaign for the fourth-round cornerback. The decision reportedly was made after Jones was late to — and missed — rehab sessions for the knee injury he suffered in Week 14. The situation led Belichick to hold a team meeting, during which he used Jones as an example of what players shouldn’t do while rehabbing injuries.
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
NESN

NFL Writer Offers This Team As Possible Bill O’Brien Destination

Bill O’Brien is rumored to return to the NFL, and his connections might lead him to this team. The Patriots are the favorite in the rumor mill, and despite the Alabama Crimson Tide offensive coordinator saying he has not spoken to anyone in the organization since April, a New England reunion appears likely.
NESN

What Trio Of Patriots Free Agents Said About Possible Returns

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Patriots could see significant roster turnover this offseason, with multiple key players set to hit free agency. Some of those players were asked about their contract statuses following Sunday afternoon’s season-ending road loss to the Buffalo Bills. Jakobi Meyers and Damien Harris both left no doubt that they’d love to return to New England, while Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater both sounded like players ready to retire.
NESN

Sean McDermott Makes Admission After Bills’ Storybook Touchdown

A stroke of good luck set the stage for an incredible moment for the Bills on Sunday afternoon. Bad luck might actually be a better way of putting it. Head coach Sean McDermott planned to defer if Buffalo won the opening toss, but the coin ended up flipping in favor of the visiting New England Patriots. What happened next was a scene straight out of a feel-good film.
BUFFALO, NY
NESN

Jake Bailey Files Grievance Against Patriots Over ‘Unknown’ Suspension

New England Patriots punter Jake Bailey will take action over his suspension. New England officially suspended the punter and rookie cornerback Jack Jones on Friday, which were made retroactive to Dec. 31. The two were dealing with back and knee injuries, respectively. Jones’ suspension reportedly stemmed from the rookie being...
NESN

Patriots Rumors: What Bill Belichick Told Team About Jack Jones Suspension

Bill Belichick clearly isn’t happy with Jack Jones. The New England Patriots on Friday officially suspended the rookie cornerback, who a week earlier was placed on season-ending injured reserve. Jones, who suffered a knee injury on Dec. 12, reportedly was late to rehab sessions. His agent expressed confusion about the “unknown suspension” in an official statement.
NESN

Patriots HC Bill Belichick Will Return Next Season

According to Jim McBride of the Boston Globe, Bill Belichick announced Monday he would return for a 24th season as head coach of the New England Patriots. The announcement comes a day after the Pats were eliminated from the postseason following a 35-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills. New England finished the year below .500 (8-9) for the second time in the past three seasons as the franchise continues to search for sustained success since Tom Brady’s departure in 2020.
NESN

Richard Sherman Rips Cardinals After Kliff Kingsbury Firing

The Arizona Cardinals on Monday fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury. The news wasn’t all that shocking, seeing as Arizona went 4-13 during the 2022 NFL season, but it’s certainly been a rapid fall from grace after the Cardinals less than a year ago signed Kingsbury to a contract extension through the 2027 campaign.
NESN

Texans Pull Off Insane Comeback Win, Lose No. 1 Pick In Draft

For the majority of the 2022 campaign, it seemed like the Houston Texans were destined for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. But a late-season hot streak — culminating with a flat-out bonkers ending at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday — prevented Houston from making the first selection this spring.
HOUSTON, TX
NESN

NFL Rumors: This Team Looking Into Both Tom Brady, Jimmy Garoppolo

All signs point to the Las Vegas Raiders making a serious run at Tom Brady this NFL offseason. And if the Silver and Black strike out with the seven-time Super Bowl champion, they might shift their focus to his former understudy. The Raiders effectively entered the quarterback market when they...
NESN

Does This Comment Suggest Aaron Rodgers Plans To Retire?

Aaron Rodgers on Sunday night said he needs to “get away” and “contemplate” what he wants to do with his future. Of course, those are similar remarks to the ones he made around this time last year before returning for the 2022 NFL season. But one...
GREEN BAY, WI

