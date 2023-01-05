Just read the story carefully. It says that the sister , the one that was stabbed by Satan was outside waiting for police. When they arrived she told them that her sister had stabbed her. But the cops arre going by the version that Ms demon is telling them about two man in mask?!!and that the investigation is on-going? What part of she did it can't they understand?There were no man in mask!!! Dammit!. They wanted to hear that it was two Black man wearing masks but IT wasn't so.Don't go out there and arrest two Black young men. Satan confessed. The end.😡
life in prison without the possibility of parole. That is what she deserves. she is a wolf 🐺 in 🐑 sheep's clothing.
it's interesting to me that this,article fails to tell she is a TRANS WOMAN which already let's you know something is going on in his/her head.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Judge Makes Ruling, Denying Dismissal of 250 Million Lawsuit which has been brought against Donald TrumpPhilosophy BloggerNew York City, NY
Gunman Threatens Vape Store Employee in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
The Peppermint Lounge: 'Where the Peppermint Twisters Meet'Frank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams was Given a Positive Decision From Colorado's Democratic Governor About MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
Kevin Durant Out For Extended Time After Major Injury DiagnosisOnlyHomersDenver, NY
Comments / 45