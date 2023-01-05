ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GAF's Danica McKellar Shares Her 'Secret' To Looking So Young On Her 48th Birthday

By Heidi Venable
It’s hard to believe, but Danica McKellar has been winning over audiences’ hearts for three and a half decades now, starting in the late 1980s as Winnie Cooper on The Wonder Years . You’d certainly never guess by looking at her that it’s been that long. The Great American Family actress celebrated her 48th birthday on January 3, and marked the occasion by sharing a makeup-free, no-filter selfie on social media. For anyone hoping to glean some advice on how to maintain that same youthful glow, McKellar offered up a couple pieces of sage wisdom.

Danica McKellar wasn’t peddling any makeup products or letting us into her skin care routine when she shared the secret to staying so fresh-faced — though I wouldn't be the only one interested in her recommendations on those as well. We already know that good genes run in the McKellar family , and in addition to that, the Christmas at the Drive-In actress expressed on Instagram that she believes beauty truly does come from within, with a healthy lifestyle and attitude. She shared:

If there's any secret I've found to youth, it's in the attitude... and a healthy, clean lifestyle, of course. 🥰 Our minds and bodies are inextricably connected. I've found when I eat well and get enough rest and exercise, I have so much more access to that inner joy that makes life fun! And when I discipline myself to see good (and laugh at the absurduties) in the world, resisting the seduction of outrage addiction, I find I'm more likely to stay in gratitude and make healthy choices...like going to bed early instead of staying up late to scroll through... all the things there are to be outraged over. 🙃

The GAF star — who was one of several actors who left Hallmark to join the competing network — said the mind and body are so connected that eating well, getting exercise and staying positive have kept her feeling good and looking great. She also cautioned against doomscrolling, and if there was ever a better endorsement for a good night’s sleep than her au naturel snap, I’d love to see it.

Danica McKellar’s advice didn’t stop there. She went on to share another secret:

The other secret to life? Taking all that gratitude and giving back to the world in as many ways as I can. My grandmother always said, ‘The way to be happy is to make other people happy.’ Spread it around...🤗❤🤗

The former child star seems to be basking in the philosophy of getting out of life what you put into it, and it all sounds like a win-win situation if that inner joy serves as a fountain of youth as well. Take a look at her birthday post:

The actress seemed to take steps to instill more happiness in her life last year, when Danica McKellar and her family left Hollywood in order to connect more with nature in rural Tennessee. She also got some practice in spreading positivity when she was roped into fellow GAF star Candace Cameron Bure’s “traditional marriage” comment controversy .

The Winter Palace star “ set the record straight ,” about her views, supporting LGBTQ+ representation following Candace Cameron Bure’s comment that she thinks Great American Family “will keep traditional marriage at the core.” However, after Danica McKellar’s co-star Neal Bledsoe chose to step away from the network over the statement, McKellar showed grace for the Full House alum, saying she’d interpreted Bure’s comments differently than Bledsoe had.

Whether it’s staying away from the negative headlines, spreading joy or just simply good genes, Danica McKellar seems to be drinking from the fountain of youth and feeling great about it. Now that Christmas movie season has passed, be sure to check out our 2023 TV schedule to see what premieres are coming soon.

