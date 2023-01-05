Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major retail store opens new location in New HampshireKristen WaltersNashua, NH
It took 329 years to pardon the last "witch" from the Salem Witch TrialsAnita DurairajAndover, MA
Rumford School's Determined Comeback from Devastating Roof DamageRachel PerkinsRumford, ME
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ManchesterTed RiversManchester, NH
"They're After Me. More Than One," He Told His Boss Right Before He DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashua, NH
WMUR.com
Crews battle fire at warehouse in Dover
DOVER, N.H. — Crews responded to a fire at a warehouse in Dover on Sunday. Firefighters said it started around 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the warehouse on Industrial Park Drive. Officials said no one was hurt. It's not yet clear how much damage was done.
60-Year-Old Dover, New Hampshire, Business Damaged by Fire
A smokey fire burned at an industrial building in Dover Sunday night that took several hours to clean up. The fire on Industrial Park Drive was reported by drivers at around 5:30 p.m. when they saw smoke and fire coming from the building that houses North East Cutting Die around 5:30 p.m., according to Dover Fire Chief Michael McShane. Fire was shooting through the roof of the metal 100' X 100' building when the first firefighters arrived, leading to all off-duty personnel to be called in.
WMUR.com
Residents of large homeless encampment in Manchester given week to leave
MANCHESTER, N.H. — People at a large homeless encampment in Manchester were told Monday they have about a week to leave. Some residents of the camp said they have been forced to move several times, and they criticized officials for kicking the issue down the road rather than finding long-term solutions.
whdh.com
Multiple vehicles damaged after crash in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - Multiple parked vehicles were damaged following an early morning crash in Roxbury on Sunday. Fire crews were called to the scene on Walnut Avenue. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS...
Police: NH woman steals car, speeds away from officers, crashes into utility pole
SALEM, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing a car from a convenience store Friday night and crashing it into a utility pole. Mary Fairfield, 30, of Amherst, New Hampshire, was charged with theft by unauthorized taking, two counts of disobeying an officer, conduct after an accident, resisting arrest, driving after suspension from DUI, false report to law enforcement, and breach of bail.
Crews find woman lost while searching NH woods for decorative branches
SALISBURY, N.H. – New Hampshire Fish and Game crews were able to locate a woman who got lost in the woods while looking for pine branches and pieces of wood to use for home décor.The 54-year-old woman's husband dropped her off Friday along Warner Road in Salisbury, N.H. around 3:50 p.m.The woman's husband stayed in the car and waited. When nightfall arrived and his wife did not return, the man began searching but was unsuccessful. Conservation officers and New Hampshire State Police troopers responded to help search. Because it snowed Friday, there were fresh tracks that led crews to the woman about a mile from where she had started.The woman, who was cold and wet but not hurt, was brought back to the road around 6:30 p.m. She told search crews that she did not know how to get back to her husband, and had no light source."Even though you might be planning for a quick outing, be prepared for the unexpected by bringing extra food, water, clothing and lights," Fish and Game said.
WMUR.com
Manchester police chief blasts Londonderry officers who dropped homeless man off in Queen City
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester's chief of police is sending a message to police departments in other parts of New Hampshire: Stop sending homeless people to the Queen City. The strong words came after News 9 Investigates discovered that Londonderry police dropped a man off in Manchester over the weekend who had nowhere to go.
Wakefield police searching for man who left healthcare facility overnight
WAKEFIELD, Mass. — Wakefield Police are searching for a man who left the My Genesis HealthCare facility on Bathol Street. Panos Bazos is set to have left the healthcare facility overnight. Bazos is described as a white male, betweet 6′3-6′5, and weighs191 lbs. Bazos has long grey...
WMUR.com
City of Manchester to begin evicting homeless encampment due to growing safety concerns
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The city of Manchester will begin evicting a homeless encampment on Pine and Manchester streets on Monday, according to a letter from the city homeless director that News 9 Investigates obtained. Starting Monday at 9 a.m., people living in the area will have seven days to...
NHPR
Manchester plans to remove homeless encampment, with Jan. 17 deadline
This article is shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. It was first published in the Manchester Ink Link For more information visit collaborativenh.org. Three days after opening an emergency winter shelter at the West Side senior center the Manchester Director of Emergency Operations announced that the city will be evacuating the sidewalk encampment, that has mushroomed around the Families in Transition shelter, in the coming week.
manchesterinklink.com
City to post ‘vacate notice’ outside shelter encampment with Jan. 17 deadline, services for mental health and substance use to be offered
MANCHESTER, NH –Three days after opening an emergency winter shelter at the West Side senior center the city’s Director of Emergency Operations announced that the city will be evacuating the sidewalk encampment, that has mushroomed around the Families in Transition shelter, in the coming week. Prior to this...
Police divers search water off Salem beach for man missing since Dec. 11
Local and state police divers searched the water off of a beach in Salem earlier this week for Michael Gray, a man in his 30s who has been missing since last month, according to authorities. Dive teams with the Salem Police Department and Massachusetts State Police looked for Gray, a...
newportdispatch.com
Body found in Bedford, New Hampshire identified
BEDFORD — Investigators have identified a previously unidentified female body found in Bedford, New Hampshire in 1971 as Katherine Ann Alston of Boston, Massachusetts. Katherine’s family and friends have been notified and investigators are now asking for the public’s help in identifying her killer. On October 6,...
manchesterinklink.com
Active warrant issued for man wanted in connection with birth of baby in the woods on Dec. 26
MANCHESTER, NH – An arrest warrant is now active for George Theberge, 45, of Manchester in connection with the birth of a baby in the woods on December 26, 2022. On the above-mentioned date, Therberge is believed to have been with the baby’s mother, Alexandra Eckersley, when she gave birth in a tent on the West Side of Manchester.
WMUR.com
Police recruits in New Hampshire required to train for potentially deadly situations
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — An investigation into the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old in Gilford is calling attention to the training officers go through to learn how to handle such situations on the job. Mischa Fay, 17, was shot and killed on Jan. 1 at his Gilford home after...
Serious motorcycle crash shuts down parts of I-95 for over 3 hours
A motorcycle crash with serious injuries shut down parts of Interstate 95 Northbound for over 3 hours Saturday. The accident caused heavy amounts of traffic disruption near Exit 27 in Dedham. MassDOT first alerted travelers that the left three lanes were closed shortly before 7:00 p.m. The scene was eventually...
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Under the Radar: Boy hits head on cement after woman kicks him, but he is okay
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
WMUR.com
Students and their families recount frantic moments after Sanbornton bus crash
SANBORNTON, N.H. — Two dozen elementary school students in Sanbornton are safe at home with their parents after their school bus crashed on Friday afternoon amidst snowy conditions. Nine-year-old Olive, and her 6-year-old sister Hazel, were on the bus when a pick-up truck lost control on a slick hill,...
Two Mass. inmates charged with attacking correctional officers
MIDDLETON, Mass — Two Massachusetts inmates have been indicted on charges for their role in attacking two correctional officers during an altercation on October 22. According to the Essex County Sheriff’s office, two inmates and two officers sustained minor injuries during an altercation at the Middleton Jail and House of Correction.
Man Who Left Exeter, New Hampshire, Burglary on Skateboard Arrested
A former Exeter resident who made his exit from the burglary of a business in September on a motorized skateboard was arrested in December after a car chase in Keene. Exeter Police Chief Stephen Poulin said Ryan Dean, 39, of Hinsdale broke into New England Truck Center on Epping Road around 8:30 p.m. on September 18. Security video captured Dean entering the parking lot on a motorized skateboard and using a rock to break a window during a heavy rain. The video also showed Dean leaving on the skateboard carrying what looked like a cash box with over $1,500 in cash and checks inside.
