wdml.com
Judith Diane (McCowen) Philp
Judith Diane (McCowen) Philp, 82, formerly of Waltonville, Illinois, passed away at 11:25 am January 5, 2023 at Heritage Park Commons in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She was born August 11, 1940 in Waltonville to the late Ralph and Hazel (Hamilton) McCowen. Diane is survived by her daughter, Susan Philp Baier...
Why Carlyle Lake was created in southern Illinois
CARLYLE, Ill. — Carlyle Lake is a man-made lake located in Clinton County, Illinois. It was created as part of the larger Mississippi River and Tributaries Project, which aimed to control flooding and improve navigation in the region. The lake was created by damming the Kaskaskia River at Carlyle,...
Effingham Radio
Altamont Man Found Deceased In Town Motel
On January 5, 2023 at approximately 12:35 pm, the Altamont Police Department and Rural Med EMS responded to the Altamont Motel in reference to an unresponsive male. The motel manager had not seen the individual for several days and checked the room. He found the occupant unresponsive on the floor. Emergency responders arrived and found a male deceased in room 111 at the motel. The Coroner’s office was called to the scene and identified the male as Thomas Weber, age 63 of Altamont, Illinois.
Syphilis Cases Rise By 259% In Missouri
According to the latest numbers from Missouri health officials.
KFVS12
Sheriff identifies 2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Carterville
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Harrisburg man and woman are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Carterville. Police were called to the scene of a shooting shortly before 9 a.m. on Friday, January 6 to a shooting on Plaza Drive, which is parallel with Route 13 and an access road to John A. Logan College.
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 32 year old Lucas C. McDaniel of Edgewood for an Effingham County FTA warrant for resisting a police officer. Lucas was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 31 year old Kristina R. Perkins of Flora for a Clay County...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, January 4th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 61-year-old Centralia man for possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, and driving on a suspended license. Kenneth Powell of North College was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. Salem Police arrested two Sandoval residents at the Huck’s store Tuesday...
KFVS12
Walkers Bluff Casino Resort looking to add hundreds of people to their team
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Construction at Walkers Bluff Casino Resort in Williamson County is expected to be completed this year and already, the Resort is looking at filling hundreds of positions. Craig Levesque, the General Manager for Walkers Bluff Casino Resort, is excited to hire up to 400 people within...
freedom929.com
EFFINGHAM COUNTY TRAFFIC CRASH
(EFFINGHAM) The Illinois State Police has released details of a two vehicle traffic crash that occurred at around 6:00 last Friday evening in Effingham County. The report indicates 57 year old Rosemarie J. Marengo of Effingham attempted to turn left off of Dutch Lane onto U.S. Route 45, just south of Effingham, when she pulled into the path of a southbound vehicle driven by 47 year old Kevin Reed of Watson. Marengo was hospitalized with serious injuries, plus two of four juveniles, a 10 year old girl and a 7 year old boy, both of Effingham, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Two other juveniles in the Marengo vehicle, a 5 year old boy and a 4 year old, both of Effingham, were not injured. Reed was injured and was hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries. Tickets are currently pending.
'I want my $14 back': Residents complain recycling just gets tossed with rest of trash
Some St. Louis City residents are demanding a refund for the $14-a-month recycling fee the city collects, amid growing reports that most of the garbage and recycling is getting combined into the same trash trucks.
KFVS12
Child grooming investigation leads to arrest of McLeansboro man
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man from McLeansboro, Ill. accused of sexually exploiting two children has been arrested. In September 2022, Benton Police received information from a juvenile who was claiming to be the target of some form of sexual exploitation. Officers handling the complaint in Benton contacted the...
Fire at East St. Louis lounge early Thursday morning
Firefighters were at the scene of an early Thursday morning fire at an East St. Louis lounge.
St. Louis man convicted of killing actress
A St. Louis man will spend upwards of four decades behind bars after being sentenced for the 2021 murder of an actress outside her south city home.
Dangerous sinkhole scares residents in Metro East
A homeowner's nightmare is causing headaches in one metro-east neighborhood. With no help, Swansea, Illinois, residents are desperate for action to solve a sinkhole problem.
KMOV
Frank Bommarito passes away at Naples home
Up to 10 guns were stolen Tuesday morning from Denny Dennis Sporting Goods. Woman dead following hit-and-run in St. Louis on New Year’s morning. Jessica Conners, 34, was killed, and a man was injured in a hit-and-run accident early in the morning on New Years’ day in St. Louis.
Employee fires shots, strikes woman inside south St. Louis store
One man is behind bars after firing shots at his workplace and shooting a woman Wednesday evening in a south St. Louis convenience store.
Questions remain after accused St. Louis carjacker walks free
A St. Louis alderman is looking to the city prosecutor’s office for answers after a woman he accused of carjacking him was released from jail.
wrul.com
Wayne County Sheriff’s Report 1/5/2023
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department had a busy day and had multiple arrests on their hands on Wednesday. A 41 year old Cisne man was arrested on Wednesday. Robert Seymore was arrested and charged with burglary and possession of methamphetamine. The burglary charges stem from a series of burglaries that occurred in the rural Cisne area. After an extensive investigation evidence was obtained that led to the arrest of Seymore. Upon his arrest the department found him to be in possession of methamphetamine resulting in an additional charge. He also had an active warrant out of Clay County for burglary at the time of his arrest. During the investigation they learned of the location of a Harley Davidson motorcycle that had been stolen out of Wayne County. The Richland county Sheriff’s Office was contacted and was able to locate the motorcycle for the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, it will be returned to the owner. Additional arrests are expected.
straightarrownews.com
New Madrid: Midwest prepares for catastrophic earthquake
A large earthquake is bound to rock the Midwest. Experts just don’t know when. The New Madrid seismic zone is a cluster of fault lines that run through Missouri, Tennessee and Arkansas. It is the most active seismic area in the U.S., east of the Rockies. Every year, hundreds of small earthquakes occur in the zone.
This New St. Louis Burger Place is Out of this World – Literally
I can't prove it, but I'm pretty sure that I have a good burger radar. I say this because almost by accident I found a new St. Louis burger place and it's out of this world and thanks to their name, I can say that literally. One of the more...
