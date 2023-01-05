Once upon a time, SUVs used to be simple, basic, and utilitarian. In no way were they designed to swaddle the owner in leather, suede, and wood with comfortable seats and advanced creature comforts. Then came the Range Rover, Porsche Cayenne, and an endless slew of luxury crossovers. The Land Rover Defender was one of the first widely used, bare-bones, purely-functional SUVs that was mostly used by farmers and explorers. Recently though, defenders have gained loads of attention from the aftermarket community because of how basic and authentic they are. This Defender 110 is a prime example, and it's currently for sale with a list of modifications nearly as massive as the SUV itself.

