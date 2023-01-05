Read full article on original website
Crop of the whipless: tally grows of British MPs stripped of parliamentary heft
They are the joint fourth biggest contingent in the Commons, their total of 14 MPs the same as the Liberal Democrats’ tally. And they are certainly the most eclectic bunch, sharing just one thing among them: the lack of a parliamentary party. Losing the whip was once a rare...
BBC
NHS crisis: Rishi Sunak knows he will be judged on fixing its problems
With timing that Labour is gleefully pointing out, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's promise to sort out the NHS came on the anniversary of a different vow from one of his predecessors. The Conservative leader then was David Cameron who promised in 2010 that he would sort out the nation's finances,...
BBC
Newspaper headlines: 'Fury at Harry's Taliban claims' and 'Chinese spy fears'
Many of Saturday's papers focus on what the Daily Mirror calls the "outrageous boast" of Prince Harry about having killed 25 Taliban fighters in Afghanistan. The Mirror says he's been "savaged" by Army heroes for the claim. The Daily Mail says it's unleashed "global fury" and shows "extraordinary recklessness" which Andrew Neil suggests in his column will cause long-term damage from which the prince will likely never recover.
BBC
Leeds 2023: Stadium show launches year of culture after Brexit blow
Thousands of people have watched a stadium show to launch a year of culture in Leeds, which is staging its own 12-month cultural celebrations after Brexit scuppered its chances of being European Capital of Culture. Locally-born stars including poet laureate Simon Armitage, singer Corinne Bailey Rae and presenter George Webster...
BBC
Railway strikes bring weekend disruption in Scotland
Train passengers in Scotland are facing a second day of disruption during strike action by Network Rail staff. The latest UK-wide strike by members of the RMT union began on Friday. ScotRail is running a very limited schedule and said some trains would continue to be affected on Sunday, as...
BBC
Coventry's Liberty Pressing Solutions to close gates for last time
A Coventry manufacturer has ceased production and is set to close later this month, a union said. About 200 people worked at Liberty Pressing Solutions previously, with just 30 now remaining, Unite said. Owner GFG Alliance announced in March last year it had been unable to find a buyer for...
UK becoming less attractive for investment, manufacturers warn
LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Britain has become less competitive and less attractive to foreign investors as a result of soaring energy costs and recent political turmoil, manufacturers said in an industry survey released on Monday.
