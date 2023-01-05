ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

News On 6

Philadelphia Developer Buys Full-Block Lot In Downtown Tulsa

An out-of-state developer is buying Downtown Tulsa's last remaining full-block parking lot. The 90,000 square foot lot on the corner of Reconciliation Way and Boulder is right across the street from the Tulsa Theater. Parkway Corporation, which is based in Philadelphia, bought the land for $5.5 million. The new owners...
TULSA, OK
Z94

Shop Oklahoma’s Largest Used Book Sale in Pryor, Oklahoma

If your New Year's resolution is to read more books in 2023, then Pryor, Oklahoma, has THE event for you! The town's annual used book sale, Booklahoma, will take place January 20 and 21 this year. What's great about this book sale is that everything is available for just $10...
PRYOR, OK
News On 6

Links Mentioned On Jan. 10, 2023

Several elections are happening in Green Country on Tuesday, including some city leader appointments in Poteau and PSO franchise agreements in Grove and Oologah. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
POTEAU, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Demolition begins to construct new Osage Nation healthcare facility

OSAGE NATION SERVICE AREA, Okla. — Demolition began on the former Safeway building, near East Maine Street and Lynn Avenue in Pawhuska, to make way for the new Wahzhazhe Health Center. The demolition marks progress to build a brand new 64,800 square-feet healthcare facility across two blocks in downtown...
PAWHUSKA, OK
KRMG

Fire causes minor damage at Tulsa Mexican restaurant

TULSA, Okla. — A fire caused minor damage to a Mexican restaurant in south Tulsa Friday morning, fighters said. Tulsa firefighters responded to a building fire at King Burrito near East 71st Street and South Mingo Road around 6 a.m. The fire was confined to a rear wall and...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Firefighters Battle House Fire In Skiatook

Several firefighters responded to a house fire near 156th St. N. and Peoria in Skiatook on Monday. Osage SkyNews 6 was overhead as smoke and flames covered the property. Right now, authorities aren't sure how the fire started or if there are any injuries.
SKIATOOK, OK
anadisgoi.com

Cherokee Nation leaders visit construction site of future Illinois River Area Community Organization community building

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation leaders met with members of the Illinois River Area Community Organization on Thursday, Jan. 5, and celebrated the early stages of construction for a multipurpose community building near the Illinois River. Cherokee Nation has contributed more than $270,000 in funding for the first construction...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
KOKI FOX 23

TFD responded to apartment fire in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) is responding to a fire at Riverchase Apartments in south Tulsa. According to the FOX23 crew on scene, seven fire engines are at the complex, but the fire appears to be out. Two apartment units have been damaged and two others have...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Woman arrested for starting small grass fires in Brookside

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department responded to a call about a woman who was starting small grass fires around 34th Street and South Peoria Avenue Wednesday afternoon. When Tulsa Fire firefighters arrived they located the suspect, Monica Cleveland and took her into custody. The fire has scorched...
TULSA, OK
kggfradio.com

Missing Bville Teen Could be in Kansas

The Bartlesville Police Department is looking for a missing teenager. On Monday, the parents of 14-year-old Gideon Stevenson Fridenburg reported him missing just after 9:00pm. Fridenburg's parents say he was last seen in his bedroom at their residence in the 1500 Block of SW Colorado around 7:00pm Monday night. He was wearing a gray long sleeve button-up shirt. Fridenburg is a white male, about 5'5” and weighs around 120 pounds. He is known to hang out around 16th and Penn Street.
BARTLESVILLE, OK

