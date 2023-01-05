ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMUR.com

Crews battle fire at warehouse in Dover

DOVER, N.H. — Crews responded to a fire at a warehouse in Dover on Sunday. Firefighters said it started around 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the warehouse on Industrial Park Drive. Officials said no one was hurt. It's not yet clear how much damage was done.
DOVER, NH
97.5 WOKQ

60-Year-Old Dover, New Hampshire, Business Damaged by Fire

A smokey fire burned at an industrial building in Dover Sunday night that took several hours to clean up. The fire on Industrial Park Drive was reported by drivers at around 5:30 p.m. when they saw smoke and fire coming from the building that houses North East Cutting Die around 5:30 p.m., according to Dover Fire Chief Michael McShane. Fire was shooting through the roof of the metal 100' X 100' building when the first firefighters arrived, leading to all off-duty personnel to be called in.
DOVER, NH
whdh.com

Multiple vehicles damaged after crash in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Multiple parked vehicles were damaged following an early morning crash in Roxbury on Sunday. Fire crews were called to the scene on Walnut Avenue. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: NH woman steals car, speeds away from officers, crashes into utility pole

SALEM, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing a car from a convenience store Friday night and crashing it into a utility pole. Mary Fairfield, 30, of Amherst, New Hampshire, was charged with theft by unauthorized taking, two counts of disobeying an officer, conduct after an accident, resisting arrest, driving after suspension from DUI, false report to law enforcement, and breach of bail.
AMHERST, NH
CBS Boston

Crews find woman lost while searching NH woods for decorative branches

SALISBURY, N.H. – New Hampshire Fish and Game crews were able to locate a woman who got lost in the woods while looking for pine branches and pieces of wood to use for home décor.The 54-year-old woman's husband dropped her off Friday along Warner Road in Salisbury, N.H. around 3:50 p.m.The woman's husband stayed in the car and waited. When nightfall arrived and his wife did not return, the man began searching but was unsuccessful. Conservation officers and New Hampshire State Police troopers responded to help search. Because it snowed Friday, there were fresh tracks that led crews to the woman about a mile from where she had started.The woman, who was cold and wet but not hurt, was brought back to the road around 6:30 p.m. She told search crews that she did not know how to get back to her husband, and had no light source."Even though you might be planning for a quick outing, be prepared for the unexpected by bringing extra food, water, clothing and lights," Fish and Game said.
SALISBURY, NH
NHPR

Manchester plans to remove homeless encampment, with Jan. 17 deadline

This article is shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. It was first published in the Manchester Ink Link For more information visit collaborativenh.org. Three days after opening an emergency winter shelter at the West Side senior center the Manchester Director of Emergency Operations announced that the city will be evacuating the sidewalk encampment, that has mushroomed around the Families in Transition shelter, in the coming week.
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

City to post ‘vacate notice’ outside shelter encampment with Jan. 17 deadline, services for mental health and substance use to be offered

MANCHESTER, NH –Three days after opening an emergency winter shelter at the West Side senior center the city’s Director of Emergency Operations announced that the city will be evacuating the sidewalk encampment, that has mushroomed around the Families in Transition shelter, in the coming week. Prior to this...
MANCHESTER, NH
newportdispatch.com

Body found in Bedford, New Hampshire identified

BEDFORD — Investigators have identified a previously unidentified female body found in Bedford, New Hampshire in 1971 as Katherine Ann Alston of Boston, Massachusetts. Katherine’s family and friends have been notified and investigators are now asking for the public’s help in identifying her killer. On October 6,...
BEDFORD, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Man Who Left Exeter, New Hampshire, Burglary on Skateboard Arrested

A former Exeter resident who made his exit from the burglary of a business in September on a motorized skateboard was arrested in December after a car chase in Keene. Exeter Police Chief Stephen Poulin said Ryan Dean, 39, of Hinsdale broke into New England Truck Center on Epping Road around 8:30 p.m. on September 18. Security video captured Dean entering the parking lot on a motorized skateboard and using a rock to break a window during a heavy rain. The video also showed Dean leaving on the skateboard carrying what looked like a cash box with over $1,500 in cash and checks inside.
EXETER, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy