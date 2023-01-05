Read full article on original website
Related
ktalnews.com
Kia Sportage Hybrid: Best Economy Car To Buy 2023
Times have changed since we started awarding the best economy cars for sale in the U.S. In just the past year, new car prices have surged, setting old standards of affordability aside. We recognize, though, that many car shoppers still need the lowest-price vehicle with the best value—and for 2023,...
All of the SUVs on the Car Connection’s Best Car to Buy List for 2023
The Car Connection's Best Car to Buy list includes the 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid, the 2023 Kia Telluride, and the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5. The post All of the SUVs on the Car Connection’s Best Car to Buy List for 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Most Reliable Used Mercedes-Benz Models
When shopping for your next car reliability matters. Here are the 5 most reliable used Mercedes-Benz models. The post 5 Most Reliable Used Mercedes-Benz Models appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What Is the Cheapest Toyota SUV to Buy?
Toyota produces several popular affordable SUV nameplates. What is the cheapest Toyota SUV available? The post What Is the Cheapest Toyota SUV to Buy? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Redesigned Honda SUVs That Are Disrupting SUV Ranking Lists
Honda recently redesigned some of its most popular SUVs. Find out which models were redesigned here. The post 3 Redesigned Honda SUVs That Are Disrupting SUV Ranking Lists appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
This Corvette-Swapped 1989 Land Rover Defender Will Help You Survive The Apocalypse In Luxury
Once upon a time, SUVs used to be simple, basic, and utilitarian. In no way were they designed to swaddle the owner in leather, suede, and wood with comfortable seats and advanced creature comforts. Then came the Range Rover, Porsche Cayenne, and an endless slew of luxury crossovers. The Land Rover Defender was one of the first widely used, bare-bones, purely-functional SUVs that was mostly used by farmers and explorers. Recently though, defenders have gained loads of attention from the aftermarket community because of how basic and authentic they are. This Defender 110 is a prime example, and it's currently for sale with a list of modifications nearly as massive as the SUV itself.
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes GLC Coupe Gets Final Checkover Ahead Of Reveal, Shows Insides Too
The regular Mercedes GLC crossover is the company’s best-selling model worldwide, and last June Merc revealed an all-new version incorporating most of the features and upgrades made to its C-Class sedan cousin. But it hasn’t forgotten about buyers who can’t see themselves in either a C-Class or GLC SUV....
dcnewsnow.com
These 16 products should be kept in your car to handle icy roads
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With winter firmly in place, so is the season of dangerous road conditions. Water-soaked, snow-covered or icy conditions can make it life-threatening just to restock your kitchen. Thankfully, many items can make it safer to travel. Some of these items are preventative, such as ice scrapers and snow brooms. Others, such as heated blankets and signal flares, are meant to save you once an emergency has already set in.
dcnewsnow.com
Tesla Model S and X bring back steering wheel option
Tesla Model S and Model X customers can again order a conventional steering wheel instead of Tesla’s unorthodox steering yoke. Tesla’s online configurator now shows a steering wheel as a no-cost option alongside the yoke. It’s listed in the “Interior” section, where customers also select an upholstery color.
torquenews.com
Tesla's Generation 3 Platform Will End All Other Gas and EV Companies
Tesla's 2nd generation platform is tops in the world and its 3rd generation platform is going to come out in a few months. This is going to end all other EV and gas car companies. Tesla's 2nd and 3rd generation platforms. In 8 weeks, we are going to have Tesla...
dcnewsnow.com
Harman wants to embed sensors and microphones in cars to detect outside sounds
New car interiors are laced with speakers and microphones to support increasingly complex audio systems and voice recognition features. Now Harman wants to put this hardware on the outside of cars as well. At CES in Las Vegas, the Samsung-owned automotive supplier unveiled a sound and vibration sensor and microphone...
The 2024 Toyota 4Runner Hybrid May Solve Crucial Issues
The 2024 Toyota 4Runner Hybrid could be in the works. The new toytoa 4Runner Hybrid could provide crucial upgrades. The post The 2024 Toyota 4Runner Hybrid May Solve Crucial Issues appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Comments / 0