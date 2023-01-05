Water main break shuts off school

NORWALK — Students in grades 1 through 12 at Norwalk Catholic/St. Paul High School got an unexpected day off school Thursday because of a water main break on Milan Avenue.

"It's a water main break in front of the elementary school," said Mike Gocsik, principal of St. Paul High School.

The Call One sent out to families was sent around 7:15 a.m. — about 45 minutes before classes were to start for the day. Students that were already on the bus routes on their way to school were greeted and families were contacted.

"We anticipate being in school tomorrow (Friday). All after-school events scheduled (Thursday) will go on as planned at this time."

In a follow-up Call One sent out around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Gocsik stated all events were to go on as planned, and school would be in session as normal on Friday. He thanked the school maintenance staff and R.A. Bores Excavating for their work to fix the break.

The girls basketball team hosted Monroeville Thursday in a varsity game, while the junior high boys were also slated to host the Eagles.