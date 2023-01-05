Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
David Andrews Started Crying When Asked About These Patriots Teammates
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Following the Patriots’ season-ending 35-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, neither Devin McCourty nor Matthew Slater confirmed whether they planned to retire. But, after listening to David Andrews and others talk about the two Patriots legends, it’s hard to imagine them being...
What Jaguars Win Over Titans Means For Patriots Playoff Hopes
The Jaguars bought the Patriots a bit of wiggle room Saturday night. Jacksonville’s 20-16 win over the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field both clinched the AFC South title for the Jags and increased New England’s chances of landing the AFC’s third and final wild-card berth. The...
Jack Jones Reportedly ‘Talked Back’ To Bill Belichick Over Suspension
Bill Belichick and Jack Jones probably need to sit down for a good, long chat this offseason. The New England Patriots last week officially suspended Jones, ending what once was a promising rookie campaign for the fourth-round cornerback. The decision reportedly was made after Jones was late to — and missed — rehab sessions for the knee injury he suffered in Week 14. The situation led Belichick to hold a team meeting, during which he used Jones as an example of what players shouldn’t do while rehabbing injuries.
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
NFL Writer Offers This Team As Possible Bill O’Brien Destination
Bill O’Brien is rumored to return to the NFL, and his connections might lead him to this team. The Patriots are the favorite in the rumor mill, and despite the Alabama Crimson Tide offensive coordinator saying he has not spoken to anyone in the organization since April, a New England reunion appears likely.
What Trio Of Patriots Free Agents Said About Possible Returns
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Patriots could see significant roster turnover this offseason, with multiple key players set to hit free agency. Some of those players were asked about their contract statuses following Sunday afternoon’s season-ending road loss to the Buffalo Bills. Jakobi Meyers and Damien Harris both left no doubt that they’d love to return to New England, while Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater both sounded like players ready to retire.
Sean McDermott Makes Admission After Bills’ Storybook Touchdown
A stroke of good luck set the stage for an incredible moment for the Bills on Sunday afternoon. Bad luck might actually be a better way of putting it. Head coach Sean McDermott planned to defer if Buffalo won the opening toss, but the coin ended up flipping in favor of the visiting New England Patriots. What happened next was a scene straight out of a feel-good film.
Jake Bailey Files Grievance Against Patriots Over ‘Unknown’ Suspension
New England Patriots punter Jake Bailey will take action over his suspension. New England officially suspended the punter and rookie cornerback Jack Jones on Friday, which were made retroactive to Dec. 31. The two were dealing with back and knee injuries, respectively. Jones’ suspension reportedly stemmed from the rookie being...
Patriots Rumors: What Bill Belichick Told Team About Jack Jones Suspension
Bill Belichick clearly isn’t happy with Jack Jones. The New England Patriots on Friday officially suspended the rookie cornerback, who a week earlier was placed on season-ending injured reserve. Jones, who suffered a knee injury on Dec. 12, reportedly was late to rehab sessions. His agent expressed confusion about the “unknown suspension” in an official statement.
Patriots HC Bill Belichick Will Return Next Season
According to Jim McBride of the Boston Globe, Bill Belichick announced Monday he would return for a 24th season as head coach of the New England Patriots. The announcement comes a day after the Pats were eliminated from the postseason following a 35-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills. New England finished the year below .500 (8-9) for the second time in the past three seasons as the franchise continues to search for sustained success since Tom Brady’s departure in 2020.
Patriots Inactives Reaction: Rookie Standout Out With Injury In Week 18
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The New England Patriots will be without one of their top-performing rookies for Sunday’s regular-season finale in Buffalo. And we’re not talking about suspended cornerback Jack Jones. Undrafted rookie Brenden Schooler, who’s become a weapon on special teams in his first pro season,...
Richard Sherman Rips Cardinals After Kliff Kingsbury Firing
The Arizona Cardinals on Monday fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury. The news wasn’t all that shocking, seeing as Arizona went 4-13 during the 2022 NFL season, but it’s certainly been a rapid fall from grace after the Cardinals less than a year ago signed Kingsbury to a contract extension through the 2027 campaign.
Texans Pull Off Insane Comeback Win, Lose No. 1 Pick In Draft
For the majority of the 2022 campaign, it seemed like the Houston Texans were destined for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. But a late-season hot streak — culminating with a flat-out bonkers ending at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday — prevented Houston from making the first selection this spring.
NFL Survivor League Player Loses Millions As Colts Collapse Vs. Texans
If you thought you were having a bad day, just be thankful you’re not the incredibly unlucky NFL survivor league player who lost out on at least $2 million when the Indianapolis Colts collapsed against the Houston Texans in Week 18. The player, known as “The Enemy Within,” participated...
NFL Rumors: This Team Looking Into Both Tom Brady, Jimmy Garoppolo
All signs point to the Las Vegas Raiders making a serious run at Tom Brady this NFL offseason. And if the Silver and Black strike out with the seven-time Super Bowl champion, they might shift their focus to his former understudy. The Raiders effectively entered the quarterback market when they...
This Stat Makes Missing Playoffs Sting More For Patriots, Fans
The New England Patriots’ season officially ended Sunday with a Week 18 loss to the Buffalo Bills. That much is sure sting for the Patriots and their fans, but some added context makes their 8-9 season feel even worse. The Minnesota Vikings, who have cliched a top-three seed in...
Opening Kickoff Vs. Patriots Was ‘Spiritual’ For Josh Allen, Bills
After what the Buffalo Bills had to go through this week in the aftermath of Damar Hamlin’s collapse Monday night, it would have been understandable for them to take time in settling into their matchup with the New England Patriots. Then Nyheim Hines happened. Hines, who Buffalo acquired at...
Bill Belichick Gives Vague Answer To Question About Mac Jones’ Patriots Future
Will Mac Jones be back as the Patriots’ starting quarterback next season? Probably. But, as was the case during the height of “Zappe Fever,” we still have no idea where Bill Belichick’s head is at. New England’s head coach held his end-of-season news conference Monday morning,...
Does This Comment Suggest Aaron Rodgers Plans To Retire?
Aaron Rodgers on Sunday night said he needs to “get away” and “contemplate” what he wants to do with his future. Of course, those are similar remarks to the ones he made around this time last year before returning for the 2022 NFL season. But one...
