Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in MarylandKristen WaltersLandover Hills, MD
Men’s Basketball: No. 24 Buckeyes drop second-straight game, lose to Maryland 80-73The LanternColumbus, OH
Aunt Pleads For Help In Disappearance Of 7-Year-Old Nephew And Baltimore Police Wait Five Years To Start InvestigationThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
3 Delicious Pizza Spots in BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
3 Delicious Pizza Places in ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral
Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
hotnewhiphop.com
Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines
The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
thecomeback.com
Bills make shocking Damar Hamlin financial decision
On Monday night, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a terrifying injury that left him in desperate need of life-saving CPR on the field and ambulance transport to the nearest hospital. Though he’s made a remarkable recovery, he will obviously be unable to play for the Bills for quite some time. And based on his contract, that normally would have cost him financially – but it looks like Buffalo is doing the right thing.
thecomeback.com
Broncos make huge Jim Harbaugh decision
When the Denver Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett earlier this month, it did not take long for Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh to emerge as a potential candidate to replace him. Those rumors seemed to get a little bit more serious recently with reports that Harbaugh would take an NFL job if it’s offered and that the Broncos would offer him an absolutely massive contract, and it looks like things could be headed in that direction.
thecomeback.com
Derrick Henry’s brutal stiff-arm sparks huge debate among NFL fans
Derrick Henry strikes fear into the hearts 0f defensive backs everywhere. When the Tennessee Titans running back breaks into the secondary, they know he’s going to be a load to bring down at 247 pounds. And then there’s his infamous stiff-arm. Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins got a...
thecomeback.com
Shaq makes wild bet on Georgia-TCU title game
The Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs face each other Monday night for college football’s national championship. Before the game, there are always bets made between the opposing fans, but things got a little weird on the set of TNT’s Inside the NBA on Thursday night. Host Ernie...
NFL playoff changes hurt one particular team
The Cincinnati Bengals entered Monday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills needing two wins to secure the No. 2 seed in the NFL playoffs and two wins and a loss from the Kansas City Chiefs to secure a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. But after Monday night’s game was canceled due to Read more... The post NFL playoff changes hurt one particular team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to massive Jimmy Garoppolo update
The San Francisco 49ers have been one of the best teams in the NFC this season despite losing two quarterbacks Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo to significant injuries. Lance appears to be done for the year, but it appears that Garoppolo could potentially return in the playoffs. 49ers head coach...
Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 NFL Coach Should Be Fired 'Tonight'
If it were up to Colin Cowherd, the Las Vegas Raiders would be looking for a new head coach heading into the 2023 offseason. That's right, he thinks it's time for the Raiders to fire head coach Josh McDaniels. He made that clear in a message he posted to Twitter on Saturday night as the Raiders faced off against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Lamar Jackson gets massive Ravens NFL Playoffs injury update
Lamar Jackson has been ruled out for the Baltimore Ravens’ Week 18 clash against the Cincinnati Bengals. However, a league source reportedly told Adam Schefter that Jackson has a “strong chance” of playing in the Ravens’ Wild Card game next week. Jackson is reportedly still dealing...
thecomeback.com
J.J. Watt honors Pat Tillman before final NFL game
Sunday’s game between the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers will mark the final game in the legendary career of J.J. Watt, who announced his retirement after Week 16. And as the Cardinals took off for the Bay Area, Watt honored a legend. On the plane ride, Watt was...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to terrible Tom Brady news
There’s no debate that Tom Brady is one of the greatest, if not the single greatest quarterback in NFL history. He has seven Super Bowl wins, has been named the league MVP three different times, and had never missed the playoffs as a full-time starter – until this season.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Seahawks’ miraculous overtime victory
The Seattle Seahawks had quite a bit on the line on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, trying to keep their playoff hopes alive with a win. It wasn’t a pretty performance, but Seattle was able to make some big plays when it mattered most to come away with a much-needed victory.
thecomeback.com
Bengals star makes touching move to support Damar Hamlin
When Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin shockingly went into cardiac arrest and needed life-saving CPR on the field and an emergency ambulance transport to a nearby hospital during the first quarter of Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, players from both teams were cleary affected by the terrifying scene. And now, players from both teams are offering their support for Hamlin.
thecomeback.com
Patriots suspend two players ahead of must-win game
The New England Patriots are facing a win-and-in scenario to clinch a playoff berth in Week 18 against the Buffalo Bills, but they will be down two players after shockingly suspending cornerback Jack Jones and punter Jake Bailey. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, both Jones and Bailey have been moved...
thecomeback.com
Damar Hamlin sends important message before Bills game
After the terrifying incident that sent him into cardiac arrest and needing life-saving CPR on the field during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Bills safety Damar Hamlin will obviously be unable to compete for the Buffalo Bills as they try to secure the No. 2 seed in the AFC with a win over the New England Patriots, but he’s shared a very important message ahead of the game.
thecomeback.com
Alabama coach calls out ‘spoiled’ Kentucky basketball, Tide football fans
One of the most storied rivalries in the SEC regardless of sport is between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Kentucky Wildcats. Alabama basketball head coach Nate Oats discussed Kentucky’s basketball program on Friday and did not mince words about their fan base. Oats was asked during his weekly...
thecomeback.com
Former Bengals star to pay Joe Mixon touchdown fine
During Sunday afternoon’s win over the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon might have had the best touchdown celebration of the year when he pulled out a coin, flipped it, and then had the rest of the team kick it, mocking the NFL’s controversial decision to have the Ravens and Bengals flip a coin to determine home-field advantage if the Ravens won Sunday’s game, even though the Bengals won the AFC North division.
thecomeback.com
Browns make major decision on disgruntled star
The Cleveland Browns ruled a disgruntled star out for their Week 18 matchup. On Saturday, the Browns announced that defensive end Jadeveon Clowney would not play against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Clowney and the team are on shaky terms right now and so he will not finish the season in uniform.
Ravens news: Lamar Jackson’s ‘hopeful’ injury status for Wild Card game isn’t all good news
The Baltimore Ravens are headed to the playoffs regardless of what happens to their regular-season finale matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on the road this Sunday. They will be playing in the Wild Card round whether they win or lose to the Bengals, but the Ravens are also not seemingly sure whether they would have star quarterback Lamar Jackson back in action once it’s time for them to hit the field for the playoffs.
