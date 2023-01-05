ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USC DL Tuli Tuipulotu declares for 2023 NFL draft

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BRVai_0k4gD0hC00

One of the top interior defenders in college football is making the jump to the pros.

USC defensive lineman is declaring for the 2023 NFL draft, he announced earlier this week.

A disruptive force for the Trojans this season, Tuipulotu led the nation at the FBS level with 13.5 sacks. He’s currently projected by most as a Day 2 selection, but could easily work his way into the late-first round conversation with a strong performance throughout the predraft process.

