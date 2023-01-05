ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, IL

Judith Diane (McCowen) Philp

Judith Diane (McCowen) Philp, 82, formerly of Waltonville, Illinois, passed away at 11:25 am January 5, 2023 at Heritage Park Commons in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She was born August 11, 1940 in Waltonville to the late Ralph and Hazel (Hamilton) McCowen. Diane is survived by her daughter, Susan Philp Baier...
WALTONVILLE, IL
Why Carlyle Lake was created in southern Illinois

CARLYLE, Ill. — Carlyle Lake is a man-made lake located in Clinton County, Illinois. It was created as part of the larger Mississippi River and Tributaries Project, which aimed to control flooding and improve navigation in the region. The lake was created by damming the Kaskaskia River at Carlyle,...
CLINTON COUNTY, IL
Altamont Man Found Deceased In Town Motel

On January 5, 2023 at approximately 12:35 pm, the Altamont Police Department and Rural Med EMS responded to the Altamont Motel in reference to an unresponsive male. The motel manager had not seen the individual for several days and checked the room. He found the occupant unresponsive on the floor. Emergency responders arrived and found a male deceased in room 111 at the motel. The Coroner’s office was called to the scene and identified the male as Thomas Weber, age 63 of Altamont, Illinois.
ALTAMONT, IL
Sheriff identifies 2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Carterville

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Harrisburg man and woman are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Carterville. Police were called to the scene of a shooting shortly before 9 a.m. on Friday, January 6 to a shooting on Plaza Drive, which is parallel with Route 13 and an access road to John A. Logan College.
CARTERVILLE, IL
Friday Police Blotter

Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 32 year old Lucas C. McDaniel of Edgewood for an Effingham County FTA warrant for resisting a police officer. Lucas was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 31 year old Kristina R. Perkins of Flora for a Clay County...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
Police Beat for Wednesday, January 4th, 2022

Centralia Police have arrested a 61-year-old Centralia man for possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, and driving on a suspended license. Kenneth Powell of North College was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. Salem Police arrested two Sandoval residents at the Huck’s store Tuesday...
CENTRALIA, IL
EFFINGHAM COUNTY TRAFFIC CRASH

(EFFINGHAM) The Illinois State Police has released details of a two vehicle traffic crash that occurred at around 6:00 last Friday evening in Effingham County. The report indicates 57 year old Rosemarie J. Marengo of Effingham attempted to turn left off of Dutch Lane onto U.S. Route 45, just south of Effingham, when she pulled into the path of a southbound vehicle driven by 47 year old Kevin Reed of Watson. Marengo was hospitalized with serious injuries, plus two of four juveniles, a 10 year old girl and a 7 year old boy, both of Effingham, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Two other juveniles in the Marengo vehicle, a 5 year old boy and a 4 year old, both of Effingham, were not injured. Reed was injured and was hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries. Tickets are currently pending.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
Child grooming investigation leads to arrest of McLeansboro man

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man from McLeansboro, Ill. accused of sexually exploiting two children has been arrested. In September 2022, Benton Police received information from a juvenile who was claiming to be the target of some form of sexual exploitation. Officers handling the complaint in Benton contacted the...
MCLEANSBORO, IL
Frank Bommarito passes away at Naples home

Up to 10 guns were stolen Tuesday morning from Denny Dennis Sporting Goods. Woman dead following hit-and-run in St. Louis on New Year’s morning. Jessica Conners, 34, was killed, and a man was injured in a hit-and-run accident early in the morning on New Years’ day in St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Wayne County Sheriff’s Report 1/5/2023

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department had a busy day and had multiple arrests on their hands on Wednesday. A 41 year old Cisne man was arrested on Wednesday. Robert Seymore was arrested and charged with burglary and possession of methamphetamine. The burglary charges stem from a series of burglaries that occurred in the rural Cisne area. After an extensive investigation evidence was obtained that led to the arrest of Seymore. Upon his arrest the department found him to be in possession of methamphetamine resulting in an additional charge. He also had an active warrant out of Clay County for burglary at the time of his arrest. During the investigation they learned of the location of a Harley Davidson motorcycle that had been stolen out of Wayne County. The Richland county Sheriff’s Office was contacted and was able to locate the motorcycle for the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, it will be returned to the owner. Additional arrests are expected.
WAYNE COUNTY, IL
New Madrid: Midwest prepares for catastrophic earthquake

A large earthquake is bound to rock the Midwest. Experts just don’t know when. The New Madrid seismic zone is a cluster of fault lines that run through Missouri, Tennessee and Arkansas. It is the most active seismic area in the U.S., east of the Rockies. Every year, hundreds of small earthquakes occur in the zone.
TENNESSEE STATE

