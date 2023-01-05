Robert Downey Jr’s Next Project May Not Be On The Big Screen At All

It’s been about fourteen years since the first time we saw Robert Downey Jr. play Iron Man . After his superhero role concluded in Avengers: Endgame in 2019, now the veteran actor has the chance to break outside of his iconic role and take on more diverse projects. However, RDJ’s next project may not even be on the big screen at all, but something that will show a talent we’ve never seen before.

Outside of acting, Robert Downey Jr. has his own production company that he created with his wife called Team Downey which fronted his return to drama in The Judge . The Avengers actor revealed on Instagram that his New Year’s resolution is to start a coffee company. Take a look at this dashing Christmas photo of him below:

That’s a very interesting career move. So before we know it, the entire world could be drinking what Robert Downey Jr. drinks. What can it be called? Maybe RDJ Brewing Co.? You better believe fans will want a cup of anything the Chaplin star touches. This actor wouldn’t be the only one who came up with a New Year’s resolution for 2023. Reese Witherspoon’s daughter posted that based on her starting the new year “with a bang” after injuring her ankle hopping over a puddle in heels not to take risky maneuvers in those pumps. Pitch Perfect ’s Anna Kendrick had a funny resolution in buying more storage bins to better organize her life. I think we can all agree that additions like that can make life easier.

Actors taking on different business ventures is nothing new. It’s an opportunity to prove to yourself and your fans that you have a whole range of talents that can do good for the world. For example, Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man co-star Gwyneth Paltrow happily retired from acting to be the founder of Goop, a wellness and lifestyle brand company. There’s also Cameron Diaz who made 2020 her year of wine with her own wine brand Avaline. Even Seth Rogan launched his own weed company! Big names fronting these new business endeavors are sure to draw in new customers from their biggest fans.

But, don’t think that Robert Downey Jr. is giving up acting anytime soon. He’s still got some big screen projects for us to look forward to. He’s part of the cast of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer where he’ll be playing Lewis Strauss who was a major figure in the development of nuclear power in the United States. Downey Jr. is also set to play the lead in the book adaptation of Play Dirty where he’ll reunite with Iron Man 3 director Shane Black. It doesn’t look like any amount of coffee in the world will stop the Sherlock Holmes actor from gracing us with his big screen presence.

Robert Downey Jr. is apparently on the verge of providing the world with his special brand of coffee. I wish him the best of luck on his new endeavor. Be sure to watch his performance in the 2023 release of Oppenheimer coming to theaters on July 21st.