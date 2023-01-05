Read full article on original website
10 Tulsa Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyTulsa, OK
Family Searching For Missing Tulsa Mother They Say Sounded "Drugged" On VoicemailThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedTulsa, OK
Make this holiday season greener: Learn how to properly dispose of Christmas trees in TulsaEdy ZooTulsa, OK
Dog flu hits Tulsa: What you need to knowEdy ZooTulsa, OK
Philadelphia Developer Buys Full-Block Lot In Downtown Tulsa
An out-of-state developer is buying Downtown Tulsa's last remaining full-block parking lot. The 90,000 square foot lot on the corner of Reconciliation Way and Boulder is right across the street from the Tulsa Theater. Parkway Corporation, which is based in Philadelphia, bought the land for $5.5 million. The new owners...
Shop Oklahoma’s Largest Used Book Sale in Pryor, Oklahoma
If your New Year's resolution is to read more books in 2023, then Pryor, Oklahoma, has THE event for you! The town's annual used book sale, Booklahoma, will take place January 20 and 21 this year. What's great about this book sale is that everything is available for just $10...
Muskogee business owner wants to make Muskogee a holiday destination
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — As you take down your holiday decorations a Muskogee business owner is asking you not to throw them away. He said they can help the city become Green Country’s next holiday destination. Alex Reynolds runs Max’s Garage and Maxine’s Gastropub in Muskogee. He loves Christmas...
Links Mentioned On Jan. 10, 2023
Several elections are happening in Green Country on Tuesday, including some city leader appointments in Poteau and PSO franchise agreements in Grove and Oologah. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
REI announces plans for Tulsa location near 71st & Elwood
The announcement comes years after a legal battle about building an REI in a different location in Tulsa.
Demolition begins to construct new Osage Nation healthcare facility
OSAGE NATION SERVICE AREA, Okla. — Demolition began on the former Safeway building, near East Maine Street and Lynn Avenue in Pawhuska, to make way for the new Wahzhazhe Health Center. The demolition marks progress to build a brand new 64,800 square-feet healthcare facility across two blocks in downtown...
Space heater likely cause of fire at Rogers County home, firefighters say
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — A space heater was the likely cause of a fire at a Rogers County home early Sunday, according to the Limestone Fire Department. Firefighters responded to a fire call just after 6 a.m. on 118th street near Collinsville. Two people and a dog were able...
Fire causes minor damage at Tulsa Mexican restaurant
TULSA, Okla. — A fire caused minor damage to a Mexican restaurant in south Tulsa Friday morning, fighters said. Tulsa firefighters responded to a building fire at King Burrito near East 71st Street and South Mingo Road around 6 a.m. The fire was confined to a rear wall and...
Tulsa City-County Library Holds Bridgerton Ball Inspired By Netflix Series
People were dancing in gowns and suits fit for the 18th century at a midday ball on Saturday. The Bridgerton Ball is inspired by the books and Netflix series and was put on by the Tulsa City-County Library. There were crafts, trivia, and plenty of regency dancing. Organizers say they...
Tulsa Firefighters Put Out Fire At Homeless Encampment
Tulsa fire crews are looking into the cause of a fire at a homeless encampment. Firefighters were on the scene along Main Street just north of the Cain's Ballroom. Firefighters say no injuries were reported.
Gov. Kevin Stitt celebrates reelection in Tulsa with first of three inaugural balls
TULSA, Okla. — Gov. Kevin Stitt celebrated his reelection by hosting his first of three inaugural balls in Tulsa on Friday evening. The Oklahoma Inaugural Committee announced the ceremony schedule in December 2022, allowing the general public to purchase tickets to any of the three events running from Jan. 6, 7 and 9.
Firefighters Battle House Fire In Skiatook
Several firefighters responded to a house fire near 156th St. N. and Peoria in Skiatook on Monday. Osage SkyNews 6 was overhead as smoke and flames covered the property. Right now, authorities aren't sure how the fire started or if there are any injuries.
Cherokee Nation leaders visit construction site of future Illinois River Area Community Organization community building
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation leaders met with members of the Illinois River Area Community Organization on Thursday, Jan. 5, and celebrated the early stages of construction for a multipurpose community building near the Illinois River. Cherokee Nation has contributed more than $270,000 in funding for the first construction...
Safety concerns at Tulsa highway interchange after biker's death
After a biker was killed on a Tulsa highway, his friends say they’re concerned about that specific stretch of road.
Washington man hospitalized after being hit by car in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 24-year-old man from Washington was hospitalized after he was hit by a car in Cherokee County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said it happened around 10:00 p.m. on Jan. 8 on OK-51, about 9 miles east of Tahlequah. According to OHP,...
TFD responded to apartment fire in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) is responding to a fire at Riverchase Apartments in south Tulsa. According to the FOX23 crew on scene, seven fire engines are at the complex, but the fire appears to be out. Two apartment units have been damaged and two others have...
Woman arrested for starting small grass fires in Brookside
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department responded to a call about a woman who was starting small grass fires around 34th Street and South Peoria Avenue Wednesday afternoon. When Tulsa Fire firefighters arrived they located the suspect, Monica Cleveland and took her into custody. The fire has scorched...
Missing Bville Teen Could be in Kansas
The Bartlesville Police Department is looking for a missing teenager. On Monday, the parents of 14-year-old Gideon Stevenson Fridenburg reported him missing just after 9:00pm. Fridenburg's parents say he was last seen in his bedroom at their residence in the 1500 Block of SW Colorado around 7:00pm Monday night. He was wearing a gray long sleeve button-up shirt. Fridenburg is a white male, about 5'5” and weighs around 120 pounds. He is known to hang out around 16th and Penn Street.
Several Families Displaced By Fire At Apartment Near 81st And Riverside
Several people have to stay somewhere else, because of a fire at their apartment complex. The fire happened at the Riverchase Apartments near 81st and Riverside. Thankfully no one was hurt. But the residents who lived there are now figuring out what to do next. "Oh man, it was blazing....
Former Muskogee mayor candidate arrested, accused of indecent proposals to a minor
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office arrested a man accused of lewd and indecent proposals or acts to a minor Thursday. The man, John Lowrimore, is known in the community after formerly running for mayor in 2020. On a Facebook account that appears to be run...
